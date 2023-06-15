Last month Prime Video hosted a For Your Consideration event, hosted by Felicia Day, with the cast and creatives of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which gave those in the audience an insight into the making of the epic fantasy series, and it was revealed that series star Morfydd Clark had a rather interesting audition process.

Day asked Clark what it felt like having to audition five times for the role of Galadriel, knowing she was the first choice for the role. Clark described the experience of auditioning for series director and executive producer J.A. Bayona as "incredible," and described the whole thing as "a joy." Bayona provided some additional insight into why exactly Clark had to audition so many times, and what it all comes down to is chemistry:

"Actually, the last audition was more about chemistry, between you and Charlie [Vickers]. We didn't say, but it was more about that. I think it's very important that you need to do these tests where you see that not only are you choosing the right actor, but also you're choosing the right actor that is going to act in front of another actor, and you need that chemistry. So that last test was more about chemistry, and the chemistry was fantastic."

The Haladriel Of It All

They might not chemistry test actors like they used to, but they certainly made the right decision when came to The Rings of Power. Clark's Galadriel spends the bulk of the season with Charlie Vickers' Halbrand, a mysterious man initially mistaken for the long-missing ruler of the Southlands, who turns out to actually be Sauron in disguise. It really is a shame about all that scorching chemistry between Clark and Vickers — the suggestion of which prompted a "woo" from the FYC audience — given that Galadriel also spent the first season grappling with her desire to take revenge on Sauron for the death of her brother. While this conflicted relationship is currently up in the air, Clark doesn't share any of Galadriel's reservations, telling the audience "I was blessed to act opposite Charlie Vickers."

Image via Amazon Studios

When Will Rings of Power Season 2 Be Released?

Late last year, Amazon Studios head Vernon Sanders told Collider's Steve Weintraub that Rings of Power Season 2 would likely be released in early 2024, though it would have been ideal to have the second season out within a year of the first. Since then, productions have all seen a slowdown with the ongoing Writer's Guild of America strike, though Rings of Power opted to complete their remaining days of filming without showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay present on set. What this means in terms of potential pick-ups and reshoots once a deal is struck with the WGA is unclear, but now that 2024 date is looking liklier by the second.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is streaming on Prime Video now. Watch the full clip from the FYC event below: