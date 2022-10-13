Owain Arthur has opened up about the friendship between Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and his character Durin in the first season of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The actor has revealed how his real-life friendship with Aramayo has contributed to the bromance’s portrayal, as well as what it is like to play a dwarf on the hit fantasy drama series.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Arthur confessed he found the relationship between Elrond and Durin “really strange,” attributing his friendship with Aramayo outside filming to their onscreen bromance. “It’s weirdly a blurred line of Elrond and Rob. We’re very close. We worked well together, and we worked hard on creating this deep relationship between Durin and Elrond,” Arthur revealed. “I absolutely love him to bits. I’d do anything for him.” In J. R. R. Tolkein's world of The Rings of Power, dwarves and elves are historically enemies. Despite this, Durin and Elrond have forged one of the closest bonds in the Lord of the Rings spin-off series, saving each other from danger whilst being torn by their loyalty to each other and to their own kind. Their friendship off-screen has made portraying this more realistic. “We speak regularly on the phone, even though we've been apart for however long. But I do consider him to be one of my very best friends,” Arthur said.

The influence of the real-life friendship between Arthur and Aramayo came into play in one particular scene in Episode Seven. During the episode, both Durin and Elrond must say “Namárië” (farewell) to each other. Arthur recalls the shooting of the scene as being emotional, connecting it to goodbyes shared with Aramayo in the past. “I’ll never forget being on the edge of that emotion all day with Rob and it being quite an intimate shooting day. It’s Rob and I connecting, saying farewell to each other on many occasions,” Arthur said, adding, “It was a very memorable day and a scene and a show I feel blessed to be a part of.” Furthermore, the actor later went on to praise Aramayo’s knowledge of the show’s lore, and how this also contributed to enhancing their on-screen friendship. “His knowledge would always contribute to support our work and inspire us as well on what we could add into the scenes and into our friendship and where we’ve been and where we’re going,” he said.

Image via Amazon Studios

Related: Durin vs. Durin: Who Is Right on 'The Rings of Power'?

Speaking about the same scene, Arthur also praised the technical team for helping the scene come together. “It was a very quiet set, a very respectful set, and I have to say, that was the case for the entire New Zealand crew. They were very respectful, very helpful, very supportive and hard-working,” Arthur said of the crew’s professionalism and care. In particular, they made it possible for the scene to play out. “You really felt the love in the room on that day. I don't know if it's because I personally was feeling vulnerable because of where the character was. Or maybe it's just the special magic that this show has created on and off-screen.”

In the same interview, Arthur also revealed what he enjoys and dislikes about playing Durin. “I'm sure the favorite part was the least favorite part as well. It's kind of yin and yang with Durin and the beard — the comfort and the discomfort. I love his beard, but I hated his beard. I loved his nose, but I hated his nose,” he said. Arthur revealed that drinking smoothies and coffee was particularly difficult when he was in costume, with the prosthetics artist often admonishing him for getting foam on the tip of his nose. Despite the trouble, however, he claims he would try to stay in full costume for as long as he could. “Because it’s fun! It’s fun being Durin, and it’s fun being a dwarf. It’s fun shouting and belching during the day and getting away with it.”

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.