Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.Season One of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power had its ups and downs, from the colossal and gloriously terrifying eruption of Mount Doom to the utterly bemusing mithril subplot, combined as it was with the logistical nightmare of arranging a spa day for every elf in Middle-earth by springtime. But now that the first season has officially fired off its final shot, it is time to take a look back at the story as a whole, so far as it has been told.

Now that there is a little more clarity on the direction of the story (as well as a whole host of new questions) and with potentially years to wait for the next installment in the series, there is enough of the arc of the story revealed to start making some comparisons. So how does it measure up to the source material, now that we have a clearer vision of the direction the story is going?

One of the unfortunate consequences of even the most successful adaptations is that they can often muddle up the original story in the minds of their audiences. It can become difficult to disentangle which plot elements came from the source material and which were purely cinematic inventions (as a whole generation of Lord of the Rings fans who think Sauron was a giant flaming eye can attest). So with that in mind, in service to a clear and distinct vision of both the source material and the show, here is a breakdown of the most significant ways in which The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is deviating from the story told in the books.

Finrod’s Mission Is an Invention

Image via Amazon Studios

At the very beginning of the story, Galadriel’s (Morfydd Clark) motives are explained as a combination of factors. Her brother Finrod (Will Fletcher) swore an oath to seek out and eradicate Sauron, but Sauron got to him first and killed him. Galadriel then ended up with a double motivation to seek out Sauron: in the first place as revenge for her brother’s death, and also as a way of taking up Finrod’s oath left unfulfilled when he died.

However, while elements of this fit Tolkien’s narrative, most of it is purely invention. Finrod never took an oath to seek out Sauron, and Sauron was not exactly in hiding when Finrod did end up encountering him. He was in fact sitting rather comfortably on an evil throne in his evil fortress that he had evilly taken from the elves with an evil plan, and might as well have lit a neon sign above the entrance saying “Sauron Is Here”. Finrod ended up encountering Sauron on his quest to help the man Beren take a Silmaril from the Crown of Morgoth, and in the strictest sense, he wasn’t even actually killed by Sauron himself. He died in Sauron’s dungeons, but he actually died of his wounds after killing a werewolf with his bare hands. The Sauron tie-in for Galadriel could potentially work with some of this material, of course, but it is a strong deviation nonetheless.

Believe It or Not, Gil-galad’s Authority Doesn’t Go to Eleven

Image via Prime Video

There are, to be honest, quite a few major differences between the Gil-galad of the books and the Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) of the show. One of the earliest and most prominent of those problems is the fact that he seemingly has the authority in Episode 1 to send elves to Valinor and arrange the trip with the powers that be. Elrond (Robert Aramayo) further explains that “no one has ever refused the summons” to Valinor, compounding the weight of the situation.

But again, much of this is out of place, and some of it is an outright contradiction. First, not even the High King of the Noldor would have the authority to grant passage to Valinor; that was a gift and invitation granted by the Valar themselves, and it was not a “get out of jail free” card that any elvish king had tucked behind his pointy ears. Moreover, plenty of elves had refused the summons by the time Galadriel’s turn came. In fact, the very first time the Valar invited the elves to come to Valinor, a group of them refused outright. Some of the others changed their minds halfway, and only a group of the original invitees actually made it there in the first place. At the end of the First Age, the elves were invited again, and again a number of them followed the summons; arguably, though, every elf in Middle-earth in the Second Age at the time of the show’s narrative has “refused the summons” to some degree, though Tolkien did make a point of noting that Galadriel did refuse a pardon from the Valar at this time.

Image via Amazon Studios

Also, Gil-galad is represented as having authority over silvan elves in Tirharad, as Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova) is following the orders of the king in his posting at the beginning of the show. While the distance itself might stretch the range of Gil-galad’s authority, the larger problem is that Gil-galad is the High King of the Noldor, and the silvan elves are not Noldor. As such, Gil-galad has no authority over them; they are not a part of his kingdom.

Perhaps the most surprising difference when it comes to Gil-galad, though, is simply his character itself. The Gil-galad memorialized in The Lord of the Rings was a fair and just ruler who preserved the memory of Valinor in Middle-earth and remained impervious to the schemes of Sauron while Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) was duped by them. In Season 1, though, he appears rather as a manipulative and distant ruler who treats Elrond with an attitude bordering on disdain and seems to be fully on board with the folly of Celebrimbor, where in the books he was leery of it. Furthermore, in the final episode, he is the first to give up hope in the scheme and resign himself to the fading of the elves, where if anything he was among those who had the most hope for Middle-earth in the books. There is, of course, a long character arc to be completed for Gil-galad, but as of right now he has a long way to go before he reaches a more recognizable point.

Palantíri Don’t Actually Show Visions of the Future

Image via Prime Video

The Palantíri in Middle-earth have a great many capabilities: they can be used to see great distances in both space and time, and some can communicate with each other; each of the major Palantíri has slightly distinct abilities, but Tolkien noted that while they could see off into the distances of space and time, they could only be used to look backward in time. They did not have the ability to show the future, so Galadriel and Miriel’s vision of the impending wave coming for Númenor doesn’t exactly square with the way the seeing-stones actually functioned.

Elendil’s Position in Numenor is Quite Different

Image via Prime Video

Elendil (Lloyd Owen) is introduced by Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) with a vague recollection that he has some noble ancestry. In the books, however, the story is much more complex. Pharazôn ought to know exactly who Elendil is, as Pharazôn was once good friends with Elendil’s father, and the family were close counselors of the Kings of Númenor for quite some time. While the show is likely setting Elendil up for growth in his authority, the story is distinctly different from that told in Tolkien’s work.

