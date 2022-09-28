It is an open secret now. The signs are everywhere for all to see – if they so wish. The Second Age of Middle Earth tethers on the precipice of war. A new evil is rising that would cover Arda in darkness. While we are not exactly sure who the infamous Dark Lord that drives the entire story of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is, we have for sure been introduced to one of his biggest threats.

Just like Galadriel did in the prologue of the Peter Jackson Lord of the Rings trilogy, the same character handled that role once again for Prime Video’s Rings of Power. And from the moment we met Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), first as a young elven child in Valinor, she was as feisty and as single-minded as they come. When the first Dark Lord arose and the elves went to war in Middle-earth, Galadriel made the trip and upon the death of her brother, Finrod (Will Fletcher) at the hands of Sauron, she vows to hunt him down and end his evil existence.

In a clip released by Prime Video, Clark explains the nature of her character. Galadriel had risen in the ranks of the elven military, “Commander of the Northern armies,” her friend, Elrond (Robert Aramayo) called her at one time after which he soon persuades her to “put up your sword.” Clark explains that while her character is “fiery” she is also quite “hopeful.” She is, however, “haunted by the death of her brother and on a quest for vengeance.” Her seeming obsession with the idea that there is still evil out there, soon forces the elven king, High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) to send her home, back to Valinor.

But as Clark explains, Galadriel is “one trap minded in what she is doing,” meaning the immortal elf, who was for all intents and purposes forcibly retired. Jumps off a ship in the middle of the ocean just to escape entry into paradise. But paradise would not feel much like that if her heart is not at peace. Galadriel will go on to survive the raging waves, a sea monster, a raft wreck at the hands of a powerful storm and arrive in Numenor. While in the city, she still manages to convince these people - who actually don’t like her – to accompany her as she sails off to war.

For the most part of Rings of Power so far, Galadriel is one of the few outspoken voices about the rising evil in Middle-earth. Not many have believed her, but as Clark explains in the clip, she was “ultimately proved right. The evil has returned. “And rightly so she stuck to her beliefs because “you have not seen what I have seen.”

You can watch the first five episodes of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video. The next episode releases on the streamer on September 30. Watch the clip below: