Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

"Do not take the burden of this day upon your shoulders, Theo. You may find it difficult to put it down." By the time Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) says this to Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) in the aftermath of the eruption of Mount Doom, we know she’s speaking from experience. Up until this point, Galadriel's time on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been almost entirely defined by her own burden of continuing her brother Finrod's (Will Fletcher) quest to find and destroy Sauron. This is the central motivation that compels her across Middle Earth, rejecting the counsel of her friends and rallying armies to her cause. And as she goes, she carries Finrod's dagger at her side, her own burden that she finds very difficult to put down. The Rings of Power deftly uses the dagger as an externalization of Galadriel's character growth throughout the first season, an excellent piece of visual storytelling that subtly reinforces her journey from warrior to the stateswoman we see in The Lord of the Rings.

The Dagger Represents Galadriel's Vow to Finrod

Image via Prime Video

The first big moment for Galadriel and the dagger comes at the end of "A Shadow of the Past," as she's about to enter Valinor. First she resists letting go of the dagger during the ceremonial disarming of the soldiers on the boat, but acquiesces after a look from Thondir (Fabian McCallum). Through the rest of the sequence the blade sits on the deck behind her, drawing her attention even as the beautiful light of Valinor takes the other Elves onboard the ship. At the start of the episode, Galadriel asks Finrod how she could know "which lights to follow," either the lights in the sky or those reflected in the water that shine just as bright. Finrod told her that "sometimes we cannot know [which lights to follow] until we have touched the darkness." Galadriel doesn’t know yet whether she should stay in Middle-earth and continue or if she should go to Valinor, and so she dives into the light reflecting in the water, choosing her quest to find Sauron over an eternal life of peace in Valinor.

Later, when Galadriel and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) are brought before Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), the Queen Regent of Númenor, Halbrand surreptitiously lifts the sword off Elendil (Lloyd Owen) to return it to Galadriel as they leave the throne. While the audience doesn’t know it yet, Halbrand is secretly the Dark Lord Sauron, and his returning of the sword is one of his many manipulations. While the advice he speaks aloud is that she should try to find peace in Númenor, handing her Finrod's dagger is a visual reminder to both her and the audience of why Galadriel must succeed in returning to Middle-earth. She already rejected her life of peace, and Sauron doesn't want her second guessing that decision.

Galadriel Doesn't Realize the Truth About Her Quest Until It's Too Late

The next big moment with Finrod's dagger comes in the latter half of "Udûn" when Galadriel is interrogating Adar (Joseph Malwe) after capturing him during the battle at Tirharad. Adar is not intimidated by Galadriel, and uses the opportunity to interrogate her about her own motives. As he compares her quest to destroy Sauron and eradicate the Orcs, Galadriel flies into a rage and nearly slits Adar's throat before Halbrand interferes and stops her. It's clear that Galadriel is not just trying to complete her brother's quest, she's desperately seeking revenge against Sauron for killing him in the first place. Adar is a mirror for Galadriel: another elf twisted by darkness, committing atrocities in the name of saving their people.

After their conversation, Galadriel sits in the woods outside of town. The camera lingers on her staring at her bloody blade, a visual representation of the cost of her quest for vengeance that proves eerily prophetic when moments later the ground rumbles and Mount Doom erupts, covering the Southlands in ash and flame. When she finds Theo after the eruption, he attempts to draw Finrod's dagger from her belt to attack the Orcs that remain but Galadriel stops him — the first time we see her forgo an act of violence in the name of vengeance. Her resolve has been shaken, and she’s beginning to see the way her vow to take up Finrod's quest has dominated her life to the exclusion of all else. When she reminisces about her husband Celeborn to Theo she's remembering a life outside the confines of war, and she tries to dissuade Theo from making the same mistake she has. She has touched the darkness, and she's realizing she may have followed the wrong lights.

Galadriel Needed to Learn to Let Go

Image via Prime Video

Galadriel uses the dagger on last time in "Alloyed," as she confronts Halbrand about his identity. As she realizes her worst fears are true and that he's been Sauron all along, she drives the dagger toward his neck like she did with Adar. Once more, Sauron stops her from making the killing blow. He wants to redirect her passion and need for vengeance to his own ends, and in the guise of Finrod he asks her to "touch the darkness one more time" and join him to save Middle-earth. But now Galadriel has already touched the dark, and she knows which light to follow. She rejects Sauron's offer and returns with Elrond (Robert Aramayo) to Celebrimbor's (Charles Edwards) workshop to help forge the magical items that will sustain the Elves in Middle-earth. Celebrimbor lays out the final piece of the puzzle: "True creation requires sacrifice," and the only way they can successfully create the Three Rings is with the gold and silver from Finrod's dagger. It's here, in the aftermath of her failures, that Galadriel can finally let herself be free of her past. She chooses give up her brother’s dagger, a symbol of aggression and vengeance, to forge the Rings, symbols of protection and preservation for all the Elves (for now, at least). The blade melts and Galadriel has finally found a way to put her burden down.

In a show as busy as The Rings of Power, with multiple plot lines and dozens of characters, thematic touchstones like Finrod's dagger help viewers keep track of the subtler character moments. Even if the viewer doesn't consciously recognize the thematic significance of the dagger, it serves as a constant reminder of Galadriel's central motivation and highlights the most important moments in her story. When Finrod's dagger is out, you know things are about to get serious.