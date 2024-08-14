The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power might seem like they come from two different universes, but they share the essence of J.R.R. Tolkien's massive legendarium. Everything, from the landscape to the cities and even some characters, is completely unrecognizable between the two. However, it's all the same Middle-earth, just thousands of years apart. Middle-earth experiences many changes, but Tolkien's core themes are ever present, no matter how often his work is adapted. Restless evil always lurks in the shadows until it's ready to strike, and the heroic warriors always meet it head-on to destroy it, no matter if cities fall and land crumbles into the sea.

The Amazon Prime Video series and Peter Jackson's trilogy depict events at separate ends of Tolkien's long story of Middle-earth while taking a certain amount of artistic license. Some aspects might not add up in the plot or with Tolkien's words, but they keep his work alive and give fans a new way of appreciating it. However, realizing the differences between the two helps with understanding the deeper meaning behind the story of Middle-earth.

10 Different ages

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Tolkien's legendarium takes place throughout three ages. The events of Jackson's The Lord of the Rings' trilogy occur in the Third Age, which begins after Sauron is defeated during The Last Alliance of Elves and Men. In her opening monologue, Galadriel (Cate Blanchett) briefly describes what unfolded after the Rings of Power were forged and the Last Alliance's victory at the Battle of Dagorlad. Isildur cuts the One Ring from Sauron's hand, killing his body and forcing his spirit to roam Middle-earth. After Isildur takes the Ring, he's killed, and the Ring disappears for thousands of years until Gollum (Andy Serkis) finds it in the River Anduin. He loses it when Bilbo (Ian Holm) discovers it in his cave in the Misty Mountains. The Ring gives Bilbo a long life, as it did to Gollum, and he keeps it in the Shire with him until he gives it to Frodo (Elijah Wood) to protect. Once Sauron, now the Great Eye, discovers the Ring is in the Shire, the War of the Ring commences.

The Rings of Power take place in the Second Age, thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings. It expands on the timeline before and after the Rings of Power were made. This time, Galadriel's (Morfydd Clark) opening monologue details Morgoth's rise to power during the First Age, his killing of the Two Trees of Valinor, and the resulting war that saw the Elves leave their home for Middle-earth, where, for centuries, they fought Morgoth's forces and eventually vanquished him. Now, in the Second Age, Galadriel's mission is to find and kill Sauron, Morgoth's loyal lieutenant who also murdered her brother. Thousands of pivotal events happened during the Second Age, and Tolkien fans have only read about them. The Middle-earth of the Second Age is a mostly unrecognizable and entirely different place than the Third Age Middle-earth.

9 Different settings

Image via Amazon Prime Video

The Middle-earth of the Second Age is unrecognizable from the Third Age Middle-earth because it's younger and less populated. It has also seen the War of Wrath, in which whole portions of the continent fell, changing the makeup of the land. Kingdoms arose, like Lindon, the realm of the High Elves, where the High-King Gil-galad (Ben Walker) lives and governs, and Eregion, the realm of the Elven Smiths. Númenór, an island the Valar gifted to the Men who helped defeat Morgoth, is a "paradise ripe with opportunity." The Dwarven city of Khazad-dûm and the Southlands are just as prosperous. However, all of these places were either destroyed or ruined by the Third Age.

Lindon and Númenór might not exist anymore by the time of the events of Lord of the Rings, but the most important places in Jackson's trilogy don't exist in Rings of Power either. Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Galadriel have yet to establish the sophisticated and peaceful Elven cities of Rivendell and Lothlórien. The Harfoots haven't founded the Shire and Men have not yet built Gondor and Rohan. Each age had its own cities and important places, and as time passed, things changed, but it's all still Middle-earth.

8 Men and Elves' relationship

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Throughout Jackson's trilogy, Men and Elves have a loyal and powerful relationship. They fight and die together during The Last Alliance, working together to destroy Sauron. In the War of the Ring, when the Uruk-hai attack Rohan, the Elves help Men once more, even though most have fled to Valinor. Legolas (Orlando Bloom) and Aragorn's (Viggo Mortensen) strong friendship further explores the connection between the beings.

