The seven Rings of Power for Dwarves have finally been introduced in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, but it seems like Khazad-dûm's problems may be far from over. As King Durin III (Peter Mullan) puts on his ring for the first time, he is able not only to solve the issue of sunlight in the realm but also identify countless veins of gold deep under the mountain - too deep, perhaps. Before this, Dwarves used to identify such things through stone-singing, the ancient and sacred practice of singing to the mountain. Can Durin the Elder's Ring of Power prove more efficient — and safer — than a centuries-old practice?

Stone-Singing Allows the Dwarves to Commune With the Mountain

We are first introduced to the art of stone singing in The Rings of Power Season 1, Episode 4, "The Great Wave." Back then, Elrond (Robert Aramayo) is trying to get the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm to help build Celebrimbor's (Charles Edwards) new forge in Eregion, to begin the project that would culminate in the forging of the three Elven Rings of Power. A diplomat by trade, Elrond goes to the Dwarven realm under the Misty Mountains to treat with his friend, Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), but is surprised by Durin's attitude. They had been estranged for two decades; as an Elf, Elrond experiences the passing of time differently, and misses many important events in Durin's life, including Durin's wedding to Disa (Sophia Nomvete).

A loving and sensitive wife, Disa invites Elrond to witness one of her stone-singing rituals, an impressive display of how powerful the connection between the Dwarves and the mountain really is. As she explains, this consists of literally singing to the mountain. Also called "resonating," this practice allows the Dwarves to detect the objects that lie beneath them in the mountain, finding ore to mine, and tunnel routes to get there. Disa calls it a process of "mutual respect," since it also allows them to recognize the areas in which the mountain is supposed to remain "untouched." Mining a newly discovered ore like mithril, for example, is considered dangerous, which is why it takes so long for the Dwarves to produce small quantities.

Surprisingly enough, stone-singing is an original concept in The Rings of Power. The original lore in J.R.R. Tolkien's Legendarium reveals very little about Dwarven culture, leaving many gaps for the series to fill. Still, this type of communion between people and nature is a central topic in his works, which makes stone-singing feel just like it was conceived by Tolkien himself. Mining and extraction of resources can easily become an act of violence from man towards nature, but resonating is the opposite, allowing both parties to operate as one.

Stone-Singing Is Affected by the Growing Darkness in 'The Rings of Power' Season 2

In Season 2 of The Rings of Power, darkness is expanding throughout Middle-earth. The Elves may have found a way to keep the Light of the Eldar from fading, but Sauron (Charlie Vickers) is growing in strength, and figures like Adar (Sam Hazeldine) also pose a danger to the peaceful peoples in the land. In fact, at the end of Season 1, Adar triggers the eruption of the Orodruin (also known as Mount Doom), turning the Southlands into the land we know as Mordor. Although this happens far from Khazad-dûm, it affects all of Middle-earth.

As Narvi (Kevin Eldon) explains in Episode 2, "Where the Stars Are Strange," the eruption of Mount Doom (which he calls a "fire-mountain") sent waves through the land and rocks, collapsing the sun-shafts of Khazad-dûm and leaving the mighty Dwarven realm in the dark. Disa and the stone-singers propose that the ideal way to deal with this issue is to sing to the mountain once again, trying to reopen the sun-shafts through the vibration it creates. King Durin the Elder allows them to try, but, unfortunately, it doesn't work. Instead of the mountain reopening the shafts, or at least telling the Dwarves where to dig new ones, it collapses the tiny holes through which small amounts of light still pass through.

Disa works her voice harder than usual, but is still unable to get through to the mountain. Durin the Elder, in a touching line, exalts the work of the stone-singers, who, for nine centuries, have never ceased to provide for Khazad-dûm. Now, it seems, the bond between them and the mountain is broken, and "the hand of darkness has closed around Khazad-dûm." In the following episode, "The Eagle and the Scepter," Celebrimbor and Annatar (who is really Sauron in disguise), unveil to Prince Durin the Younger and Disa the project for the seven Dwarven Rings of Power, which may provide a solution to Khazad-dûm — although not necessarily a safe one.

King Durin Using His Ring of Power Is the Opposite of Disa’s Stone-Singing

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Khazad-dûm is surely desperate. In "Halls of Stone," King Durin the Elder gets his Ring of Power and immediately starts using it to solve the issue of the sun-shafts. In a clearly unnatural way, he identifies spots on the rock to dig tunnels and establish new sun-shafts. From then, the king starts planning deeper digs to mine gold and other riches, scrapping safety plans he established himself decades earlier. All this, because, according to him, the ring has given him the ability to "see the mountain."

The issue is that, while stone-singing provides a safe way to dig in communion with the mountain, the power of the ring doesn't. Even though Durin the Elder can see through the mountain when wearing his ring, the possibility of infinite wealth will always surpass the risk of digging too deep. This is one of the effects the Rings of Power have on the Dwarves - they may be resistant to Sauron's direct influence, but his malice still corrupts the jewel to the point of making their bearers extremely greedy. Stone-singing respects the mountain and its needs, while the ring sees through it and makes the bearer violate it.

Still, in "Halls of Stone," Disa buys a tuning crystal, a round gem that helps the singer tune their voice according to its vibration. Disa loses the crystal right away and finds it in a pond inside the mountain. She sings to find it and hears the growl of the Balrog that resides deep in the mines. At the same time, Durin the Elder ignores his son's warnings and orders Narvi to dig even deeper to mine gold and other precious ores. So, not only is the ring an unnatural way of exploring the mountain, it will also inevitably awaken ancient evil.

Season 2 of The Rings of Power is streaming on Prime Video in the U.S. New episodes air weekly on Thursdays.

