On March 3rd, Daisy Jones and The Six, the highly anticipated television adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, will debut on Amazon Prime. The show will trace the ascent of the titular rock band through the Los Angeles music scene in the 1970s as they sought to become global icons.

Playing the title Daisy Jones is no other than Riley Keough, the actor with an impressive career spanning over a decade, and who has appeared in numerous memorable projects. Fans of the book can rely on Keough, a gifted actor who has been in everything from blockbusters to independent movies, to completely realize their Daisy Jones fantasies.

1 ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ (2016 - )

The Girlfriend Experience is an anthology drama series that investigates the interactions between private escorts and the clients they serve, who receive much more than just sex. Season 1 of the show follows Christine Reade (Keough), a high-end escort who is also a law student intern and struggles to balance her career, expenses, and classes.

The show is an exceptionally well-acted, well-written, and well-directed series that stays clear of the many pitfalls that could strike any program that dares enter that zone. The Girlfriend Experience progresses so quickly that it discourages making judgments about the behavior of any character, also making them feel understood and heard subtly. Keough's appearance in the first season really establishes the series' tone.

2 ‘Zola’ (2020)

Based on a trending Twitter thread from Aziah "Zola" King from 2015 and David Kushner's follow-up article in Rolling Stone titled "Zola Tells All: The True Story Behind the Greatest Stripper Tale Ever Tweeted," Zola follows the titular character (Taylour Paige), a part-time stripper, who is persuaded to go to Tampa, Florida, by her new friend (Keough), in order to make money, but she soon finds herself in financial trouble.

Zola is the definitive dark comedy of the modern era thanks to Janicza Bravo's bold directing as well as Paige and Keough's outstanding performances. Since Zola depicts some wild nights and deals with delicate topics with candid views on sexuality and sex work combined with strong suspense, startling absurdity, and humor, it's a bold and thrilling ride from start to finish.

3 ‘Logan Lucky’ (2017)

Logan Lucky centers on the notoriously unlucky Logan family, who decide to steal from the Charlotte Motor Speedway while dodging security personnel and the FBI with the help of Joe Bang (Daniel Craig), a criminal with a reputation for safe-cracking. Keough played Mellie Logan, Jimmy (Channing Tatum) and Clyde's (Adam Driver) sister, who aids her brothers with the crime while also helping Jimmy’s daughter get ready for her pageant.

Logan Lucky, unlike earlier Steven Soderbergh heist films, combines humor and adrenaline without the edginess one might anticipate but the result is explosive and unforgettable. Moreover, thanks to the creative storytelling and the cast's excellent performances, Soderbergh expertly transforms a normal story into one that is incredibly entertaining, making every minute of the film worth seeing.

4 ‘The Guilty’ (2021)

Remade from the 2018 Danish film of the same name, The Guilty takes place in a 911 dispatch call center over the course of one morning and follows a police officer (Jake Gyllenhaal) who has recently been demoted and now working at a call dispatch as he receives an emergency call from a kidnapped woman, voiced by Keough.

Keough's surprisingly good voice acting is potent and compelling even though the audience never actually sees her. Additionally, despite certain scenes in the film being too staged, it is successful in telling a gripping plot with superb acting, motivating the audience to stir up their imagination to keep up.

5 ‘Lovesong’ (2016)

Lovesong follows Sarah (Keough), who has been abandoned by her husband, and sets out on a spontaneous road trip with her small daughter and her best friend Mindy (Jena Malone). Before circumstances separate them, the dynamic between the two buddies gets stronger along the journey. In the days leading up to Mindy's wedding years later, Sarah makes an effort to rekindle their close relationship.

Malone and Keough provide unpolished performances that are delicate, moving, and surprisingly realistic. Additionally, director So-yong Kim portrays this tension with extraordinary restraint, thoughtful glances and painful half-smiles which express much more emotion between Sarah and Mindy than the things they say to one another.

6 ‘American Honey’ (2016)

American Honey follows a youngster named Star (Sasha Lane), who comes from a dysfunctional family, and escapes with a traveling sales team who go door to door in the American Midwest selling magazine subscriptions. Keough portrayed Krystal, the sales team’s leader.

American Honey succeeds in capturing the desperation of being a poor young kid in a remote area of the country without belittling or idolizing its underprivileged characters. Although Star's experiences alternate between magical and the reality of capitalism, Sasha Lane's subtle portrayal aids in making sense of them.

7 ‘The Good Doctor’ (2011)

The Good Doctor follows Dr. Martin Blake (Orlando Bloom) who, when encounters 18-year-old Diane (Keough), a patient with a kidney infection, receives the much-needed boost in self-esteem that he has been seeking all of his life. Blake tries to tamper with Diane's therapy as her condition starts to get better because he fears losing her. As a result, Diane remains ill and in the hospital next to him.

The film is a character study of a simple man who acts evilly out of selfishness which is occasionally entertaining. Bloom, who gives a portrayal of subtly rising psychosis, is the center of the picture and is significantly aided by Keough's commanding presence.

8 ‘Paterno’ (2018)

Paterno centers on Joe Paterno, played by Al Pacino, a former head football coach at Penn State, and his career before being dismissed in 2011 after the university's sex abuse scandal. Keough portrayed the Patriot-News reporter Sara Ganim.

The film succeeds not just because the actions it describes are so horrible and repugnant, but also because the topic is so agonizingly current. Together with Keough, who shines in her own unique way and represents a force of journalists who are fighting tirelessly to unearth the truth, Pacino's performance as Paterno is one of his best.

9 ‘Hold the Dark’ (2018)

Based on William Giraldi's novel of the same name, Hold the Dark begins when the mother (Keough) of a missing six-year-old boy hires author Russell Core (Jeffrey Wright) to find her son in the Alaskan wilderness following the deaths of three other kids who were thought to have been killed by wolves.

Hold the Dark is nevertheless a violent, suspenseful trek through the snow and into the depths of darkness anchored by brilliant performances of Wright, Keough, and the cast, even though it isn't as captivating as Jeremy Saulnier's earlier movies.

10 ‘The Lodge’ (2019)

The Lodge revolves around a soon-to-be stepmother (Keough) who is stuck at her fiancé's family's remote resort during Christmas alone with his two kids. There, she has a number of strange occurrences with the kids that seem related to her tragic and haunting past.

Keough gives a standout performance, delving deeply into her character's broken psyche without ever exaggerating the pain inside. Although The Lodge is primarily set in the great outdoors, it is nonetheless a cramped thriller that exploits profound psychological anguish. Adding a touch of religious cult repression, the film is a perfect mixture of The Shining and The Thing.

NEXT: Intense Psychological Thrillers That Explore The Human Psyche