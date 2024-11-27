Sony Pictures is gearing up to tackle a monumental project - developing four biopic films each based on the lives of the four musicians from the Beatles. We now have an apparent confirmation of who will be playing at least one of the Beatles: Barry Keoghan, known for his work in Saltburn, is set to portray drummer Ringo Starr - at least, that's according to the musician himself. Keoghan has long been rumored to be in contention for the part, which now appears to be his.

The legendary Beatles drummer seemed to confirm Keoghan's casting during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. When asked about Keoghan's potential involvement in the film, Starr replied, "Well, I think it’s great. I believe [Keoghan's] somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many." While the studio has not confirmed the actor's casting in the film, it would seem that Starr himself, more than anyone else, would know who is set to play him in his biopic.

With Keoghan reportedly at the helm, Sony has a major star for director Sam Mendes to work with. Mendes, best known for his films like the Oscar-winning American Beauty and several James Bond installments, is set to direct all four films about the Beatles, each focusing on Starr, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Paul McCartney. Mendes is set to produce the films for his Neal Street Productions banner alongside the Beatles' holding company, Apple Corps Ltd. This marks the first time that the band's estate has granted the full rights and music for a Beatles movie - or four.

Keoghan Already Has a Stellar Career

Close

If Keoghan's casting is confirmed, it would be another feather in the cap for an actor who has already had several big projects under his belt. The Irish actor, 32, got his start in the mid 2010s before gaining wider recognition with his role in Christopher Nolan's 2017 war film Dunkirk, in which he starred alongside a massive ensemble. He also had roles in projects like HBO's Chernobyl and the MCU film Eternals.

However, it was The Banshees of Inisherin that cemented Keoghan's role in Hollywood, co-starring alongside Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon in the Irish-led drama. The film, and Keoghan's performance, garnered critical acclaim, earning him a BAFTA Award and an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He earned further acclaim portraying a downtrodden Oxford student in the aforementioned Saltburn, earning him another BAFTA nomination and a Golden Globe nomination. He is next set to appear in the film Hurry Up Tomorrow alongside Jenna Ortega and the Weeknd.

No release window for the Beatles biopics have been set. Stay tuned to Collider for more information. Saltburn is streaming now on Prime Video.

6 10 Saltburn Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton, who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten. Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Emerald Fennell Cast Rosamund Pike , Barry Keoghan , Jacob Elordi , Carey Mulligan , Archie Madekwe Runtime 127 minutes Main Genre Drama

Watch on Prime Video