Amazon Prime Video has given fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work and the world of Middle-earth, a refreshingly new look. With the release of the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Prime Video has brought to life, for the very first time, the Second Age of Middle-earth. Having aired the first season of eight episodes in full, the series will take a pause as we await the release of the second season. However, during this lull, we get to dive deeper into the knowledge of the inhabitants of Middle-earth. The series’ cast offers to work us through these various races, and the disparities between man and elf, while discussing preparations for their roles and the cultures of the race of their characters.

Middle-earth is dominated by many races, but the majority fall under the races of man and elf. The video put out by Prime Video begins with an introduction of two principal characters, Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel and Charlie Vickers’ Halbrand aka Sauron. Clark gives a recap of Galadriel’s background – born in Valinor, saw the birth of the two trees, is older than the moon. Basically, she had been there before there was time. Halbrand is an individual trying to escape his past aboard a raft on the Sundering Seas, Vickers explains he is “just a man” seeking a new adventure. Fate, however, has an adventure up its sleeve putting both in each other’s way despite the fact Halbrand is Galadriel’s sworn enemy in disguise of course.

Nazanin Boniadi and Ismael Cruz Cordova who play the Southlander healer, Bronwyn, and the Silvan elf, Arondir respectively, discuss how they prepared for their roles. Cordova plays a skilled warrior elf, one quite good at archery, combat, and literally flying through the air in some cases. Cordova explains the role required “many, many, many, many days and months of training” all with the aim that he produces “original movement vocabularies.” He put in the work training in taekwondo, kung-fu, wushu, and afro Brazilian martial arts, capoeira. While Boniadi’s preparation was slightly different, she embarked on stunt and strength training – probably helped in beheading that orc. Given her healer role, she took “herb and potion-making classes” which let her tap into her pre-med background. Bronwyn’s desire to liberate her people also let Boniadi engage her activist side.

As regards the cultures of their characters, both Vickers and Clark share one thing in common – both Southlanders and elves have an attraction to nature. While the men till the soil and connect to nature that way, elves have a deep appreciation for nature’s beauty and elegance. The resilient nature of the Southlanders is what stands out for Boniadi, as they are a people who have faced adversity and stood firm. Cordova leans towards nature as well, exploring his character and his people’s unique relationship with time.

The Rings of Power is available to stream on Prime Video. Watch the clip below: