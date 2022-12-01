Orcs are one of the most iconic villain creatures of all time. They are spawns of evil and represent all things hateful and dangerous without any trace of sympathy or benevolence. Yet, at the same time, even though they take many shapes and sizes, they are decidedly anthropomorphic and, as a result, remain that much more horrifying, acting as a representation of how humanity could look at its worst. The Rings of Power had a fantastic opportunity to take advantage of this most memorable antagonist and develop it into an even more formidable, terrifying, unforgettable villain, yet it failed to do so. By the end of the first season of Prime Video's big-budget show, the orcs are almost forgotten and are again reduced to representations of an evil that only haunts the background of the main action.

The Orcs Introduction in Rings of Power Had a Lot of Promise

The orcs' first appearance is not even in complete physical form. Instead, at the end of the second episode, "Adrift," Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) is dragged down by a sea of pale hands into darkness which was perhaps the most frightening moment of the series so far. The effectiveness of this briefest introduction to the orcs is that the audience is reminded of their humanity and the jumpy nature of the grab tapped into the horror genre in a way that wasn't entirely associated with the orcs in Peter Jackson's original trilogy. Arondir's capture further expands this progression into horror as he finds himself enslaved.

During his forced and brutal labor, the leading orc of the camp flourishes as an ultimately dreadful enemy. His mind games towards the prisoners (gifting them water only to slit the last drinker's throat) demonstrate an intellectuality that has not been a feature of previous depictions of orcs. The orders were not barked; instead, they were softly spoken with insidious intent. His tricksy commands were thought out and malicious. He exploited his position of power over the elves and humans to ensure they felt completely unsafe and insecure. There were no arguments over eating them, but discourse over how to effectively quash their rebellion. The Rings of Power took advantage of their anthropomorphization and speaking capabilities to demonstrate the orcs as beings to truly be feared. If only this had continued through the season.

Along with Arondir, Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) was one of the first characters to encounter an orc. What was most outstanding about his meeting was the individuality of it all. Theo, alone in a house after the sun goes down, unfortunately, finds himself hiding from a visually terrifying orc, one that seems more primal and raw in danger. Similar to how Arondir was grabbed, there is an added element of horror in this sequence as the suspense builds surrounding whether Theo will escape. By slowing down the encounter and reducing the enemy to just a singular orc, there is an entirely new feel to the old enemy. The audience puts themselves in Theo's quaking shoes and finds themselves wondering how frightened they would be in this situation. The answer is very. The camera focuses on the slow, treacherous movements of the creature and highlights its grimy features. The inhuman qualities of the orc exploit the fear involved whenever humans come up against monsters.

Adar's Introduction Pushed the Orcs to the Background

Along with being able to withstand being in sunlight, Adar (Joseph Mawle) pushes the orcs out of the show's spotlight as soon as he arrives. After his introduction at the end of the third episode, "Adar," everything to do with the orcs focuses on him and his motivations. Adar releases Arondir for reasons that can only be described as convenient, and the real danger and mystery of the camp dwindles immensely. From here on, there is no more mystery surrounding the orcs and their plans, there are no more one-on-one encounters, and each time we see an orc, they are in a group. The battle scenes in the sixth episode, "Udûn," were entertaining and undoubtedly engaging. However, the orcs once again returned to their somewhat stereotypical habits. They approached traps without regard for danger and lacked any form of sharpness or mental intimidation. Their dialogue was reduced to familiar blunt commands of ordering each other around, and their numerical superiority only felt intimidating on the surface. The lack of focus on one of them groups them into something already known and, based on everything known about The Lord of the Rings, easy to defeat.

The most evident moment of this occurs in this sixth episode as Theo gives Adar the hilt in order to save his mother's life. The orcs are once again subservient accomplices, who appear dangerous but not nearly as menacing as their leader, who is playing mind games. They never regained the fear they commanded earlier in the season and faded behind a corrupted leader. Adar's motives are often vague and conspiracy-like without being grounded in anything other than his perception of the world as being filled with falsehoods. So even as an antagonist, he is dangerous but understandable and familiar. The orcs strike a much more scary tone with a blend of familiarity and unfamiliarity than can be disturbing in the best way. They should have been given more of a chance.

The Orcs Became One-Dimensional Again

In the end, the excitement surrounding the first encounters with the orcs only served to expose the failings of The Rings of Power to take advantage of Middle Earth's most recognizable villain. Adar's introduction should not have reduced the orcs to background characters that act with little intelligence and fail to inspire fright. The scene with Theo highlights everything that should have been done with these orcs. Their reveals should have been slower, more individual, tense, and unpredictable. Instead of falling back on the old, successful presentation of the orcs, The Rings of Power should have been bold enough to capitalize on what they had already done at the beginning of the season: show just how terrifying orcs can be.