The CCXP is about to begin in São Paulo, Brazil, and our team on the field gathered some exclusive images from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power booth. To celebrate the show's successful first season, Prime Video brought a giant replica of Khazad-dûm’s Balrog to the event while also allowing fans to see a Númenórean ship up close.

Who Is Durin’s Bane, Khazad-dûm’s Balrog?

In J.R.R. Tolkien’s canon, the fall of Khazad-dûm happens due to the Dwarves' greed, as they dig so deep that they awaken a Balrog. The Balrog, a fiery spirit who pledges alliance to the Dark Lord during the First Age of Middle-earth, is named Durin’s Bane after it kills the Dwarven King. In the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Prime Video explored the kingdom of Khazad-dûm before its fall, when the Dwarves began to explore the mythic Mithrill, a unique metal that’s lighter and stronger than any other substance.

Anyone who knows their Tolkien lore knows that the Dwarves will release the Balrog from his stone prison during the Second Age, but the series has yet to show the conflict between the fiery creature and the lords of the mountain. However, the Balrog did appear in a couple of scenes that allow fans to understand he’s waiting in the mountain's depths. So, when Dwarves become too greedy and start digging deeper, they are about to have an unpleasant surprise.

In the CCXP booth, Prime Video set a massive replica of the Balrog that towers over visitors. The creature has a fire whip and is ready to destroy everything in its wake. It’s a powerful sight that teases many more horrors that will awake in Middle-earth in future seasons of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Sailing with Númenór

The second replica Prime Video brought to CCXP is a Númenórean ship. In Tolkien’s lore, Númenór is a human kingdom located on an island in the middle of the ocean. The kingdom was built with the help of the Valar, Tolkien’s minor divinities. However, after the Númenóreans turned their back to the gods, the island was swallowed by the sea.

Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power spent a reasonable amount of time at Númenór, showing the political conflicts that eventually led to the kingdom’s doom. The series also led the Númenóreans to battle the orcs of Middle-earth, sailing in mighty ships like the one in CCXP. It’s fair to say that people attending the event this week are in for a treat.

The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video. There’s still no release date for Season 2.