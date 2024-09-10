So far, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has introduced two characters who have mysterious identities yet are confirmed to be one of the Istar. First came the Stranger (Daniel Weyman), whose identity is still surrounded by many theories because he doesn't know his own name. As he learns more about himself, the Stranger's immense powers are evident, but he isn't an Elf or Man. Instead, the three mystics chasing him in Season 1 call him one of the Istar, giving some confirmation of who the Stranger is, though it is not a full answer. Before the Stranger's identity is confirmed, Season 2 introduces another Istar in the Dark Wizard (Ciarán Hinds). This character seems to be an enemy of the Stranger as he controls Rhûn and the same mystics who tried to kill the other Istar in Season 1. But Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear) reveals that the Dark Wizard was once like the Stranger himself, connecting the two.

All we really know about these characters is that they are Istari. Though the term may not be familiar itself, fans already know several Istari besides (or perhaps including) the Stranger and the Dark Wizard. The term Istar limits who the characters can be, as there are only five members of the group. The Istari are a particular order of wizards in Middle-earth that include the notable examples of Gandalf, Saruman, and Radagast, all of whom appeared on screens in Peter Jackson's Middle-earth films. But, as usual, J. R. R. Tolkien wrote an elaborate history for the characters that Rings of Power may touch on with the story of the Stranger and the Dark Wizard.

What Are the Istari in 'Rings of Power'?

The Istari don't belong to a particular race in Middle-earth, but they guide all. These individuals play an important role in the world as they are the embodied spirits of the Maiar, known as the Five Guardians. The Maiar are primordial spirits meant to assist the Valar, but Tolkien explained in his Unfinished Tales that when Sauron became a threat, the Valar chose five Maiar to send to aid the Free Peoples of Middle-earth. A Council of the Valar originally chose three: Curumo (Saruman) and Alatar, who volunteered, and Olórin (Gandalf), who the King of the Valar commanded to go despite the Maia's personal doubts. Yet Aiwendil (Radagast) and Pallando were sent along to accompany Saruman and Alatar specifically, making five. Though they were all chosen together, they arrived in Middle-earth at different times, ranging from the Second to Third Ages.

What they were was not well-known in Middle-earth, with most assuming they were Elves who learned magic due to their unnaturally long lives, but many of the Elves suspected them to be much more than they seemed. Despite the mystery around them, the Istari were generally well-respected. In Middle-earth, the Istari were called by new, more familiar names than when they were Maiar (though it's unclear what Alatar and Pallando were called in Middle-earth). The five each became known by the color of their clothes: Saruman the White, Gandalf the Gray, Radagast the Brown, and Alatar and Pallando the Blue Wizards. However, Tolkien never indicated that this was ranking among them.

How Powerful Are the Istari?

The Istari's assigned task was to reassure the population of Middle-earth of the Valar's presence and guide the fight against Sauron. They appear to be old men yet are wise and strong. As Maiar, they are powerful, but their physical form changes that. The Istari have a physical body and all the weaknesses that come with that, making them susceptible to corruption. Yet, they are still effectively immortal, not aging despite their appearance, and in The Lord of the Rings, Gandalf proves even mortal wounds are not the end for them when he returns as Gandalf the White after his encounter with a balrog to finish his task.

They often use a staff to channel their abilities, though the staffs are not strictly necessary. Their spells can protect, cast illusions, summon lightning or wind, heal, and much more. While the Istari's powers are not exactly defined, the Valar put limits on them, forbidding the use of their magic except in times of great need. The Istar are also not allowed to control the people of Middle-earth, nor can they fight Sauron directly. Because of these limitations, the Istari often rely on their wisdom rather than their powers.

What Do We Know About the Five Istari?

Of the Istari, there is one that everyone mildly familiar with the story knows: Gandalf. Known as Olórin among the Maiar, he was considered the wisest, which likely is why he was chosen to become an Istar. Arriving in Middle-earth in the Third Age, Gandalf stayed in the West and played a large role in the fight against Sauron. Gandalf not only realizes what the One Ring is while it is in the possession of the Baggins, but he joins the Fellowship to help destroy it and defeat Sauron. Of the wizards, Gandalf does the most to accomplish the Istari's goal of stopping Sauron. However, he is also considered less strong in magic than other Istari, specifically Saruman.

Saruman is considered the leader of the Istari, though by the War of the Ring, he has turned from his assigned task to support Sauron. However, before that, he created the White Council to oppose Sauron and took up residence in Isengard, allying himself with Rohan and Gondor. He also holds the distinction of being the only Istari to venture into the East and return. He came to Middle-earth during the Third Age, according to Tolkien, though still before Gandalf or Radagast. But one important aspect of his character is that Saruman didn't always get along with the other Istari, growing jealous of Gandalf before they ever made it to Middle-earth and dismissing Radagast as a fool.

Though far less is known about Radagast than the other two, he gets more details from Tolkien than either of the Blue Wizards. Radagast arrived in Middle-earth around the same time as Gandalf, and though Saruman had been instructed to take Radagast with him, the White Wizard disliked him, and they quickly grew apart. Radagast didn't pay much attention to Middle-earth's affairs, preferring to focus on animals and plants. Because of this habit, he became the protector of the forests, living in Mirkwood and rarely leaving.

With only five Istari, it's surprising that two are a complete mystery, but the Blue Wizards are that. Arriving before the others, Alatar and Pallando came to Middle-earth in the Second Age and quickly traveled east. Tolkien described them as "missionaries to enemy-occupied lands," so their location prevented them from playing a part in the War of the Ring. Tolkien said little about these two, who never appeared in his novels, but he suggested that "they were founders or beginners of secret cults and 'magic' traditions that outlasted the fall of Sauron."

What Does the History of the Istari Mean for 'Rings of Power'?

With two Istari whose pasts are sure to be explored, The Rings of Power is teasing these mysteries. The Blue Wizards' story, however vague, best matches the character of the Dark Wizard in Rings of Power, especially considering he is in Rhun and interacting with a group of mystics, allowing the series to explore one or both of these often forgotten characters. However, the similarities in their story only mean so much with all the changes made to the series. Though we are not yet sure which ones are in The Rings of Power, the history of the Istari is becoming more important as the Stranger learns about himself. Now poised to confront the Dark Wizard, who seems to be a fallen member of the order, the purpose of the Istari and the rules they are meant to follow seems set to play a major role in the series.

Season 2 of The Rings of Power is streaming on Prime Video in the U.S. New episodes air weekly on Thursdays.

