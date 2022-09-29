One of the most iconic names in the lore of J.R.R. Tolkien is that of Elendil (Lloyd Owen). In Peter Jackson’s adaptation, many are familiar with the weapon known as the sword of Elendil also known as Narsil. Elendil will rise during the course of his lifetime, to become friends with some of the most powerful elves ever to walk Middle-earth and rule as High King over the Kingdoms of the Dúnedain, Arnor and Gondor. But before such lofty titles and great relationships, Elendil was but a Númenórean sea captain of noble blood. In The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Owen discusses Elendil being torn between maintaining a relationship with the elf, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) as his heart desires or being distant, as suggested by his head and his people.

Some people believe the meaning of names can affect the lives of those who bear them. For Elendil, the meaning of his name is one that could put him in harm’s way. Meaning “one who loves the stars” but more delicately “elf-friend”, Elendil’s name could have him viewed as a threat by the elf-hating people of Númenór. But the people are not entirely wrong in doubting his loyalties as Owen explains, despite being a sea captain and loyal to his people, Elendil is “very much steeped in the ancient lore of the elves.” Elendil hails from the bloodline of one of the ancient kings of Númenór, and he speaks Elvish as do the people who live where he was born.

The island kingdom of Númenór was granted to men who had sided with the elves during the war against Morgoth in the First Age. These men were granted longer life spans, wisdom and insight to eclipse anything that the other men of Middle-earth could accomplish. However, these men began to turn away from the elves, the Valar and the worship of Eru Ilúvatar. As Owen explains, “there is a little divide in Númenór between the old faithful and the elven past.” It is this divide that would drive the Chancellor’s son, Kemen (Leon Wadham) to set a ship headed to Middle-earth ablaze.

Elendil had been in the eye of a storm with his people questioning why he saved an elf who had been raft wrecked at sea. Elendil’s defense simply was “it was the sea that put her in my path.” As Owen explains, however, this sea captain can’t exactly help himself. “It’s almost as if he can’t deny his instinct,” Owen says. “It’s a battle between head and heart for him.” Elendil is not the only one seeking to fully grasp where he stands, his son, Isildur (Max Baldry) is also grappling with understanding what and where exactly his life is headed. One thing is certain for the pair; however, they are both part of the Númenórean expedition headed to the Southlands of Middle-earth to battle Orcs.

