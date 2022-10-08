The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes us back in time in J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore than we have ever been on screen. The story of this new series brings us closer also more closely to – in my opinion – the most fun race in all of Middle-earth: dwarves. The dwarves are stout with pretty distinct long beards, with a love for hammers, mining and ale. The people who live beneath the mountain are reigned over by the Dwarven line of Durin. Prince Durin (Owain Arthur) is next in line to the throne of Khazad-dûm and to aid him in his quest is his wife, Lady Disa (Sophia Nomvete).

Son of King Durin III (Peter Mullan), Prince Durin is initially somewhat at odds with his father as to how to handle the discovery of the new ore, mithril. But all the way, Disa has been a beacon of stability for her husband. “One day this will be your kingdom, Durin the Fourth,” she says. Amongst other things, Durin is thankful that he had ended up with Disa. He is comically seen saying to his wife, “one more reason to count my blessings I married you, not Margid Rustborin.” Nomvete does, however, offer up a broader explanation to the character saying, “she is for the people. But she is not afraid to get her hands dirty.”

Disa’s relationship with the people is very much evident in the aftermath of the collapse of a tunnel during a mining project for mithril. Her husband Durin ran into the mine to help the dwarves within while in the aftermath, Disa led the people to “sing” to the mountain, a skill known as resonating. When Elrond (Robert Aramayo) asked Disa about it, the lady of Khazad-dûm said it was the dwarves’ way of speaking to the mountain. This way you know where “to mine” and where to “leave untouched.”

Speaking about their relationship, Arthur explains that the match between the pair is as sturdy as the rocks around. Some sort of power couple beneath the mountains. “Durin’s relationship with Disa is very solid,” Owain says. “And passionate.” So passionate is that relationship the prince tricks High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) to part with his dinner table because Disa wanted a new one. Pure love.

Prior to the premiere of the series, Nomvete had sat down with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff, to discuss the relationship between our power couple. Nomvete explains that the people are a foremost concern of Disa’s:

"I think the biggest difference is that Durin is torn, and Disa is not. Disa knows exactly what it is that she wants, and that she thinks is right for her and her husband and her kingdom. You know, she is a female dwarf for the people. She is for her kingdom, she is for the heart and for the good of everyone around her. And I think so she knows no bounds and sees no other way, but the way that she wants to walk. And of course, Durin has so much to contend with, with his father Elrond, and our relationship. So that's a little bit of to and fro for him."

Rings of Power premieres new episodes every Friday till October 14 on Prime Video. See the clip below: