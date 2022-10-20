Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.Although the last few episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have featured some of the most incredible (and expensive) action scenes ever seen on television, the season finale decided to slow things down a little bit. The characters are still mourning the losses from the brutal conflict in the Southlands as Middle-earth deals with the emergence of Mount Doom. There were certainly a lot of twists and turns (including a big one involving Sauron’s identity), but “Alloyed” is the most emotional episode of the series thus far.

We see how the men of Numenor are recovering from the aftermath of their voyage during the conversation between Elendil (Lloyd Owen) and Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) on board. Both feel a pang of guilt in the wake of their failure, as they fell directly into Sauron’s trap. Their soldiers were sacrificed and their mission to root out evil has failed. It’s a nice moment in which The Rings of Power stops worldbuilding and actually allows the characters to process the revelations.

However, their conversation is cut short when they reach the shores of Númenor. Black flags fly across the city, indicating that King Tar-Palantir (Ken Blackburn) has died. It goes without saying that the Queen Regent’s advisor, Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), will use this situation to his advantage. He has long voiced his rejection of Elendil’s mission, and plotted to send the Numenor men to Middle-earth as conquerors. Pharazon’s hatred of the Elves indicates that Elendil and Miriel have challenges ahead of them in Season 2.

A Change In Númenor

Prior to King Tar-Palantir’s rule, the rulers of Numenor had resented the Elves. Tar-Palantir was taught by his parents to break from these traditions, and showed his commitment by honoring the Valar by tending to the White Tree and following the ancient custom of honoring Eru Ilúvatar. However, the King’s opinions are not shared by all in his city. When Elendil decides to aid Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) in her mission to sail back to Numenor, there’s outcry from xenophobic citizens that don’t want to provide aid.

It’s clear that Pharazon is tactful in his manipulation of the public. By allowing Elendil to sail across the sea, he’s giving himself a win-win scenario. If Elendil succeeded, then the men could conquer the Elves as Pharazon had intended. Now that Elendil has failed, it casts further doubt on his leadership and relationship with Galadriel. Pharazon will likely use this propaganda to put himself in a position of power in Season 2.

In J.R.R. Tolkien’s mythology, Pharazon takes advantage of the power vacuum and forcibly marries Miriel. He rejects the Elven culture and leads Numenor to gain great wealth. Unfortunately, his pride gets the best of him, and he decides to march back to Middle-earth to oppose Sauron. Sauron is able to trick Pharazon into bringing him back to Numenor as a prisoner; during his time in the city of men, Sauron is able to convince Pharazon to begin worshiping Morgoth.

Isildur’s Fate and Elendil’s Decision

Another pivotal revelation from this conversation is that Elendil truly believes that his son, Isildur (Maxim Baldry), is dead. While Elendil is still grieving, he decides to remain in the Queen’s service. Based on what we know about his fate from Tolkien’s appendices in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Elendil will make another voyage to Middle-earth so that he can work with the Elven King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) to wage war against Sauron. This would allow Numenor to crumble as Pharazon’s influence spreads.

Elendil plays an important role in crafting the kingdoms of men that we see in The Lord of the Rings. He created the realm of Arnor and its capital city of Annúminas in the North, and his sons founded the kingdom of Gondor and the cities of Minas Anor and Minas Ithil in the South. Given Gondor’s proximity to Mordor, Elendil and his family are once again called into battle.

We also know for sure that Isildur is definitely not dead, but it’s unclear what his journey without his father in Middle-earth will be. Showrunner Patrick McKay compared Isildur to Michael Corleone in The Godfather, which suggests that he will gradually lose audience sympathy as he travels down his dark path. As is shown in the opening of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Isildur steps into his father’s shoes upon Elendil’s death in the battle of Barad-dûr. Although he is able to cut down Sauron in battle, his refusal to destroy the One Ring allows the dark lord to rise once more.

We’ve yet to see some of these relationships on The Rings of Power. Elendil has not yet met Gil-galad, but Galadriel might be able to connect them. It’s also indicated that at one point Isildur will befriend Elrond (Robert Aramayo); it’s Isildur’s refusal to destroy the One Ring that makes Elrond change his views on humanity. Isildur’s actions haunt his bloodline, as Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) initially resists his destiny because he fears that he will also be corrupted by the One Ring.