The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the exciting return to Middle Earth that fans have been waiting for. Although expectations are high for Amazon’s costly investment into the world of J.R.R. Tolkien, early reactions suggest that The Rings of Power has lived up to expectations. It will be interesting to see how The Rings of Power compares to the other fantasy shows that are popular right now.

Tolkien’s Middle Earth universe is one of the most fleshed-out fictional worlds in modern popular culture media. In the appendices of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Tolkien provided an extensive guide to the language, genealogy, culture, and history of Middle Earth. Included in this extensive reference guide is a complete timeline. More details about what happened during each era were included in Tolkien’s novel The Silmarillion.

The Silmarillion may not be the epic adventure that The Hobbit or The Lord of the Rings are, but it is an important text within the Middle Earth universe. Tolkien places Middle Earth within the fictional world he calls ”Arda.” Although Peter Jackson’s films made some alterations to the source material, the integrity of these ages has been retained. Here is everything you need to know about the ages of Middle Earth.

The Years of Music

Referred to as “The Ainulindalë” within the Elven language, “The Years of Music” is essentially the creation myth for the Tolkien universe. Prior to the creation of the known world, the god-like figure Eru Ilúvatar creates divine spirits called the “Ainur.” The Ainur hear the music of Eru Ilúvatar and shape the world so that Ilúvatar’s children (men and elves) can inhabit it. A split happens when one of the Ainur, Melkor, attempts to bring chaos into the world.

The Spring of Arda

The Ainur that choose to enter Arda are referred to as the “Valar.” During this spring period, the Valar shape Middle-Earth’s geographic features. Although the events beyond Middle Earth aren’t heavily featured in the filmed media, they are important to know about when the elves choose to leave the continent in The Lord of the Rings.

The Years of the Lamps

“The Years of the Lamps” marks the period in which Middle-Earth’s continents are divided. The Valar create two massive light sources called the “llluin” and the “Ormal.” They choose to remain in the center in order to bring balance to the world. During Melkor’s conflict with the Valar, the lamps are destroyed. The landmass is divided into four continents: Middle-Earth, Aman, the Land of Sun, and the Land of Dark.

The Years of the Trees

Here’s where we start getting signs of the creatures we know and love! After the conflict with Melkor, the Arda created the trees Laurelin and Telperion, which later form the Moon and Sun. The Dwarves, Ents, and Elves begin to form their societies, but Melkor captures some of the Elves in order to breed Orcs, Trolls, and the other villains of The Lord of the Rings. Melkor is eventually captured and defeated, and cursed as “Morgoth.” His second-in-command, Sauron, takes on his role of breeding evil creatures.

This period also sets up the elves’ potential to leave the continent. The Valar invite the Elves to leave and join them in Valinor, but only some choose to take the great journey. It’s unclear if we will get any glimpses of this period within The Rings of Power, but the trailers have hinted that we will see Laurelin and Telperion. Galadriel is born prior to the creation of the Moon and Sun.

The First Age

The four ages of men are collectively known as the “Years of the Sun.” The men awaken at the rising of the Sun, and align themselves with the Sindar (elves that remained in Middle Earth) and the Ñoldor (another clan of elves) to defeat Morgoth in the “War of Wrath.” The cataclysmic damage to this conflict almost completely sank the Beleriand region. More details about Beleriand are included within Tolkien’s The Book of Lost Tales and The Children of Húrin.

The Second Age

The Rings of Power chronicle the events of Middle Earth’s second age; we see glimpses of what happened during the first war against Sauron during the opening flashback sequence of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Morgoth has been defeated, but Sauron continues to create havoc by creating the One Ring after deceiving the Elves of Eregion. Sauron builds the fortress of Barad-dûr in the land of Mordor and begins the “War of the Elves.”

After Sauron is temporarily defeated, the civilizations of men begin to rise to prominence and form the realms of Gondor and Arnor. Men form an alliance with the elves to defeat Sauron in what will presumably be the main storyline of The Rings of Power. We know that Lord of the Rings fan-favorites Elrond (Hugo Weaving) and Galadriel (Cate Blanchett) will be involved as main characters; The Rings of Power has cast Morfydd Clark and Robert Aramayo, respectively.

Sauron is thought to be dead for good, but the rings are not destroyed. As we learn in The Fellowship of the Ring, Prince Isildur refuses to destroy the One Ring in the volcano of Mordor. The corrupting power of the ring is something that becomes apparent in The Lord of the Ring.

The Third Age

“The Third Age” contains all the events of both The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Both trilogies include a few pivotal flashbacks that take place prior to the main storyline; Isildur is betrayed by the ring, which ultimately falls into the possession of Sméagol (Andy Serkis). Smaug (Benedict Cumberbatch) takes over the Dwarves’ homeland, prompting the conflict of The Hobbit. The Hobbit trilogy includes a few details from the appendices of The Return of the King, including Gandalf the Grey’s (Ian McKellen) investigation into the Necromancer. Of course, Gandalf doesn't discover that the One Ring is still in existence until The Fellowship of the Ring.

The rest of this era is fairly self-explanatory; this is when all the events of Peter Jackson’s epic saga happen, including all the endings of Return of the King. Sauron and the One Ring are defeated, Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) unites Andor and Gondor as the one true king, and Sam (Sean Astin) finally gets married to his lifelong crush, Rosie Cotton (Sarah McLeod). Burdened by his experiences, Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) decides to leave with Bilbo (Ian Holm), Gandalf, Elrond, Galadriel, and the other elves as they set sail to Valinor.

The Fourth Age

The only details that we know about the final chapter in Middle Earth’s history are the few details we get at the end of The Return of the King’s appendices. It is a period of relative peace and prosperity, and Sauron’s former allies are all but defeated by Aragorn’s united forces. The Elves choose to not involve themselves any further, and the “Dominion of Men” begins.

Tolkien only hints at the fate of the other characters. Aragorn is of course fated to die a mortal death and chooses to be buried in Gondor alongside Merry (Dominic Monaghan) and Pippin (Billy Boyd). Legolas (Orlando Bloom) and Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) ultimately decide to also sail to Valinor, marking the official end to the “Fellowship.”