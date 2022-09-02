Editor's Note; The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power Season 1 Episodes 1-2With the return of Middle-earth in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, there are many new locations to explore. The Rings of Power takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before Frodo takes the ring to Mordor in The Lord of the Rings. While elves, humans, and dwarves still roam the lands of Middle-earth, locations and the people who occupy them are vastly different from those we are familiar with. Right from the start of the series we are introduced to a handful of new characters and just as many locations to go with them. With so many new locations and lore, it can be difficult to get into a new show. Getting to understand where a location is placed on the map is the perfect way to get invested in the TV series. One of the main locations set in The Rings of Power is Lindon, but where exactly is Lindon located?

Lindon is located in the northwest part of Middle-earth near the Blue Mountains and serves as the bridge between Middle-earth and Valinor, the "Blessed Realms" where certain elves are permitted to live. The land is spilt into two separate land masses with the Gulf of Lune in between. The southern land is called Harlindon and the northern is Forlindon, both of which make up Lindon. The Gulf of Lune holds the port Grey Havens. Lindon quickly became a stronghold for the elves once they settled on Middle-earth because of its location and port which makes it the perfect place to send ships to Valinor.

Lindon in The Lord of the Rings TV and Movie Series

You will certainly find the port of Grey Havens a bit familiar, thousands of years after The Rings of Power, this is where Frodo sets out West at the end of The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King. Even though the landmass has changed slightly in this time, Lindon is still the location where Frodo sets his eyes on the far-off land of Valinor. Even thousands of years later, Lindon's location continues to be well-suited to access the Undying Lands far in the west.

At the start of the series Lindon is the home to some familiar faces, including Elrond (Robert Aramayo), who we know better as the Lord of Rivendell in The Lord of the Rings. During The Rings of Power, which takes place during the Second Age, Elrond is living in Lindon serving the current Elven high king, Gil-Galad (Benjamin Walker). The other familiar face and lead of the series is Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who starts the series traveling Middle-earth hunting down evil until she eventually returns to Lindon and reunites with her old friend Elrond. Most will remember Galadriel as one of the most powerful elves in The Lord of the Rings, but here she is still young. Just like our characters, the geography of Middle-earth will change a lot over the course of the series but for now, we know Lindon as one of the furthest places west that connects the Elvish people from Middle-earth to Valinor.