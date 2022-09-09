From showrunners JD Payne & Patrick McKay, the Amazon Studios multi-season drama series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth’s history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and at a time when a terrifying villain called Sauron is looking to conquer the kingdoms, defeat the heroes, and gain control over all life. Following an ensemble cast of characters that are both familiar and new, the eight-episode first season is setting up an epic adventure that’s expected to take five seasons of story to conclude.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Morfydd Clark (who plays fierce Elven commander Galadriel) talked about the once-in-a-lifetime experiences she’s had while making this show, the privilege of playing this character, how liberating Galadriel’s fearlessness is, the incredible attention to detail of the production, embodying someone so affected by evil and darkness, the most physically challenging aspect of the role, and what she’d like to dig deeper into with this world.

Collider: I’m very excited about this show. What did you know from the beginning, as far as what the show was and who the character was? How much information did they give you?

MORFYDD CLARK: When I auditioned, it was just called Untitled Amazon Project. Someone in my audition room was like, “Do you know what this is? It’s The Lord of the Rings.” I’m forever grateful to them because I then went into the bathroom and took a few deep breaths, stared at myself in mirror, and was like, “You’ve gotta change everything you decided to do for this audition because now you know more.” I didn’t know who I was auditioning for, which I think was probably quite good in my case because that would’ve been overwhelming. And then, I arrived in New Zealand, and that’s when I found out who I was playing and just about everything to do with the show. We then had four months before we started filming and training. There was still quite a lot time for me to get my head around what was happening.

Image via Prime Video

Do you feel like you did actually get your head around what was happening?

CLARK: When you’re filming something like this, I’ve had so many once-in-a-lifetime experiences in the span of two years, that I just can’t believe have happened. You are definitely still pinching yourself throughout. It’s like those games you used to play as a child, just being realized in the most epic way. And then, seeing it is a whole other version of that, and other people seeing it is a whole other version. It just keeps coming. It’s like endless waves of, “I can’t believe this is happening.”

When you do a project like this, where you really are throwing yourself into the deep end on day one, how does that feeling from that first day compare to the feeling of the last day of this shoot? Did you feel more of a sense of ownership of your character, by the end of shooting the season and having a season of time to play her?

CLARK: Yeah, definitely. I’d never had the privilege of being with a character for so long, and it is that last scene where you almost don’t know what to do with yourself. I was quite lucky that I was actually in the last scene of the whole shoot. That was great because then everybody is really happy and jubilant. It’s always a bit anticlimactic. Your last scene is a pickup of you walking out of the door and no one else is finishing that day. But it’s always bittersweet because you’ll never be in quite the same position again. Even though we’re doing other seasons, you just can’t repeat the exact moment.

Image via Prime Video

Because Galadriel is someone who seems so otherworldly, is there a quality in your character that you most love and enjoy playing and really getting to dig into?

CLARK: She’s so otherworldly and powerful that her fearlessness was something I found very liberating to play because I’m quite fearful. I’m also not physically powerful. As women, a big part of our existence is not feeling physically powerful, so I had to rewire my brain to feel that I could play someone who could take down who she meets. As an actor and as a person, that was very liberating.

I love that there is so much attention to detail paid in something like this, that it feels like we’ll never see it all or even know about all of it. Is there a detail, either with the costumes or the sets, that most stood out for you?

CLARK: There are so many places in my costume where daggers can be hidden. There’s obviously a magical element to the elves, in that they can always disappear into whatever background they’re in, so it was the practicality amongst the beauty. It was quite amazing. And then, something wonderful was they had incense all around Númenor, so we also had sensory elements to it. As an actor, you couldn’t ask for anything more.

Image via Prime Video

She’s a character that seems really so affected by evil and darkness. How does that guide her existence and really frame the mission that she’s on? Does it become more and more frustrating for her when she’s like, “There are these bad things that are going to happen, but nobody will listen to me”?

CLARK: Yeah, she’s hyper aware, to a point that it’s painful and hard for her to fathom that nobody else will be as affected or afraid as her about what’s coming. I found that element not that hard to get into. As a woman, and also as a generation that’s looking at climate change, all of us have an element of screaming into the void about something that seems very frightening, especially on a big scale when people don’t seem to be caring about it. That’s also why I love horror so much and why the horror genre is so in, at the moment. I feel like lots of us are screaming into the void, as she is. She’s in her own little Galadriel horror film for a bit of it. True horror is not being listened to when you feel that there’s true danger coming.

It must be so amazing to be in this hair and makeup, on these sets, in these costumes, and be surrounded by everybody else doing the same thing. Are there times, in those bigger moments when you’re interacting with the King, where you stop and poke some fun at each other because it’s all so surreal? What is the atmosphere on set like, on those days?

CLARK: Yeah, I think the elves are particularly easy to make fun of because we have to be elegant and beautiful in costumes that aren’t necessarily that easy to walk upstairs in, for example. Watching someone trying to be as elegant as they can, and then tripping over a tiny step in front of loads of extras and a whole crew is really funny. At times, people would just burst into delirious laughter because it’s so extreme. You do sometimes feel like you’re in a dream, particularly when you were filming the Númenor bits, because you couldn’t see anything but Númenor. And we had hundreds of supporting actors there, who all had their own jobs within Númenor.

Image via Prime Video

What’s the most physically challenging aspect of embodying this character?

CLARK: It’s the stamina. It’s a long shoot, and you have to keep it all up, the whole time.

I love a show that has characters that have such a richness to them that it feels like there are so many aspects that we’re just never going to be able to see or learn about because there just isn’t enough time. If you could create your own spinoff for Galadriel, that we could watch in between seasons of this show, what would you want to explore her doing? Is there an aspect of her that you’d really love to dig into, that there might not be time for on the show?

CLARK: Galadriel was born in Valinor, which is where most of the elves are from. And I think the journey of the elves to Middle-earth would be something really interesting to look at. It’s basically like they’ve arrived from Mars, aliens to some degree.

There’s just so much to dig into with a world like this that it seems endless and like you could never fully get to it all.

CLARK: Oh, good. We’re so pleased. I think that was a big part of it as well. We wanted every world to feel complete and feel like it had history, and layers and layers of history, to it. To hear that is great.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is available to stream at Prime Video.

