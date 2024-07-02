The Big Picture Mike Ehrmantraut from Breaking Bas character inspired Damrod the Hill-troll in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The new troll character is referred to as "the eater of bones."

Season 2 of Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on August 29.

The cultural impact of Breaking Bad remains after the series finale of the highly acclaimed crime drama aired more than 10 years ago. In an interview with Empire Magazine, Rings of Power showrunner Patrick McKay proudly explained how fan-favorite character Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) made his way to the series unexpectedly. The two series could not be more different, but still, the production found ways to inject Mike’s trademark energy into a newcomer: Damrod the Hill-troll. If that’s hard to picture, McKay clarified exactly how this troll is personified by Gun Fring’s (Giancarlo Esposito) fixer.

“[He] was inspired in part by Mike Ehrmantraut in ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul,’ if you look at the way he moves and his casual sense of strength," he said. Mike may not have been a club-wielding ghoul ready to smack down the elves of the region, but he personified strength in spades.

He is arguably the only character in Breaking Bad that did not quiver under the punishing gaze of Walter White (Bryan Cranston). Be it his wife or his partner, Heisenberg had a way of hurting those he cared about most in the series. Mike could see through Walt’s arrogance, and even though it cost him his life, this made him one of the best characters in the series. Just don’t go around calling him a troll.

Damrod the Hill-troll’s ‘Rings of Power’ Debut

Close

The similarities to Mike may have ended there, but there are a few more details about the appearance of a new troll ready to be shared. Viewers had their first taste of live-action trollkind in Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring. Introduced by Boromir’s (Sean Bean) immortal words: “They have a Cave-troll,” the aforementioned monster gave Frodo (Elijah Wood) a run for his money. To give fans a good idea of what’s in store, McKay let Empire Magazine know that this new character is referred to as “the eater of bones.” He will be yet another feature in Sauron’s (Charlie Vickers) plan to raise forces against Middle-earth.

Mike may have signed up with Breaking Bad foe, Gus, but aligning himself with the epitome of all evil may be a stretch. The intelligent former cop had his own moral code to stick by and ultimately found himself parting with this life after facing down Walt. It’s unlikely this troll will have any such moral quandaries, though fans will have to check Season 2 of Rings of Power to be sure. The new season will premiere on Prime Video, on August 29.