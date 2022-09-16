The recent release of The Rings of Power divided many J. R. R. Tolkien fans and newcomers alike. Based on the extended written works of Tolkien's Middle-Earth universe, the series explores the lore and history leading up to The Hobbit film trilogy and the critically acclaimed The Lord of the Rings film trilogy.

With so many new series being released based on literary content (The Wheel of Time, House of the Dragon, etc.), there may be plenty of room in the future for more. These graphic novels may not be as complicated and extensive as Tolkien's works, but they still deserve a chance to shine on screen.

'White Sand' (2016-2019)

White Sand is a graphic novel series that belongs to an enormous group of books (including the popular Mistborn saga) collectively known as The Cosmere by Brandon Sanderson. White Sand was initially set to be written as a novel, but when Sanderson was approached instead by graphic novel creators, he happily took the chance.

The trilogy takes place on a desert planet called Taldain, which is tidally locked in its solar system. This means it is always daytime on one side of the planet and nighttime on the other. Those who live on the dark side are an advanced civilization, while those who live on Dayside are more medieval. However, many who live on Dayside are magical and can telekinetically control the sands of the desert, using it to fly, attack, or defend themselves. The planet itself would make for such an interesting dynamic on screen, and the characters are incredibly memorable and lovable. It would also serve as a nice tie-in to the upcoming Mistborn movie, should it ever be released.

'Twisted Dark' (2010-)

Twisted Dark is an ongoing series of graphic novels by British author Neil Gibson. Though Gibson has written many graphic novels, Twisted Dark is his most ambitious project yet, which currently spans over seven books, with more planned to come. The series, at first, seems to be a bunch of unrelated crime stories. Each story features different plots, different characters, and even different art styles.

As the series continues, the stories form a complex web of characters and organizations, all working towards various criminal causes. It covers everything from the Yakuza, South American drug cartels, corrupt politicians, and serial killers. Moreover, each story always ends with a major plot twist, leaving it consistently exciting.

'The Power of the Dark Crystal' (2017-2018)

Netflix's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance earned rave reviews from critics, which is why it's strange that it was canceled after just one season. Serving as a prequel to the 1982 film The Dark Crystal, it expanded upon the lore Jim Henson built many years ago and helped establish a cinematic universe.

A comic book series entitled The Power of the Dark Crystal and its sequel, Beneath the Dark Crystal also expanded upon the lore the film offered; only the graphic novels occurred after the film rather than before. The comics were eventually compiled into proper, hardcover graphic novels. Featuring a brand new cast of characters, the two series complement the film nicely and add more excitement to the world of Thra.

'Scott Pilgrim' (2004-2010)

So, Scott Pilgrim already has a film adaptation, which made for an excellent (if underrated) movie. However, compressing six graphic novels into one film meant a lot of content had to be left out. It would be nice to see the removed content be shown to its full potential.

Starring titular protagonist Scott Pilgrim, the story follows the young geeky musician as he battles seven of his crush's exes around Toronto, Canada. It's one of the wildest action/sci-fi novels ever to be created, playing out like a video game but also having a surreal undercurrent to it as well. There are also a lot of great comedic moments in it, naturally. Fortunately, it would appear that an animated series may already be in the works.

'Maus' (1980-1991)

Maus is an essential graphic novel. It may not have been the first-ever made, but it was one of the first to break into mainstream media and is still a popular choice of graphic novel to this day.

The story was inspired by the real stories told to the author by his grandfather, a Holocaust survivor. The story is presented in a way that is more "kid-friendly," where the Nazis are cats and the Jewish inmates are mice. Despite being sugar-coated in this sense, it doesn't hesitate to shy away from the atrocities committed by the Third Reich. Its tone, combined with flawless storytelling, is reason enough for it to earn a screen adaptation of some form.

'Bone' (1991-2016)

Bone is another immensely popular graphic novel series, particularly among pre-teens. Initially published as a series of black-and-white comics, they were later compiled into full-color graphic novels, which spawned multiple spin-off books. Initially starting as a light-hearted comedic adventure series, it eventually evolves into an epic fantasy, with war, magic, and dragons woven expertly into the story.

With a memorable cast of characters, a harrowing tale of friendship and bravery, and plenty of extended universe to explore, it's a wonder this series hasn't been adopted to screens yet.

'Essex County' (2008-2011)

Essex County is an all-Canadian graphic novel inspired by the author's own experiences growing up in the 1970s and '80s in Essex County, near the city of Windsor, Ontario.

The critically-acclaimed trilogy details all the misadventures experienced during boyhood in rural Ontario and is similar to many coming-of-age tales that are popular with young adults. Supposedly, there is already a television series in the works, with CBC's Aaron Martin as the director, though little else is currently known about it.

'Amulet' (2008-)

Amulet is an ongoing series of graphic novels that spans nine volumes. So far, eight of the nine have been released, with the release of the ninth installment looming just around the corner.

Detailing the lives of two children living in their new mansion home, Amulet quickly turns to dark fantasy, as the daughter, Emily, dons an old amulet that unleashes a world of monsters that kidnaps their mother. It's not only great for younger audiences, but the story tackles many different themes and settings, making it visually spectacular for anyone who reads it.

'Monstress' (2015-)

Monstress is an epic fantasy series written by Marjorie Liu. Though it's initially a comic book series, it can also be found in compiled, book-length graphic novels.

The story focuses on a matriarchal society inhabited by a race known as the Arcanics, a race of humans that are secretly monsters. The Arcanics are a mysterious species amid a war with humanity. The series went on to receive several awards, and one critic even called it "as ambitious as George R. R. Martin or J. R. R. Tolkien." Both of these authors have had their works adapted for film and TV; perhaps it is Marjorie Liu's turn to see her vast universe come to life.

Whiteout (1998)

Whiteout has also already received a film adaptation. The difference is that the Whiteout movie was atrocious, and the thrilling graphic novel deserves better.

Taking place in the vast ice desert of Antarctica, the story follows a group of researchers who are inadvertently swept up in a sinister murder mystery. Not only is the murderer dangerous to the characters, but so are the harsh conditions, with blistering cold and total isolation being the two greatest hazards the researchers face. It's not overly fantastical, but it throws plenty of twists and turns the reader's way, keeping things nice and exciting. Though there would likely be only one season if adapted into a TV series, it would still be great. Or, in any case, it would surpass the extremely low bar that the film set.

