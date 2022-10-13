Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of The Rings of Power.As the season finale of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power approaches, now is as good a time as ever to revisit the earlier episodes of the Prime Video show. We waited for so long, we deserve it. As it lines up one episode better than the next, there are a few moments that stick, as they are usually turning points for some of the main characters. One such case was the confrontation between Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Adar (Joseph Mawle) in "Udûn", the sixth episode. Although the episode was marked for the explosion of Mount Doom, this phenomenal scene also had a lasting effect in the Elf protagonist, deeply felt in the following episode, "The Eye".

The scene takes place shortly before the Orodruin becomes the fearsome Mount Doom and covers the Southlands in ashes and dust. After Adar is captured by Galadriel and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), he is taken to a shed in the village and interrogated by the Elvish commander. The exchange that follows is extremely well-written, as are the performances by actors Morfydd Clark and Joseph Mawle, as the two of them exchange insults and accusations in a poisonous but layered way.

It ends when Adar pushes his finger into Galadriel's wound, saying: "It would seem I'm not the only Elf alive who has been transformed by darkness. Perhaps your search for Morgoth's successor should have ended in your own mirror." Galadriel then snaps and almost kills him, stopped by Halbrand. The explosion of Mount Doom is the nail in the coffin of her self-importance, proving that she won't defeat the enemy through the power of sheer hatred. She still has a lot of growing to do, and that lesson settles in during the seventh episode.

It begins as Galadriel and Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) are navigating their way out of the newly founded land of Mordor. The boy is desperate to find his mother, Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), and eager to fight basically any Orc or Urûk he lays eyes on. Galadriel, on the other hand, has now a completely different approach to that, mere moments after viciously vowing to Adar to eradicate his kind. She is now humbler, protective of those around her and cautious about engaging the enemy in combat. When Theo asks her what she is so bothered about, since none of it is her fault, she promptly answers that yes, it is. Seeing the world turn to ash and into a fiery defeat for your side indeed has a terrible effect on anyone's morale, but there's more to Galadriel's behavior in "The Eye" than that.

Galadriel's Scenes With Theo Are Reminiscent of Peter Jackson's Trilogy

Image via Prime Video

The whole episode is filled with callbacks to Peter Jackson's trilogy, with a scene in which Galadriel and Theo hide under the roots of a tree in pretty much the same way the Hobbits hide from the Nazgûl in The Fellowship of the Ring. This is a nice reference, and Galadriel even has to prevent Theo from drawing his sword in the same way that Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin) has to stop Frodo (Elijah Wood) from putting on the One Ring.

But her conversations with Theo add another layer to that, especially when she mentions those she lost in this fight and how one should not be too eager to kill anyone, not even Orcs, as the pride that consequently builds up from this is just as dangerous as the fight itself. "It darkens the heart, to call dark deeds 'good.' It gives place for evil to thrive inside us. Every war is fought both without and within. Of that, every soldier must be mindful. Even I. Even you."

This is another very important callback to The Fellowship of the Ring, when Gandalf (Ian McKellen) tells Frodo not to be too eager to deal out judgment as to who should live and who should die. Frodo had just said it was "a pity" that Bilbo (Martin Freeman) hadn't killed Gollum (Andy Serkis) when he had the chance during the events of The Hobbit, to which the wizard replies that it was precisely pity that stayed Bilbo's hand, as it's not up to us to deal out this kind of judgment.

RELATED: Who Survived and Who Died After Mount Doom in ‘The Rings of Power’?

Galadriel Losing the Battle for the Southlands Works For the Character

Image via Prime Video

Galadriel's words to Theo are a beautiful mirror of that memorable scene – which contains one of J.R.R. Tolkien's most beautiful quotes – and put her much closer to the Galadriel we all know. As The Rings of Power began, many it was weird to see this character we all know so well in such a different light, driven by a deep anger and hatred for Sauron and all he's done. Sometimes we need to lose in order to get off our high horse, and Galadriel has just lost the battle for the Southlands. Most importantly, she was told why she lost it by her very enemy. While most of us would refuse this kind of "advice", she took Adar's words to heart.

Much of what is perceivable about Galadriel's attitude in "The Eye" is due to Morfydd Clark's amazing performance. The simplest scenes are often the ones that require the most depth, and she does a phenomenal job of changing her character's facial expressions from the angry and stern look, a confidently smug attitude of one who knows to be above everyone else, into one warmer and serene. She is also notably taken aback upon hearing Adar's words, and her transition is beautiful to watch.

We knew from Tolkien's writings that Galadriel had been a soldier and a military commander in her olden days, but it did feel strange to see the future Lady of Lórien always so cranky. Both the seventh episode's writing and Clark's performance bring us a lot closer to the beacon of light and wisdom we all know. In a way, Adar's speech lifted a weight from her shoulders, in the sense that she was becoming the very thing she was fighting. She even mentions Celeborn, meaning that she is allowing herself to access happier memories now, not only the angry and vengeful ones.