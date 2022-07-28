After The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast hit the San Diego Comic-Con stage, I got to speak with Daniel Weyman (The Stranger), Maxim Baldry (Isildur), Ismael Cruz Cordova (Arondir), Ema Horvath (Eärien) and Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Queen Regent Míriel) at the Collider studio. During the interview, they talked about their reaction to seeing the first three episodes of the series, how the scale and scope are massive, why they’re excited for people to see Númenor, how being able to tell the story over eight hours in the first season allows for more character development, and why they’re excited to film The Rings of Power Season 2 in England. In addition, Horvath talked about the level of detail in every set and how you can even see Númenor graffiti over Old Elvish in the background of a scene.

While the rest of the year has some big shows set to premiere, Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is easily my most anticipated series. Everything I’ve seen and heard about showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay series sounds incredible, and I loved that they’ve got a five-season arc figured out and the way Amazon is spending all the money bringing the show to life.

Look at the new trailer and tell me you’re not excited to see this show. In addition, J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), directed the first two episodes of the season and I think he’s a great choice to set the tone of the series.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power also stars Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, and Sara Zwangobani.

Check out what Daniel Weyman, Maxim Baldry, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Ema Horvath and Cynthia Addai-Robinson had to say in the player above, and below is a list of what we talked about.

The Rings of Power premieres in multiple languages and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, September 2, exclusively on Prime Video, with new episodes available weekly.

How the scale and scope of the series looks massive.

What can they say about the series?

How they’ve seen the first three episodes of the series.

How being able to tell the story over eight hours in the first season allows for more character development.

After watching the first three episodes they talk about what they’re most excited for fans to see.

Why they’re excited for people to see Númenor.

How you might see Númenor graffiti over Old Elvish in the background of a scene.

Are they excited to film The Rings of Power Season 2 in England?

When do they start filming Season 2?

Here’s the official synopsis: