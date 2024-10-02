The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power has forged its own path and kept its identity firmly in place while still honoring J.R.R. Tolkien's legendarium at every turn. The Amazon Prime Video series has a lot of ground to cover, delving deep into the Second Age, the period when the 19 Rings of Power were made. The fate of all who dwell in this almost unrecognizable Middle-earth is uncertain as an ancient power seeks to rise again. However, while evil tries to rule and unlikely heroes beat it down, sometimes it's not as simple as a battle of light vs. dark.

All the Rings of Power's characters, whether they have immense power or not, tread the line between good and bad. Sometimes, to find the light, they must first touch the darkness. However, some touch it more often than not. Others live in the light but can't resist the pull of the dark. Sauron hasn't envisioned the One Ring yet, but if he did and went to forge it in the fiery pit of Mount Doom during this period of upheaval, it would call many to it, knowing it could corrupt instantly. Certain Rings of Power characters wouldn't be able to resist the power of the One Ring if they got their hands on it.

10 Gil-galad

Played by Ben Walker

Image via Amazon Prime Video

In Rings of Power Season 1, High-King Gil-galad (Ben Walker) has a massive problem. The Great Tree of Lindon is dying, and the light of the Elves is fading. Thinking Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is the source of the darkness, he sends her away. When that doesn't work, he uses Elrond's (Robert Aramayo) friendship with Prince Durin (Owain Arthur) to confirm if the Dwarves have found Mithril, an ore containing the light of the last Silmaril that will hopefully snuff out the darkness threatening the Elves' existence. With little time left, Gil-galad allows Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) to make the three Elven Rings of Power. Despite knowing Sauron (Charlie Vickers) (disguised as Halbrand) had a hand in their creation, Gil-galad claims the Rings are their only hope and wears one with Galadriel and Círdan (Ben Daniels). The Ring gives Gil-galad visions of the future, and he plans for war after realizing Celebrimbor is in danger in Eregion.

The One Ring would likely corrupt Gil-galad because darkness and deception have already corrupted his heart. His actions in Season 1 perfectly demonstrate how someone can do wrong with a greater plan to do good. He uses Elrond to get close to the Dwarves, but only wants the ore to help his people. A dark part of himself convinces him that his deeds are justifiable but also leaves him open to deceive and lie again. Gil-galad is also not as hesitant to use the three Elven Rings of Power as Elrond is, which could be another warning sign that he's open to using powerful objects no matter what.

9 Eärien

Played by Ema Horvath

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Eärien (Ema Horvath), Elendil's (Lloyd Owen) daughter and Isildur's (Maxim Baldry) sister, is ambitious and strong-willed but still craves to be loved. She's her brother's confidante as he struggles with his direction, but she finds her own path as an apprentice to the Builder's Guild. She meets Kemen (Leon Wadham), Pharazôn's (Trystan Gravelle) son, and urges him to stop Queen Regent Míriel's (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) expedition to Middle-earth. They're unsuccessful in stopping it, but Eärien discovers something shocking. While sketching the dying king, she discovers Míriel's palantir and looks into it. Attracted by Pharazôn's growing influence, she becomes his ally and effectively gives him the key to usurping Míriel.

Darkness surrounds Eärien and every decision she makes. In Season 1, she uses Kemen's desire for her to get what she wants: the expedition stopped. In Season 2, she's an opportunist. She uses Kemen again and her secret involving the palantir to further herself in court. Believing Isildur is dead, she quickly uses the existence of the palantir to her advantage, essentially handing Pharazôn a means to usurp the throne while throwing Míriel under the bus. Eärien thinks she's saving Númenór from a Queen who puts Elven interests first, but all her actions are self-serving, bent on revenge. All it does is open her up to being used and manipulated by Pharazôn. If she came across the Ring, she'd trick herself into thinking it's for the greater good that she uses it.

8 The Stranger

Image via Amazon Prime Video

The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) shoots out of the sky and lands near the Harfoot's encampment. Nori (Markella Kavenagh) finds and cares for him, as he has no memories, only immense uncontrollable power. In return for her help, The Stranger protects Nori and her family. However, after almost killing her one too many times, he departs. Still, Nori risks everything for him again after the Mystics capture him. After destroying them, his memories return. Later, Nori and The Stranger nearly die on their adventure to Rhûn and get separated. Continuing to follow his star map, The Stranger encounters Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear), who tells him only he can defeat Sauron and the Dark Wizard. The fate of Middle-earth rests with him, but he must choose a path.

From the start, The Stranger is vulnerable, almost like an infant. He has no memory of who he is and where he comes from. He can't even speak fully. He only knows a star pattern that might help him unlock his identity. When the Mystics arrive, he's ready to believe he's who they say, Sauron, because he doesn't know any better. His vulnerability leaves him open to darkness. If the Mystics had found him after his arrival instead of Nori, he could've become another Dark Wizard. In Season 2, he hasn't discovered much more about himself except that he's an Istar and that there's a lot to wielding power. The Dark Wizard sat by Tom's fire once, too, and if he's not careful, The Stranger could end up just like him and forsake his destiny. Since The Stranger is still vulnerable and doesn't quite understand how wielding power works, the Ring would easily corrupt him without him knowing what's happening. His love for Nori and hers for him are the only things keeping the darkness at bay.

7 Theo

Played by Tyroe Muhafidin

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), the teenage son of Tirharad's healer, Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), is willing to do anything to defend his home, even if it means sacrificing some blood to activate a sword hilt stamped with Sauron's sigil. He thinks it'll help protect him, and it does, but it also ensnares Theo until he's addicted to its power. Waldreg discovers he used it and thinks the boy will join Adar (Joseph Mawle and Sam Hazeldine) with him, but he remains with Bronwyn and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova). Later, during the battle, Theo is forced to tell Adar where it is to save his mother. He eventually takes over as Pelargir's healer after his mother's death.

Theo has already been ensnared by another powerful object created by Sauron, the sword hilt. So, it would be impossible for him not to be incredibly susceptible to the One Ring if he happened upon it. Like the sword hilt, the power of the Ring would reel him in. The need for it would be overpowering, and he'd claim anything to make it his, even if it could be used for good and honorable reasons, as Boromir did.

6 Adar

Played by Joseph Mawle/ Sam Hazeldine

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Adar (Sindarin for "father") is the revered patriarch of the orcs who cause havoc in the Southlands. As his children prepare to ignite Orodruin's eruption, Adar gives the Southlanders an ultimatum: join him or die. He wages war on those who don't submit and demands the sword hilt. After switching it out during the battle, Waldreg uses it to unlock the dam, and Mount Doom erupts. Adar and his children create Mordor and continue enslaving Men until Sauron, disguised as Halbrand, reveals Sauron has returned. Adar assembles his forces and makes for Eregion, where he plans to kill the Dark Lord once and for all. However, that's exactly what Sauron wants.

Adar is like most villains in that he constantly craves more power, but there was a time when he had very little of it. Before he killed Sauron and took control over the orcs, the Dark Lord ensnared him quickly with a glass of wine and empty promises. So, Adar would hardly think twice about using the One Ring. He, too, would want to use it for honorable reasons, to save and protect his children. However, his love for them would soon extinguish, and selfishness would rule him once he wore the Ring. It would only enhance his own evilness.

5 King Durin III

Played by Peter Mullan

Image via Amazon Prime Video

King Durin III (Peter Mullan), Prince Durin IV's father, rules with traditional Dwarven ideals firmly in place. He wants to continue fostering Khazad-dûm's growth, keeping its riches concealed instead of being part of the outside world. After Disa (Sophia Nomvete) discovers Mithril, he grants mining, realizing its immense value, but shuts it down after a shaft collapses. When he learns that the ore can save the Elves, he refuses to help, claiming it would threaten Dwarven lives. Durin disobeys and begins mining Mithril with Elrond, leading to a catastrophic fight between father and son. After Khazad-dûm's sun shafts collapse, Durin asks the king to give Celebrimbor Mithril to create the Dwarven Rings of Power, hoping they'll help their dire situation. However, once the king puts a Ring on, it amplifies his greed and changes him until he can no longer distinguish family from foe.

King Durin proves his greed and selfishness when he tries to keep Mithril a secret and then out of reach of the Elves, who need it to survive. He's entirely unsympathetic to any issue happening outside his mountain. Those traits grow tenfold once he puts on one of the Dwarven Rings of Power. Suddenly, he thanks his son for partnering with the Elves. The Dwarven Rings help them find the light again. However, it also brings them riches, something the king deems more valuable. Once he learns of the siege of Eregion, King Durin envisions himself as a war profiteer. The king already has less-than-admirable traits that the Dwarven Ring heightens. It corrupts him quickly, so the One Ring would do even worse damage if he slipped it on his finger. He would revel in its power.

4 Celebrimbor

Played by Charles Edwards

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Celebrimbor, one of the most renowned Elven smiths, is driven by a need to create something meaningful that surpasses even Fëanor's creation of the Silmarils. He understands that true creation requires sacrifice and is ready to do anything that will cement his legacy. Gil-galad tasks him with making something from Mithril. Sauron, disguised as Halbrand, advises him on bending the ore, and he makes the three Elven Rings of Power. Despite Galadriel's warning against Halbrand, Celebrimbor can't resist hearing whether the Rings succeeded and invites Halbrand into Eregion. Sauron, who poses as an emissary of the Valar, asks him to make Rings for the Dwarves and Men. Sauron sucks Celebrimbor into an illusion as the siege of Eregion commences and gaslights him into thinking it was all his choice.

Celebrimbor's manipulation during the forging of the 19 Rings of Power is complex. He is so blinded by his need to create something of substance that he lets the Great Deceiver worm himself in without even realizing it. Sauron (disguised as Annatar) offers Celebrimbor a chance to prove himself, and the master smith doesn't pass on it despite knowing deep down that something is wrong. He becomes Sauron's slave, making the Rings for him while also fulfilling his own ambitions. After Celebrimbor awakens from the mind prison, Sauron claims he's the author of his own torment. If Celebrimbor took the power Sauron offered willingly, without much thought, blinded by his own ambition, then the One Ring would surely corrupt him immediately. It would reel him in, promising him everything, and he would be powerless to stop it.

3 Kemen

Played by Leon Wadham

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Kemen, Pharazôn's son, is willing to do anything to gain his father's approval and trust. Once Míriel announces her intent to send aid to the Southlands, he's confused by Pharazôn's support. Eärien urges him to convince Pharazôn to stop it using his influence over the people, but Pharazôn has grander plans. So, Kemen takes matters into his own hands by sabotaging the mission. Later, after Pharazôn usurps the Númenórean throne, Kemen urges his father to build Númenór anew, but it's not enough for Pharazôn. The king uses Kemen's loyalty to him and his yearning to hear his mother's prophecy against him. Kemen is tasked to disarm the Queen Regent's Sea Guard and to destroy the Faithful's temple to the dead. When Valendil fights back, Kemen cowardly stabs him in the back.

Kemen seeks to impress Eärien and earn his father's love and approval, but goes too far. Something in him snaps during his attack on the temple and the fight with Valendil. He's tired of being used and pushed aside, and the darkness consumes him easily. He's without remorse even though he once again fails to earn his father's praise. Being willing to do anything to gain approval, even killing someone, would leave Kemen vulnerable to the Ring's corruption. It would make him think everything was attainable.

2 Isildur

Played by Maxim Baldry

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Isildur is training to join the Sea Guard of Númenór, but his heart isn't in it despite his father Elendil's encouragement. Isildur purposely gets himself dismissed while unintentionally getting his friends kicked out of the Guard. Having ruined his friendships and angered his father again for slacking off another potential career, Isildur's only hope is to enlist and accompany his father and the Queen Regent on their expedition to Middle-earth. Elendil makes him a stable sweep, but he proves his bravery during the battle for the Southlands, saving his father and risking his life to save others in a burning building after Orodruin's explosion. While heading to Pelargir, he meets Estrid. She deceives him, but they continue to bond until her betrothed returns.

Lord of the Rings fans know what Isildur will eventually do with the One Ring. However, as of now, there are only a few signs that the Rings of Power version of his character would be easily corrupted by it. He's still directionless, even in Season 2. If he came across the Ring, maybe he'd care more about its power than its darkness and believe it could help him find his purpose. Isildur is easily trusting, leaving him open to deception. The Ring would only have to sway him with a few promises, making him powerless to take it and allow it to control him.

1 Pharazon

Played by Trystan Gravelle

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Pharazôn is Queen Regent Míriel's cousin and Chancellor of Númenór. While he supports Míriel and her decisions, his allegiances are initially unclear. However, when Míriel decides to send aid to the Southlands, Pharazôn's secret agenda begins to emerge. He's ambitious and believes helping the Southlands will bring political and financial advantages, although he reassures his negativity toward the Elves. Once Eärien confesses the existence of Míriel's palantir, he usurps the throne. However, despite holding the scepter, he isn't satisfied. He uses Kemen to disband Míriel's supporters and the Faithful. However, Míriel has the support of the Valar.

Pharazôn has many dark traits that would make the decision to take and use the One Ring easy. He is manipulative, secretive, selfish, arrogant, cunning, and immoral. After using everyone to get what he wants, Pharazôn is unsatisfied with being King and thirsts for more power. He just doesn't know how to get it. The Ring would promise to show him, and he'd jump at the offer. Pharazôn is the type of person the Ring looks for and calls to corrupt more than anyone else. It would swallow him whole, but he wouldn't fight it either. It would feed off his evil and moralless soul and amplify his greed and selfishness, making him an even scarier villain.

Keep Reading: The 10 Biggest Differences Between 'Rings of Power' and 'Lord of the Rings'