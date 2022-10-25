The first season of Prime Video’s staggeringly expensive series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has wrapped, with its season finale airing a few weeks ago. As the show concluded, fans saw their most burning question about the identity of the dreaded Dark Lord of Middle-Earth, Sauron, answered. The series has been marked by lovely cinematography and the entrance of new heroes to J.R.R. Tolkien’s universe. One such hero, is the non-canonical character of the Silvan elf, Arondir portrayed by the Puerto Rican actor, Ismael Cruz Córdova.

With production on the second season already in full swing, Córdova spoke about the experiences that have marked his time working on this latest adaptation of Tolkien’s work. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor revealed that he got the role at an audition with a “12 hours’ notice”. This was after he had been rejected twice. Playing a character not part of the legendarium, meant that Córdova had to effectively understand and craft his character without a reference from the original works.

His casting, as with some others in the series, would steer up ignorant sentiments amongst fans of the lore and though Córdova expected the reaction, it didn’t stop it from affecting him. “That [treatment] has definitely had a surprising element that’s very revealing as to what the state of the world is,” Córdova said. “So I must admit that it takes a toll on me. There’s no denying that. At the same time, I just have to dust myself off, gather myself, and try to just continue leading the change in any little way that I can.” Córdova was also grateful for the support he and the cast got from the cast of Peter Jackson’s epic trilogy, “It was very special. There have been conversations between our cast and theirs, and people had many questions about how they can support,” he said. “So it was a joint effort between them and us in order to put this together and send a clear message.”

While speaking about the big reveal at the end of the first season, Córdova reveals he knew something others didn’t about the Dark Lord. Perhaps by a mix of the Silvan elves nurturing nature and the astuteness of the Elven race, Córdova knew early in production, that the big bad wolf of the Second Age would indeed be played by Charlie Vickers, and he would tease the actor in the hopes of earning a confirmation. “There was a moment where I gave Charlie Vickers a big wink. I was like, ‘What’s up, dude?’ and I gave him a very knowing wink,” Cordova recalls. “But he was very good at not giving anything away, and as we went on, it just became so clear. I would be like, ‘Hey, what’s up, Sauron?’ just to try to get it out of him, but I knew for a while.”

Now, however, the secret is out and our foe is known. It remains to be seen what role Arondir will play in the coming conflict with Sauron in season 2 and beyond. However, given his combat skills, he would certainly come in handy.