The Númenorean cavalry is another curious deviation from the sources. As Elendil explains, the Númenoreans do indeed have a close relationship with horses but were noted as using them only for leisure and sport, not for warfare.

The Timeline Has Been Reshuffled

A sealed pack of playing cards is always set up in a certain pattern: all the suits are packaged together in a nice sequential order. If the timeline from the appendices to The Lord of the Rings is like this fresh deck of playing cards, the timeline of the show is… well, a shuffled deck of cards. The rise and fall of Númenor seems to be condensed from a span of thousands of years to the last few years of the Second Age, while the forging of the Rings of Power has been brought forward to be contemporaneous with the reign of Miriel. The condensed and reshuffled timeline is arguably necessitated by the need to keep mortal and immortal characters in step with each other, but it can lead to some extremely confusing misconceptions about the sequence of events.

Celeborn Never Disappeared

Image via New Line Cinema

The mystery of Galadriel’s missing husband seems to be carrying over into Season 2, but it is a plot line that is not reflected in Tolkien’s work. Celeborn was never missing and presumed dead, although he and Galadriel were separated from each other for a time during the Second Age. This separation was due to the fact that Galadriel passed through Khazad-dûm, however, and Celeborn refused to do so; not because she thought he had died.

Where Can You Even Start with the Mithril Problem?

While the final word has yet to be said on the dynamics of mithril and its healing properties, the season finale seemed to heavily indicate that the “Roots of the Hithaeglir” story was true: mithril does somehow have the Valinorean-light healing properties it is purported to have. But this is a departure from the source material that is so far out to sea that it has probably started collecting barnacles.

For one thing, mithril is certainly rare in Middle-earth, and is only ever found in Khazad-dûm on the continent, but it is not the only place mithril is found, and it certainly doesn’t come from a lightning-struck Silmaril-tree. Mithril is also found in Númenor, and presumably in Valinor as well, and Tolkien never said that it had anything to do with Silmarils or magical elvish medicinal treatments.

Furthermore, the fading of the elves is something that is certainly part of Tolkien’s world, but not nearly as imminent as Celebrimbor’s spring deadline would indicate. It is a long and drawn-out process, and has little if anything to do with the fading of the “Light of Valinor”. The Light of Valinor was present in those elves who had seen the light of the Two Trees, but again, not every elf even went to Valinor, and many were born after the exodus of the Noldor and the death of the Trees. The “fading” presumably going on would then only affect those of the elves who had seen the light of the Trees in Valinor and not every elf in Middle-earth. But Tolkien’s idea of fading was something that affected all elves. It just had nothing to do with the “light” issue.

Elves Don’t Really Have Legends (and Elrond Should Know Better)

Image via Prime Video

There is a further deviation with the “Roots of the Hithaeglir” legend as the explanation for the origin of mithril, and it has to do with the nature of the story itself. It was only really made clear in the recent Nature of Middle-earth book, but elves in Tolkien’s world don’t really have legends: they are so long-lived with so few generations between themselves and the beginning of time that there is not really a lot of space for legends to crop up. When grandpa was born at the dawn of the earth itself, there are eyewitness accounts to most of the events that would in other cases have become legendary.

Furthermore, Elrond of all people should know full well about the real fate of the Silmarils, as he has seen at least one of them himself. None of them turned into a magical glowing ore in the Misty Mountains, but one of them is on the brow of Elrond’s father in the night sky, and the other two were taken by Elrond’s captors, Maedhros and Maglor. Elrond has interacted closely with the people directly involved in the fates of all three Silmarils, so it would be rather strange for him to hold to anything about the Hithaeglir legend.

The Ringmaking Has Been Tweaked

Image via Prime Video

The making of the elven Rings that was sparked by the mithril crisis is another aspect of the story that has been adjusted from the source material. While the season finale finally revealed that Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) had been Sauron the entire time, his impact on the creation of the Rings appears to have been far more incidental than it was in Tolkien’s writings. In the books, Sauron in the disguise of Annatar is a strong presence behind the idea of creating the Rings in the first place, and it is with his manipulation that Celebrimbor goes through with the project. In the show, though, he appears quite late in the game and, while important, his impact is brief.

The composition of the Rings being necessarily made of mithril is another curiosity not found in the books. The Ring Galadriel ends up wearing is Nenya, which is noted as being the “Mithril Ring”. The assumption implied by the text, then, is that Galadriel’s Ring was distinctive for being made of mithril, rather than mithril being a core component of all of them. It is not an outright contradiction, necessarily, but it is an interesting tweak.

The Inventions for the Show

Image via Amazon Studios

There is a whole set of material that may not actually contradict anything said in Tolkien’s books, but simply fills in some blank space that Tolkien never wrote about. The friendship of Durin and Elrond, for example, is one of the strongest and best elements of the story so far, but Tolkien never mentioned anything like that in Elrond’s backstory (though he does show the ability to read dwarf runes in The Hobbit). Durin III and Durin IV also do not live at the same time in the chronology of the Second Age, and the idea of the two of them coexisting does create problems for the idea of Durin’s reincarnation in subsequent generations.

A curious change is also in the introduction of Miriel’s blindness. The whole expedition she leads to Middle-earth is an embellishment, but in Tolkien’s stories of Númenor, Miriel’s authority is eventually usurped by Pharazon, who becomes ruler in place of her. Part of this eventual takeover may be due to her blindness and the necessity of a close helper in her position going forward.