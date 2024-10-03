Editor's Note: The following story contains major spoilers for 'The Rings of Power' Season 2 finale.

After a full season of unknowingly being subjected to Sauron's (Charlie Vickers) whims, Elven smith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) managed to break the hold the Dark Lord had on him in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Season 2 finale. He used his final moments to damn Sauron to a fate of his own making, saying the rings he helped forge would be the cause of his downfall. As he dies, he declares Sauron to be the "Lord of the Rings," a title that can either be honorific or curse, depending on how you look at it, and in Sauron's case, it hardly felt like the former.

In a new interview with Collider's Carly Lane, Vickers got the chance to break down that final confrontation between Sauron and Celebrimbor. Though to most it would appear to be the final violent act in a season full of gaslighting and manipulation and, yes, violence, to Vickers, the moment is more layered than that, and it was that understanding he carried with him into the scene. Vickers believes that Sauron genuinely saw a lot of potential in his partnership with Celebrimbor, one long-soured by the time the smith curses him with that familiar title:

"Yeah, it's almost like a curse, And I think that it is like a prophecy, and Sauron probably feels the weight of the words, and it's such a powerful moment for both of them because it's the end of this journey. Sauron has found himself murdering someone that was his partner, and yes, he manipulated him and gaslit him, but there was an enormous amount of mutual respect, and Celebrimbor is the greatest craftsman of the age, and Sauron loves craft, and I think that there would've been a huge amount of potential and things that they could have shared, he could have done with Celebrimbor's help."

Celebrimbor's Death Is a Rare Loss of Control for Sauron

Moments before impaling Celebrimbor on a pike, Sauron threatened to keep the poor Elf — already riddled with arrows — alive through nefarious means to prolong his torture, unless he gave up the location of the Nine Rings. But Celebrimbor held firm to the end, refusing to divulge that he'd given them to Galadriel (Morfydd Clark). His final pronouncement goads Sauron into killing him, which proves to be a rare loss of control for the Dark Lord, and one Vickers said he enjoyed exploring as an actor:

"There's great sadness and anger that it's ended like this, but also anger at himself because there is probably this element of truth that he is now a slave to these creations. So much so that he has killed Celebrimbor in order to find the Nine. And, worst of all, Celebrimbor has defeated him in the moment because he hasn't told him where the Nine are. In dying, he has won. He has said, "Well, I'd rather die." And Sauron's like, "I can keep you alive," but he gets sucked in into killing him. He gets overtaken, which is quite un-Sauron. He loses control. But that was quite fun to explore that as an actor."