In Rings of Power, Men and Elves have a very complicated relationship. They live apart in their own territories for centuries until the War of Wrath. Then, some Men fight with the Elves, while another group sides with Morgoth's forces. After the war, things get even more complicated, certainly between the Elves and the Men who fought for Morgoth. Gil-galad stations a battalion of Silvan Elves at Ostirith to watch over the Men of the Southlands to ensure they do not fall prey to evil as their ancestors did. A period of unrest begins between the Elves and the Men, as the Southlanders don't like being watched and judged. Even though evil stirs, the Elves give up watching the Men. It isn't much later that they become allies once they both realize they'll need each other as Sauron gains power.

7 Wizards on Middle-earth

Image via Amazon Prime Video

In The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Wizards have dwelled in Middle-earth for centuries. They only get involved in conflict when things get very bad. At the beginning of the War of the Ring, Gandalf (Ian McKellen) becomes a member of the Fellowship of the Ring, helping Frodo on his journey to destroy the One Ring. However, he dies during a fight with the Balrog in Moria and returns later as Gandalf the White. Saruman begins working for Sauron, plotting to destroy the realms of Men. Wizards are wise and old, having seen and experienced so much, but the War of the Ring tests them.

At the beginning of Rings of Power, no Wizards live in Middle-earth yet. However, The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) is later confirmed as one of the Istari, or Wizards. He falls from the sky to Middle-earth, right in Nori Brandyfoot's (Markella Kavenagh) neck of the woods. He has immense, unchecked power and virtually nothing else; no memories of who he is, where he came from, or how he came to be. He can hardly form words, but his power rises uncontrollably and with great strength if he feels threatened. It's clear this Wizard is in his infancy stage, but he quickly shows his usefulness despite not knowing the limit of his power. He has a soft spot for Harfoots, which reminds fans of another Wizard.

6 Fallen cities

Image via Amazon Prime Video

On their journey, the Fellowship of the Ring goes through the Dwarven mines of Moria, formerly Khazad-dûm. Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) believes his cousin Balin will welcome them. However, when they enter through the Doors of Durin, they see that Moria is still in ruins and that Balin was unsuccessful in revitalizing it. Gandalf explains that the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm found their riches by mining Mithril, which eventually caused their downfall. The mining awoke a Balrog trapped underground, and it destroyed the city.

In Rings of Power, Khazad-dûm is still experiencing its golden era. Its grandeur is revealed when Elrond visits to ask his friend Prince Durin (Owain Arthur) for help. He hasn't seen the city in decades and is visibly shocked at how much growth it's seen in such a short time. Elrond soon discovers that the Dwarves haven't just mined gold to enrich their city; they've found an unheard-of ore that could boost their fortunes even more, Mithril. Knowing the fate of Khazad-dûm makes watching Rings of Power bittersweet. It's fascinating to see the city in its former glory, but sad watching the Dwarves bring about their downfall.

5 Galadriel

Image via Prime Video

In Fellowship of the Ring, after Gandalf falls with the Balrog in Moria, the remaining Fellowship travel to Lothlórien's capital, Caras Galadhon, where Lady Galadriel and Lord Celeborn rule. Galadriel embodies light in every way, and it shines physically and mentally down on the Fellowship, giving them renewed hope during the dark time. Galadriel gives the band of travelers counsel and precious gifts. For Frodo, a fellow ring bearer, she offers a look into her Mirror, which shows him a vision of the orcs destroying the Shire. Later, during Rohan's hour of need at Helms Deep, she sends a small remaining army to fight and die with the Men one last time.

The Galadriel in Rings of Power isn't exactly the type to sit around looking in mirrors and wearing white beaded gowns, but her light is no less bright. Still, her mannerisms are not gentle and refined; she is often brash and energetic as she impulsively yet passionately gallops headfirst into any conflict, which is also one of her greatest flaws. Galadriel's intentions are always good, even if they aren't always just. Her persistence and relentlessness to bring evil down often alienate her from those around her. Going above and beyond to snuff it out is seen as overzealous, and she almost loses herself to the darkness along the way.

