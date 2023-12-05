The Big Picture Jesse Eisenberg's upcoming Sasquatch movie, titled Sasquatch Sunset, now has a release window in 2024.

Riley Keough will co-star with Eisenberg in the film, alongside Christophe Zajac-Denek.

Eisenberg revealed in a 2022 interview that he will be playing the titular creature, the Sasquatch, with full makeup and body hair.

Like its elusive woodland subject, Jesse Eisenberg's upcoming Sasquatch movie has been steeped in mystery, but the film now has a title, additional cast, and a release window. Riley Keough will co-star with Eisenberg in Sasquatch Sunset in 2024. Eisenberg and Keough, fresh off her performance in Amazon's Daisy Jones and the Six, will star in the film alongside Christophe Zajac-Denek, who memorably portrayed the icepick-wielding Ike "The Spike" Stadtler in Twin Peaks: The Return.

Details on the film's plot so far have been sparse; the movie's official logline is that it portrays "A year in the life of a singular family." In a 2022 interview, however, Eisenberg revealed that he is, indeed, playing the titular creature: "I play a Sasquatch: full makeup, full body hair, no lines. I grunt, but no lines. [Laughs] I’m so looking forward to this." The film is the brainchild of filmmaking brothers David and Nathan Zellner (Kumiko the Treasure Hunter, Damsel); both Zellners directed, while David wrote the script. Shot on location in northern California, the film is now in post-production; it has been acquired by Bleecker Street for US distribution, and is expected to hit theaters in 2024.

Who Else Has Captured the Sasquatch On Film?

Legends of the Sasquatch, or "Bigfoot", have endured for centuries, but the 1967 release of the Patterson–Gimlin film, a short snippet that purports to be actual video footage of a lumbering ape-like creature in the woods of California, ignited a Sasquatch mania among filmmakers. Most entries in the genre were exploitation horror films, like The Legend of Boggy Creek, Snowbeast, and Night of the Demon, and several filmmakers have continued in this tradition to this day, including Bobcat Goldthwait, who served up a found-footage Bigfoot horror with 2013's Willow Creek.

The creature did make a foray into comedy with the 1987 John Lithgow hit Harry and the Hendersons., and Bigfoot was also the centerpiece of the Michael Shannon holiday misfire Pottersville. Recently, the creature served as foil to Sam Elliott in the memorably-titled The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot, and reunited with its Himalayan counterpart, the Yeti, in the 2019 stop-motion animated film Missing Link.

Sasquatch Summer was produced by Lars Knudsen, Tyler Campellone, Nathan Zellner, David Zellner, George Rush, Eisenberg, and David Harari. Ari Aster executive produced the film with Keough and Gina Gammell under their Felix Culpa Banner.

Sasquatch Sunset will hit theaters in 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. In the meantime, can catch Keough in Daisy Jones and the Six on Prime Video.

