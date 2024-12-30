Riley Keough has been making a name for herself for numerous years now in the media industry, to the point where she is no longer known for being just a Presley. The 35-year-old actress boasts some great projects under her belt, with a popular one being Daisy Jones & the Six, where she takes on the lead role. Another show worth noting is The Girlfriend Experience, a 2016 Starz original for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe. But before all of that, Keough had her first film debut in The Runaways back in 2010. Though Keough isn’t the main lead in this film, this opportunity introduced her to more projects — one such opportunity that also showed her musical side.

‘The Runaways’ Is A Biographical Film About The Ups And Downs of Popularity

Image via Sony Pictures

Keough stars as Marie Currie in The Runaways, a biographical film that tells the story of the band of the same name — all the glitz and glamor as well as the downsides of popularity. The main leads are Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning as Joan Jett and Cherie Currie, respectively. Cherie loves rock and has dreamed of being a rockstar ever since she was young. She even cut her hair to resemble rock icon David Bowie. Then there’s Joan, who shares the same dream. One night, in a club, Joan meets Kim Fowley (Michael Shannon), a record producer, and tells him that she wants to start an all-girl band. They find members such as Sandy West (Stella Maeve) and Lita Ford (Scout Taylor-Compton). Eventually, after a couple of auditions, Cherie also makes it into the band; thus, The Runaways is born.

Not long after, The Runaways rise to fame; they sign with a record company and go on tour, further cementing their name in the rock industry. All is going well for the band for a bit. However, tension between the band members slowly builds. For instance, Lita gets mad at Cherie because a magazine only has pictures of her. All of the disagreements, the overly passionate fans, and the sudden thrust into popularity worsened Cherie’s drug problem. Despite trying to sweep it under the rug, Cherie keeps getting insulted by Lita and even Kim. At one point, while in a hospital after collapsing, Marie, her twin sister, tells Cherie to keep pushing forward.

Riley Keough Plays Marie Currie in ‘The Runaways’

The Runaways is Keough’s first film credit, and although she doesn’t have a big part in the film, her role is significant in Cherie’s character development — she has always shown support for Cherie’s rock n’ roll dream. However, when she learns that Cherie is spiraling because of continuous drug use, she is the one who tells her to straighten up before it gets even worse. She is stern in her approach, but it’s because she wants her sister to get better. And although it takes a long while for Cherie to find her footing after quitting the band and that rock n’ roll life, she manages to find that peace, thanks to Marie’s push.

Keough is excellent as Marie, as she displays this natural caring attitude and sternness that are needed to make Marie Currie come to life. Since The Runaways is Keough’s film debut, it’s understandable that she didn’t have that big of a role; despite this, her part is impactful to the overarching story being told and proved that she has potential as an actress moving forward. After The Runaways, Keough can be seen in a couple of critically acclaimed projects that show her adaptability in different genres — from Mad Max: Fury Road, The Lodge, and Under the Bridge, among others.

‘The Runaways’ Received Positive Reviews From Critics

Close

Directed and written by Floria Sigismondi, The Runaways gives the audience a closer look at the life of being a part of a rock n’ roll band in the late 90’s — the good and the bad. In the movie, Cherie begins to see her dream as negative, with all the sudden fame and attention making her overwhelmed. She says to the band that she didn’t ask for it; she didn’t ask for publications to focus on her or be the face of the band. Life in a growing band is unpredictable; it just sometimes comes without warning. The Runaways carefully shows that side of popularity while still boasting an electric pacing, complete with sharp editing and great performances.

It’s also interesting to hear the opinions of some of the actual members of The Runaways regarding the 2010 film. In an interview with AV Club, Cherie Currie praises Fanning for portraying her excellently. She says that she gets “so engulfed in the film that I forget it’s about The Runaways and me and Joan.” Joan Jett, in an interview with Interview, says that she watched the film and found it difficult to have some distance from it, saying, "There are a couple of things they decide not to fully comment on in regards to some creative decisions... it’s under the guise of “poetic license,” Cherie says.

The Runaways received mostly positive responses, with critics applauding its exhilarating energy and music as well as the performances, mostly for Fanning and Stewart. Their natural chemistry elevated the script even more, despite lacking an in-depth exploration of their fame and how it affects them differently. Keough also holds her own among a great and experienced cast, and it’s no wonder why she gets more and more projects throughout the years.

The Runaways is available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO