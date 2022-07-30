After The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast hit the San Diego Comic-Con stage, I got to speak with Rob Aramayo (Elrond), Trystan Gravelle (Pharazôn), Megan Richards (Poppy Proudfellow), Sara Zwangobani (Marigold Brandyfoot), Owain Arthur (Prince Durin IV), and Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor) at the Collider studio. During the interview, they talked about their reaction to seeing the first three episodes of the series, how the scale and scope of the show is massive, being able to tell the story over eight hours in the first season allows for more character development, the huge practical sets, and so much more.

While the rest of the year has some big shows set to premiere, Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is easily my most anticipated series. Everything I’ve seen and heard about showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay series sounds incredible, and I loved that they’ve got a five-season arc figured out and the way Amazon is spending all the money bringing the show to life.

Look at the new trailer and tell me you’re not excited to see this show. In addition, J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), directed the first two episodes of the season and I think he’s a great choice to set the tone of the series.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power also stars Daniel Weyman (The Stranger), Maxim Baldry (Isildur), Ismael Cruz Cordova (Arondir), Ema Horvath (Eärien) and Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Queen Regent Míriel), Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Sir Lenny Henry, Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, and Benjamin Walker.

Check out what Rob Aramayo, Trystan Gravelle, Megan Richards, Sara Zwangobani, Owain Arthur, and Charles Edwards had to say in the player above, and below is a list of what we talked about.

The Rings of Power premieres in multiple languages and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, September 2, exclusively on Prime Video, with new episodes available weekly.

How does the footage in the new trailer compare to the scale and scope of the series?

How every person working on the series is at the top of their game.

What was it like watching the first three episodes?

How they filmed the scale work.

How they built huge, practical sets.

Which set from the series do they wish they could keep?

Who always gets it on their first take?

How being able to tell the story over eight hours in the first season allows for more character development.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

