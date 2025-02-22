Most remotely into country music know the honor of being invited to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. Legends of country music like Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, and Loretta Lynn have all taken the stage. This week, one-fourth of the British Invasion made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry as part of the 100th Anniversary Celebration of the storied venue. The Beatles' Ringo Starr took the stage for a three-song set after a performance in downtown Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium. The singer was the final artist during the taped performances at the Grand Ole Opry last night. Others included cast members Don Schlitz, Mickey Guyton, Mandy Barnett, Lauren Alaina, Riders In The Sky and Rhonda Vincent, as well as Molly Tuttle, a collaborator on Ringo's recent album Look Up.

During the performance, Starr addressed the crowd. "As you may have noticed, I dressed up a bit tonight." He explains, "I'm a cowboy inside. This is a great honor and an incredible moment for me. It's just a dream to end up here." His set consisted of "Time On My Hands," "Act Naturally," and the song "With A Little Help From My Friends."

Ringo Starr Reveals Who's Playing Him in Sam Mendes Beatles Biopics

Image via StudioCanal

Sam Mendes has been developing an ambitious series of biopics, each based on a member of the Beatles. Over the last year, the casting has been made public, including Starr himself revealing who will be playing him. Actor Barry Keoghan (Saltburn) will be playing the Beatles drummer in the biopics. Last year, Starr told Entertainment Tonight. "Well, I think it’s great. I believe [Keoghan's] somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many." Gladiator II stars Paul Mescal and Joseph Quinn have also been tapped to play Paul McCartney and George Harrison respectively. The only casting not have weight behind its legitimacy is the rumor of Harris Dickinson playing John Lennon.

Mendes's project is ambitious but definitely fits right into the desired market. After the success of the Bob Dylan biopic A Great Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet, recently passed the $100 million mark at the box office. If the movies eventually get a concrete cast of the British Invasion and begin filming, and if done right, the series of biopics could be a huge success.

Starr's country music album Look Up is out now. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.