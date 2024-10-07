Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2.

Well, Eregion has fallen, the Stranger's (Daniel Weyman) identity has been revealed, and Sauron (Charlie Vickers) is one step closer to enslaving Middle-earth now that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is finished. But there's one plotline that we're glad is finally over, and that's the Harfoot/Stoor story headlined by Markella Kavenagh's Nori Brandyfoot and Megan Richards' Poppy Proudfellow. After a season of not much happening in the world of the halflings, and now that the Stranger is on his merry way all by his lonesome, it's finally time for The Rings of Power to bid farewell to the little folk, at least for now.

The idea of exploring proto-Hobbit halflings such as Harfoots is an interesting one, and the first season of The Rings of Power showed us that these folks have a long way to go before they're the people we recognize from the Shire. But although there are other peoples and happenings occurring in Middle-earth, that doesn't mean that we need to spend time following them around for another season, especially after Season 2. Though Season 2 was an improvement over The Rings of Power's freshman outing, it suffered in trying to juggle too many plotlines, many of which were not exactly essential to the show's overall plot. The biggest offender here was the Harfoot story.

The moment Nori and Poppy were separated from their Wandering Wizard friend, their story devolved, to the point where it felt like either nothing was happening or we were just hitting the same beat over and again. It didn't help that Nori all of a sudden did a 180-turn, deciding to leave the Stranger behind in favor of another migration. Now that the Stoors are on their way to re-discovering the Shire, with Nori and Poppy leading the charge, there's no further need to follow their story. We've seen halflings migrate before, and while The Rings of Power will likely bring this group back again in Season 3, the show should probably just move on.

If the series wants to be taken seriously as a high-fantasy epic, then it needs to trim down some of its storylines and focus only on those that contribute to the whole. Now that Nori and Gandalf have separated for good, there's no real need to continue to follow the halfling's story. They won't be helping the Men, Elves, and Dwarves in the battle against Sauron, and it's not until Frodo's time that the Hobbits will unexpectedly contribute to their world.

Further Hobbit Heroics Should Be Saved for the Third Age

Part of what makes The Lord of the Rings special, and indeed Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pippin's parts in it, is that nobody suspects anything from the halflings. Only Gandalf knows their fullest potential, and we see that in his friendship with Nori and Poppy in The Rings of Power. But to have them further contribute to the narrative, which does not need them to thrive (indeed, it actually needs them to get out of the way so that it can thrive), would go against one of Tolkien's most pivotal ideas in his original stories. First, Bilbo and then later Frodo prove that Hobbits can be just as useful, clever, and heroic as anyone else. This isn't something that anyone understands in the Second Age, nor should they. Harfoots shouldn't even be a blip on Sauron's radar at this point.

This isn't to say that the Harfoots haven't been important up until now, of course. Nori and Poppy were vital to Gandalf's journey in the first season. But the second season felt more like an odd transition for the pair, and with the introduction of the Stoors, it feels like the right time to say goodbye. Hey, if Gandalf and Nori can do it after all this time, then so can we. This isn't to say that we can't catch up with them again one day, or maybe see Gandalf reunited with his friends at the end of the series, but right now, the Harfoots are more of a distraction and a hindrance than a help in the war against Sauron, and The Rings of Power ought to fix that going forward.