4 Regard for the Valar

Image via Amazon Prime Video

In his trilogy, Jackson never mentions the Valar or the gods of Tolkien's legendarium at all. Unsurprisingly, the character who almost mentions them is an Elf. Elves have more regard for the gods than Men because they once lived together. Arwen (Liv Tyler) prays to them to spare Frodo after the Witch-king, the Lord of the Nazgûl, uses a Morgul blade to stab him at Weathertop. She says: "What Grace is given me, let it pass to him. Let him be spared." In the Third Age, many, especially Men, seem to have forgotten the Valar. They don't bother to pray to them, let alone ask them for help.

The characters of Rings of Power have a much deeper connection to the Valar. The Elves honor them by planting seeds before battle, and Men believe the gods' will is shown through the bleeding of tree leaves. Not too long ago, the Elves lived with the gods in Valinor. It also wasn't too long ago, at least not as far from the Third Age, that the Valar agreed to help the Elves and Men vanquish Morgoth. The Valar then gave the Men who fought with them the island of Númenór. As years dragged on, the Valar became less and less involved with the peoples of Middle-earth. They weren't even too interested in the first place. Elrond's father had to personally sail to Valinor to convince them to join the fight against Morgoth. So, it isn't surprising that the Men of the Third Age didn't bother with them much.

3 Men

Image via Amazon Prime Video

In the Third Age, most of the Elves have departed Middle-earth for the Gray Havens, or Valinor, the realm of the Valar. So, Men are left to fend for themselves during the War of the Ring. There are several territories, including the realms of Rohan and Gondor, that put up a tremendous fight against Mordor's orcs. Their ancestors have been doing it for centuries, after all, and without fail.

The Men of Rings of Power have not experienced any conflict. From Númenór to the Southlands, Men are inexperienced in the arts of war and barely know how to fight. They do not need to because evil has been waiting in the shadows since the War of Wrath. They don't have warriors' blood because there's no enemy to fight, but, in the case of the Soutlanders, they also aren't allowed to take up arms in the first place. The Elves still believe the dark can easily seduce them. They keep a distrustful eye on them, and their strict rules effectively hinder the Southlanders' ability to defend themselves once true evil arrives.

2 Sauron's form

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Lord of the Rings fans know Sauron as the Great Eye that keeps watch over Mordor from Barad-dûr. The Eye of Sauron is lidless and terrifying, forever scanning his desolate lands for the One Ring, which was cut from his finger during the Battle of Dagorlad. When Frodo puts the Ring on and is transported to the Unseen World, Sauron feels and sees it. His voice chills when he tells Frodo there is no life in the void. His character is pretty blunt. He's the embodiment of evil and darkness, and that's it. The bad guy without any other intricacies that make it easy to despise him.

At the beginning of Rings of Power, Sauron's spirit is still attached to a body that looks similar to the one he has in the flashbacks in Fellowship of the Ring. However, somewhere along the way, he loses that body, too, and shapeshifts into a human called Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), who deceives Galadriel while posing as the lost King of the Southlands. However, his intentions are more complicated than those of Jackson's trilogy. Halbrand isn't quite black and white, good or evil. Like Galadriel, he treads the line between the two, wanting to help fix what he did to Middle-earth. However, he thinks that can be achieved only by ruling and controlling. Once Galadriel refuses to join him in his mission, he retreats to Mordor seemingly without a plan.

1 Hobbits

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Hobbits are one of the most important peoples on Middle-earth. They're simple folk who like to live in tidy, comfy holes in the ground and don't like anything that disrupts their peaceful, quiet way of life. When Gandalf arrives, they know he brings some adventure, and while they run the other way, they can't help but love him and his fireworks. The only Hobbits that seem to welcome the wizard and any adventure he brings are Bilbo and Frodo, who yearn to explore Middle-earth.

Tolkien's legendarium does not specify when the Hobbits first appeared. However, in Rings of Power, one of the three tribes of Hobbits, the Harfoots, is introduced. They are a mostly nomadic tribe still in their migratory era known as the "Wandering Days," which sees them move around Middle-earth, especially Mirkwood. They have similar features to Hobbits and will eventually settle in the Shire. Nori Brandyfoot has the same yearning for adventure as Bilbo and Frodo, and when the Stranger arrives, she finally gets what she wants. The Hobbits and the Harfoots are similarly endearing, both set in their ways of life and hardly straying off course. The Harfoots just haven't settled in one place yet.

