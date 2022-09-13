Prime Video has chosen a very unique way to promote the upcoming Lord of the Rings series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Prime Video has designed 5 Amazon boxes dedicated to the series, with each box being dedicated to one of the realms: Dwarves, Elves, Harfoots, Humans, and Numenorians. Each box has a hidden easter egg to surprise Tolkien fans across the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, and Australia.

Additionally, Prime Video will also be wrapping various Amazon Lockers across these regions, and these lockers will feature key characters such as Galadriel and Princess Disa. The wrapping will be movie-poster style and display headshots of main characters with the Rings of Power title and series release date. In addition to decorating boxes, Prime Video will also be temporarily naming over 35 Amazon Locker locations after characters and places from The Rings of Power. As Tolkien fans and Prime members alike select delivery to Prime Lockers for their Amazon orders, they will see familiar names from the series and will pick up their packages from “Gil-Galad’, and other famous characters and locations from Tolkien’s legendary realms. This marketing campaign does not just stop with decorating boxes and lockers however; Prime Video will also be custom wrapping over 2000 Amazon delivery vehicles across the U.S.

And in case you didn’t get to see a decorated locker or Amazon delivery vehicle, don't worry, you are sure to see traces of this Amazon marketing campaign on your Amazon packages. Rings of Power themed tape will line all Amazon packages that are delivered to the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, and the European Union.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is an American fantasy television series based on the novel Lord of the Rings by Tolkien. In November 2017, Amazon bought the rights to The Lord of the Rings franchise for $250 million USD, making it one of the most expensive television series ever made. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered on Prime Video on September 1, 2022 with two episodes. The rest of the eight-episode season will run until October 14 and features Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Robert Aramayo (Elrond), Markella Kavenagh (Elanor Brandyfoot) and more.

The series is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings, and follows all the major events of Middle-earth’s Second Age, including the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the fall of the island of Numenor, and the last alliance between Elves and Men. The Rings of Power has quickly become a popular show on Prime Video and has been praised for its plot and striking cinematography and musical score.

