Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel is not a happy she-Elf in Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Her brother’s death embittered her heart and her quest to find and destroy Sauron is all-consuming. This makes her an unpopular commander to her soldiers, an untrusted vassal of High King Gil-galad’s (Benjamin Walker), a poor diplomat and negotiator in Númenor, and an awkward kingmaker in the Southlands.

But she does have one warm and healthy relationship: her friendship with Elrond (Robert Aramayo). They share two heartfelt reunions in the series, in the first and the last episode, and express their love and trust in one another even when they’re apart for the long, long middle. But how much of this, if any, comes from the pen of J.R.R. Tolkien?

Elrond and Galadriel Go Back a Long Way

Being immortal, all the Elves who play a part in The Lord of the Rings have been around a while by the time the story starts. But even by elven standards, Galadriel is old. She was born in the Undying Lands when the Two Trees still lived. She was of the Noldor, one of the clans of the High Elves, and became renowned for her athleticism, her perception of others’ minds, and her literally gleaming hair that helped inspire the creation of the Silmarils. She knew the bliss of Valinor, an unhappy tension with her uncle Fëanor, and the unrest of the Noldor that drove them to leave for Middle-earth to establish their own realms during the First Age of Middle-earth. After her arrival, Galadriel met, loved, and wed Celeborn, befriended the Maia (angelic spirit) Melian, and learned of the deaths of her brothers in the War of the Jewels before she and Celeborn withdrew to Eriador in the north. When the great evil Morgoth was cast down and the Valar offered summons and pardon to the Noldor, Galadriel was initially denied, being a leader of their rebellion. Having considerable pride and desire for rule as well as love for her husband and for Middle-earth, she declared she didn’t wish to return to Valinor.

Much of this happened well before Elrond was born, but he too dates back to the First Age. He and his twin brother Elros were born to Eärendil the Mariner and Elwing. Their parents were both among the half-elven, descendants of couplings between mortal Men and Elf-maidens, granted the chance to choose which of the kindreds they belonged to. Eärendil and Elwing both counted themselves among the Elves, and by their marriage, the two branches of the half-elven were united. But their children would split the line again. Elros chose the fate of mortal Men, Elrond the fate of the Elves. The mortal brother sailed to Númenor and became its first king, while Elrond entered the service of Gil-galad in Lindon as a healer.

Galadriel and Elrond’s Relationship in the Second Age

Frankly, there’s very little in Tolkien’s writing to illustrate what Galadriel and Elrond’s relationship was like at any point in their history. During the Second Age, the time period depicted in The Rings of Power, they individually grew in power, wisdom, and influence, and at times showed similar insight. They were both agreed with Gil-galad that the mysterious Annatar, Lord of Gifts, was not to be trusted, a suspicion proved right when Annatar was revealed to be Sauron. But they were rarely together, and they employed different means of checking Sauron’s power.

Contrary to a vast majority of The Rings of Power’s content thus far, Elrond was the martial one of the two, Galadriel the counselor and diplomat. She and Celeborn established Eregion near Khazad-dûm, Galadriel perceiving that the Dwarves would be useful allies against Sauron, and in Tolkien’s Unfinished Tales, she receives King Aldarion of Númenor when he visits Middle-earth. When Sauron reveals himself, it is Galadriel to whom the elven smith Celebrimbor turns for advice, and it is she he entrusts with one of the Three Rings made free of Sauron’s hand.

Meanwhile, Elrond is sent into battle by Gil-galad to relieve Sauron’s attack on Eregion. He comes too late, and is forced to lead the surviving Noldor on a retreat north, founding the safe haven of Imaldris (Rivendell). At some point, Celeborn and later Galadriel join him there, and after Imaldris is itself attacked and relieved by Gil-galad, the high king gives Elrond his Ring of Power. When the War of the Last Alliance comes, it’s Elrond who takes to the field as the herald of Gil-galad, Elrond who witnesses the downfall of Sauron, and Elrond who unsuccessfully tries to get Isildur to destroy the One Ring. Galadriel took part in councils and was counted by Sauron as his chief adversary, but she never rode out in battle.

During the Third Age, Elrond ruled Rivendell with the aid of his Ring Vilya, and Galadriel ruled Lothlórien with the aid of her ring Nenya. They were both counted among the Wise and had considerable powers that men, dwarves, and hobbits named magic, but their arts were dedicated to healing, ordering, and preserving their realms. When the shadow of Sauron returned, both of them became part of the White Council that worked to oppose him, and they both became good friends of the wizard Gandalf the Grey, but both could offer only counsel to Frodo Baggins and the Fellowship that set out to destroy the One Ring. Elrond feared to keep the Ring and Galadriel resisted the temptation to seize it for herself. In the aftermath of the One’s destruction, they journey to Gondor to attend Aragorn’s coronation and wedding, and Galadriel accompanies Elrond, Gandalf, and the hobbits part of the way back to Rivendell. This is the only section of The Lord of the Rings where Tolkien mentions that they talk together, though the ”talking” is telepathic and the reader isn’t privy to details of what they have to say.

They’re More Than Friends; They’re in-Laws

Image via Prime Video

So, friendship of the kind depicted in The Rings of Power isn’t to be had in Tolkien. Galadriel and Elrond share the burden of wielding a Ring of Power and jointly work to defeat Sauron, but they don’t get chummy in the text. Do they have any relationship besides that of allies in a desperate bid to save Middle-earth?

Yes, they do. During the Second Age, Galadriel and Celeborn have a daughter, Celebrían. She joins them in Imaldris after they leave Eregion. There, Elrond falls in love with her, and during the Third Age, the two of them marry, making Galadriel Elrond’s mother-in-law. By the tangled family trees of the various Elf clans, they’re also cousins.

Celebrían is attacked and tortured by orcs in the Third Age, and though Elrond’s arts heal her body, her spirit never recovers. She eventually leaves Middle-earth. But her daughter by Elrond, Arwen Undómiel, spends many years in the care of her grandmother Galadriel in Lothlórien. There, she falls in love with Aragorn. And after the two of them are wed and the Fourth Age of Middle-earth begins with a promise of renewal, Elrond and Galadriel leave together for the Undying Lands, Galadriel’s ban finally lifted.