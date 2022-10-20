For a few weeks, audiences returned to the fabled Second Age of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth and its brilliant glamour and artistry with Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The series recently concluded its first season and has ignited interest in the notorious villain Sauron (Charlie Vickers), and what his plans might be in the coming seasons. Among the many offerings of the first season, was the introduction to the wealthy and powerful island kingdom of Númenór. In a new clip from Prime Video, the cast who play the proud and removed Númenóreans discuss the islanders’ culture and differences from their fellow men.

The Númenóreans were an offshoot of the Edain, the race of men considered most noble in the First Age. During the war between Morgoth and the Elves, the ancestors of the Númenóreans fought on the side of the Elves. When the war was won, the people who would later be known as the Dúnedain were granted the island of Elenna for their home and bestowed with many gifts and abilities beyond those of their peers. Speaking about the people group, Cynthia Addai-Robinson who plays the Númenórean Queen Regent Miriel says, “My favorite thing about Númenórean culture, when we are introduced to Númenór in the show, we see a culture and society at the height of its wealth and power.” Wealth and power are not all that these men possess, they are even physically built differently. “So as far as the race of men go, we are apex man,” Trystan Gravelle who plays the Númenórean Chancellor, Ar-Pharazôn explains. “We are superhuman. We’re taller, broader, stronger, bigger. We live longer. We’re a very powerful people in a very powerful kingdom.”

Save the elves and the dwarves, the people of Númenór were known for their artistry and the building of magnificent cities and statues. “It’s also a very innovative society,” Robinson says. “I mean, this is comparable to when you look at history in ancient Rome and sort of the great civilizations.” The future of Middle-earth will be greatly inspired by Elendil (Lloyd Owen) and his sons, however, for now, he is but a sea captain of the Númenórean military. “Great athletes, poets. You can be all of those things,” Owen says while describing the people he portrays. “It’s everything I want to be in a human,” adds Maxim Baldry who plays Elendil’s son, Isildur.

Image via Amazon Studios

The Kingdom of Númenór will play a significant role in how things turn out for Sauron, the Elves, the race of Men, and others in the Second Age. In the end, their decisions might be a tad questionable but for now, we enjoy them in all their splendor and might.

The Rings of Power is available to stream on Prime Video. Watch the clip below: