The viewership battle between Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO’s House of the Dragon has begun. Both the series have massive fanbase owing to their predecessors, House of the Dragon is a prequel to HBO’s hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones, that takes fans back some 200 years before the events of the original series. Similarly, Rings of Power is set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Per Variety, both series appeared on Nielsen’s streaming ranking for the week of August 29 to September 4 with The Rings of Power coming out on top with 1.3 billion minutes viewed. House of the Dragon was far behind ranking No. 5 with a viewership of 781 million minutes, 61% less than its rival. However, it is to be noted that Nielsen measures only the US viewing on television excluding any other device or country. Furthermore, the availability of the two series doesn’t match up exactly as the Amazon series debuted on September 1 with two episodes, meaning its viewership was counted for the last three days plus a few hours of the Nielsen’s viewing window. Whereas House of the Dragon debuted on August 21, with the second episode coming out on August 28 and the third on September 4 just a few hours before Nielsen concluded its count for the week.

It is also important to note that Rings of Power is a streaming exclusive having an edge over HBO’s offering whose cable viewership doesn’t account for Nielsen’s streaming chart. As such, the August 29-September 4 viewing window really pits the roughly hour-long first two episodes of both series against each where the streaming exclusivity gives Rings of Power an edge over its competition. The fans watching House of the Dragon on cable are sizeable for example, per Nielsen. 3.2 million viewers saw the first episode on their TV which is roughly a third of its 9.9 million viewers. Nonetheless, the HBO series had the advantage of having its first two episodes available to watch throughout the entire week also the tiny window for the third episode can’t be ignored. For example, when the series debuted at the tail end of Nielsen’s Aug. 15-21 window, it didn’t make the chart, but it still clocked 327 million minutes of streaming viewing in its first few hours.

Image via HBO

Surprisingly, charting ahead of House of the Dragon on the No 3 spot is the original Game of Thrones series, for the second week in a row with 792 million minutes. Therefore, when combined with the 781 million viewing minutes of the prequel, as a franchise, Game of Thrones did beat The Lord of the Rings – though of course, the latter doesn’t have a long-running series preceding it.

Maintaining its position at No 2 with 927 million minutes from last week is Netflix’s Me Time with a slight drop from last week’s 971 million minutes. Following at No 3 spot was NCIS which makes the Top 10 most weeks thanks to constant Netflix viewing.

House of the Dragon airs every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max and Rings of Power premiere new episodes weekly every Friday on Prime Video. You can check out our conversation with the cast of Rings of Power below: