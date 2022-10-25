This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.The Elves of Middle-earth have never made it to film in quite the way J. R. R. Tolkien described them. They aren’t in the Rankin/Bass adaptations of The Hobbit and The Return of the King long enough to register an identity beyond “fantasy being needed for this sequence,” which is about all they amounted to in Ralph Bakshi's film too. Peter Jackson’s two trilogies tended to portray them as cold, detached, and ethereal, unless they were the one-man army that was Orlando Bloom’s Legolas. To an extent, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has followed Jackson’s lead; Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) exhibit some warmth, but Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) are as remote as any Elf in the trilogy. The Rings of Power makes its own departures from Tolkien regarding the Elves as well, and as of the end of Season 1, one of them may have absolved them of a significant responsibility.

The Rings of Power Made Changes By Necessity and Choice

Image via Prime Video

That Amazon’s billion-dollar endeavor took detours from Tolkien’s writing shouldn’t be news by now. Let’s not mince words; Season 1 of The Rings of Power is a very loose adaptation of the Second Age of Middle-earth. It had to be; Amazon only has the rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, nothing else. That’s a problem for anyone trying to make something out of the Second Age because the bulk of Tolkien’s writing on that period is in The Silmarillion and Unfinished Tales. Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay were never going to be able to depict Sauron’s guise of Annatar, Lord of Gifts, or Gil-galad’s friendship with Prince Aldarion of Númenor, or Galadriel and Celeborn leading a contingent of Elves to Eriador.

But McKay declared before The Rings of Power premiered that his and Payne’s goal was to “[paint] within those lines [of our rights] and not egregiously contradicting something we don’t have the rights to.” If that remains a goal, it’s one they fell well short of. In eight episodes, changes large and small have posed significant contradictions to Tolkien’s other writing, while changing or discarding what material is available in The Lord of the Rings itself. The balrog should still be asleep, there should be no presence or mention of Istari until the Third Age, Gil-galad is perhaps the least likely Elf-lord to cut his losses and abandon Middle-earth, Galadriel’s efforts to halt the evil she sensed were diplomatic, and far more than a name distinguishes Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) from Annatar – to name just a few. But the biggest and most contradictory change regarding the Elves came with the forging of the Three Rings.

RELATED: From 'Andor' to 'The Rings of Power,' Why Prequels Are Perfect for TV

There’s a Sauron-Sized Hole in the Ring Lore of Rings of Power

Image via Prime Video

Let’s accept that Annatar and anything else The Silmarillion has to say about the forging of the Rings of Power was off the table for any adaptation. The Appendix to The Lord of the Rings, and recollections shared in the Council of Elrond, still provide a fairly clear timeline for what happened. In the Second Age of Middle-earth, a disguised Sauron comes to Eregion and seduces Celebrimbor and his smiths with his promises of craft and knowledge. Under his instruction, the Elven-smiths forge many lesser rings before creating the Seven and the Nine, great Rings of Power that later impart great wealth to the Dwarf-lords and great power and lifespan to nine kings of Men. After their creation, Sauron leaves Eregion, and Celebrimbor personally creates the Three Rings of the Elves without his knowledge. Sauron’s forging of the One Ring alerts Celebrimbor and the other High Elves to his deception, and he hides the Three away. They remain the only of the Rings of Power unsullied by Sauron’s hand, and so can be worn and put to use in the years between the War of the Last Alliance and the events of The Lord of the Rings.

Where even to begin with The Rings of Power’s take on all this? A purist could take issue with the fact that the Three come before the Seven and the Nine. They might take issue with the forging itself happening in a snap when it took Celebrimbor years. They might take issue with Elrond and Galadriel having a hand in their making; they weren’t there, though both of them, and Gil-galad, realized that the disguised Sauron wasn’t what he seemed and had no dealings with him. Given that, there’s room to complain that Gil-galad seems so clueless about where the growing evil in Middle-earth is coming from.

Someone less bothered by detail and minutia might say that none of this matters. After all, Jackson didn’t have years pass between Bilbo’s birthday and Frodo setting out on his journey, and he invented that whole business of Aragorn doubting his fitness to be king, and his trilogy’s still the greatest piece of live-action fantasy around. But unless The Rings of Power has even more drastic changes in store for Season 2, it makes no sense that the Three Rings aren’t subject to Sauron’s power in the same way as the Seven and the Nine. The whole reason they could have some degree of independence from the One Ring while still being bound to it in the book was that Celebrimbor made them himself, without any hand from Sauron. Halbrand is literally in the forge while the Elven-smiths work in Episode 8. He personally touches and works with the tools, the fire, and the mithril. He’s behind the decision to make a ring – to make more than one ring. All the Elves do without him is up the number by one. The only way this doesn’t make the Three as vulnerable as the rest is if you interpret Tolkien as saying Sauron has to be standing there when every ring is finished in order to corrupt them.

The Elves Are Let off the Hook

Image via Prime Video

The dramatic departure from Tolkien over the forging of the Three Rings need not be a dealbreaker by itself, even if it can’t square with the lore. Rings of Power is only one season in, after all; they may yet make sense of the change within their own continuity. But with that change and myriad others to the Elves so far, has come the sacrifice of one of Tolkien’s strongest thematic ideas concerning the Eldar in the Second Age.

In his private letters, Tolkien expressed his concern with “Death as a part of the nature, physical and spiritual, of Man, and with Hope without guarantees” in his writing. His explorations of death, and the fear of it, came in many guises. The mortal Men of his stories, particularly the Men of Númenor, sought in vain to escape their mortality, and by that folly became vulnerable to the deceits of Sauron and brought on their own destruction. The immortal Elves expressed this concern in another way. In their love for Middle-earth and their desire to fill it with wondrous works and preserve and heal their realms within it against the ravages of time, they fell into what Tolkien described as the sin of embalming. They resisted even necessary change and the growth of the world under the coming age where Men would supplant them.

But the Elves Should Bear Some of the Blame

Image via Prime Video

It was this fear of change and the passing of ages around them that made the Elves vulnerable to Sauron. It was that fear they sought to arrest with the Rings of Power. And it was by those Rings, from the Elves’ fears, that Sauron had two chances to cover Middle-earth in darkness. In their own quest for another sort of immortality, the Elves shouldered a large measure of blame for the ills of their beloved lands, and Elrond laments in The Fellowship of the Ring book that the Three should never have been made at all.

Where is that existential and very human fear of change and decay, and the temptation to stop it, in The Rings of Power? Instead, there’s a sick tree meant to signal that the Elves are doomed. They apparently have until springtime to leave Middle-earth, lest the light of the Eldar leave them and their souls burn away to nothing. The only thing that can stop this is mithril. And it’s imperative that the Elves not leave Middle-earth at this juncture, because without them, the darkness of Sauron will prevail. There’s no tendency towards embalming, no fundamental rebellion against the winds of change – and no temptation of power to check change for its own sake. Just a simple, direct threat with a solution offered, not by Sauron, but a chance discovery of the Dwarves. And the Three Rings are recast as tools to check the threat of Sauron as much as they are to save the Elves from destruction, hardly the sort of things that should never have been made.

It's a much less provoking and rewarding scenario, narratively, philosophically, and spiritually than what Tolkien wrote. Yet even this, and comparably fundamental departures from the spirit of The Lord of the Rings, would not make The Rings of Power a disappointment if what it created instead was on a similar level of excitement, imagination, and thoughtfulness. Instead, there’s been eight episodes of beautiful designs and compositions in service to flat characters, glacial pacing, tired plot contrivances, and Númenoreans just this side of South Park's "they took our jobs!" rednecks. When the billion dollars and good intentions are set aside and the shortcomings and departures from the author added up, it starts to look - to paraphrase Galadriel when describing the fading of the Three - like a rustic work of false promise and cliché, slowly to be forgotten.