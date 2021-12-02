The CW’s Ringer was years ahead of its time, creating a compelling story about identical twin sisters that are caught up in a string of dangerous lies and complex mysteries when one — Bridget Kelley (Sarah Michelle Gellar) — takes her sister Siobhan’s (also played by Gellar) place in her upper-class New York City life after her apparent suicide. Despite only getting one 22-episode season that aired from 2011-12, it pulled off some masterful and satisfying storytelling. As Bridget struggled to maintain her fake life as Siobhan, lies from Siobhan’s life and her own started to creep in, creating considerable risk as her life was in danger from every side.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of the best five episodes to come from Ringer’s only season, which also highlight everything the show had to offer. From two unique and very complicated women in Bridget and Siobhan, to the supporting characters like Andrew (Ioan Gruffudd) and Juliet (Zoey Deutch) that were almost all so brutally beautifully fleshed out, and the mysteries that lie in between all of them, there was certainly no lack of entertainment and intrigue.

1. “A Whole New Kind of Bitch” (Episode 5)

With her new life as Siobhan Martin just beginning, Bridget was quickly thrown through a loop. When Siobhan’s best friend Gemma (Tara Summers) found out about the affair her husband Henry (Kristoffer Polaha) was having with the real Siobhan, she confronted Bridget about it, giving her an interesting predicament. In order to prevent her new life — that she took to keep herself safe from crime boss Bodaway Macawi (Zahn McClarnon) — Bridget confessed to Gemma that she wasn’t actually Siobhan… which didn’t go as expected. Gemma decided to use Bridget’s desperate position to her advantage, trying to blackmail Bridget into sleeping with Henry, so Gemma could get proof against Henry in their divorce and he would not get any of her or her family’s wealth.

This episode puts Bridget in an interesting place, giving viewers a chance to see what lines she would or would not cross to keep her secret and keep herself safe. Given how terrible Bridget’s original decision could come off, as she is pretending to be the sister she believes to be dead, it’s a great depiction of Bridget’s moral character that lasts for the rest of the show. In the end, Bridget doesn’t go through with it and Gemma disappears, leaving only blood in her house as the mystery of what happened to Gemma begins.

2. “That’s What You Get for Trying to Kill Me” (Episode 10)

After several episodes of Bridget trying to discover what happened to Gemma, and working her way through a list of suspects, she finally discovers that her narcotics anonymous sponsor — Charlie Young a.k.a. John Delario (Billy Miller) is behind the abduction. The problem is, nobody believes her, as Charlie is a former cop. What’s most shocking about this mid-season finale is that Siobhan returns to New York City to confront Charlie, who abducted Gemma on her command, and kills him after he kills Gemma.

This episode shows, above all, how dedicated Siobhan is to her mission. And, how different she is from Bridget, who only killed someone in self-defense. Siobhan is willing to take no prisoners in order to achieve her goals, while Bridget is constantly concerned about how her actions are affecting others, even when it comes to her pretending to be Siobhan. It’s a game-changing episode, and entirely shocking as Gemma almost escapes… but is shot dead right after learning the truth about Siobhan being alive and being responsible for what happened to her. Heartbreaking, but so entertaining to watch.

3. “Let’s Kill Bridget” (Episode 19)

In this episode, Bridget’s life back in Wyoming begins to collide with her new life, as one of Bodaway’s right-hand men is found dead in New York. Since Bodaway doesn’t know Bridget has an identical twin sister, the FBI believes that Bodaway may believe that Siobhan is Bridget… and damn, is it ironic. In order to keep herself safe, Bridget and Agent Machado (Nestor Carbonell) create a plan to fake Bridget’s death, so Bodaway won’t come looking for her. Only, it’s complicated when someone shows up actually trying to kill Siobhan. Meanwhile, Henry and the real Siobhan’s relationship is put to the test as he tries to force her to give up her vendetta against Bridget and Andrew, so they can be together. It’s the beginning of a series of tests for Siobhan, as Henry begins to suspect she’ll never let her thirst for revenge go — not even for him.

But, above all, the most exciting aspect of the episode is learning that Andrew’s ex-wife Catherine (Andrea Roth) is behind the two attempts on Bridget’s life — one from the pilot episode and one of which almost killed Andrew in two episodes prior. Why? That’s a question for another episode, but the pieces of the puzzle begin to fall together in a beautiful way. This is yet another example of the show’s beautiful delivery on mysteries, and how complex these relationships between the characters became over the course of one season. So much material was explored, and so much had yet to be touched upon, but everyone was all twisted together in dark ways.

4. “It’s Called Improvising, Bitch!” (Episode 21)

After the reveal that Catherine is behind the hit attempts, she makes another move to kill Bridget (thinking she is the real Siobhan). But, Andrew discovers this, and Catherine is forced to hold the two of them hostage in their own apartment. With no more moves to make, Catherine reaches out to her lover, Andrew’s business partner Olivia (Jaime Murray), to find a way out, but she’s stuck. In the end, Bridget, Andrew, and Juliet are saved from Catherine’s grasp, but the episode is an incredibly enjoyable way of showing how Siobhan’s past has come back to bite Bridget. After so much worrying about Bodaway and her own mistakes, she never expected one of Siobhan’s to almost take her life, even despite the first attempt where she was forced to kill a man to protect herself.

5. “I’m the Good Twin” (Episode 22)

The (devastating because it was not supposed to be) series finale is a beautiful depiction of the journey that viewers have taken over the last 21 episodes. Bridget is claiming her one-year chip for her sobriety, and she’s tired of living a lie with Andrew and Juliet, two people she has truly come to love in the last seven months. But, despite her perfect plan to reveal the truth, she’s interrupted when Henry’s father-in-law reveals Henry and Siobhan’s affair to Andrew, resulting in a bitter confrontation. Bridget is forced to tell Andrew the truth on the spot, not getting to enjoy her last night of the lie. Of course, Andrew reacts as any man would after finding out that his wife killed herself (which Bridget still believes at this point) and her identical twin sister stepped in… which is brilliant on the writers’ behalf because how would someone react to that? With Andrew and Juliet in on the truth about Bridget, we’re left with a real chance for these characters to become a family, which is easy to pretend considering we never get to see it.

The real Siobhan also has her new life falling apart. Henry discovered the babies weren’t his, which Siobhan lied to him about. So, naturally, he stole all of her money and kicked her out. With nowhere else to go, Siobhan returns to her apartment to get some of her things where she encounters Bodaway, who believes she is Bridget. A fight ensues, almost ending Siobhan’s life before Bridget comes in and shoots Bodaway in the head, though she doesn’t see her sister. By the episode’s end, Bridget puts the pieces together and confronts Henry as herself about Siobhan, learning the truth. Meanwhile, Siobhan is determined to get her old life back after losing everything.

As a season finale goes, it’s crafted perfectly. It’s a satisfying end to the season’s arcs, and leaves off with incredibly exciting material on the horizon, as Bridget finally learns the truth about what Siobhan put her through. The showdown between these twins was only beginning, and their lives had become so entangled that there was no possible way out for either of them. Plus, how beautifully twisted is it that Siobhan’s misdeeds almost come back to bite Bridget in the ass with Catherine’s attempts on her life, while Bridget’s past almost gets Siobhan killed? It’s a testament to how dedicated the show was to the story of these sisters — for better or for worse.

There was so much potential for the story of Ringer after season 1, but the first 22-episodes told a grand story all on their own. All of these years later, it’s still a fun show to watch again (and again, and again) because there are so many moving parts. All of the characters are interesting and well-developed, a rare feat on television, and the stories easily hold your interest.

So, can we get a revival that picks up where the show originally left off?

