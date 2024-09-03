Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Rings of Power Season 2, Episodes 1-3, it also contains major spoilers for the Lord of the Rings novels.Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power kicks off Season 2 with many surprises. Sauron (Charlie Vickers) becomes Annatar, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) are at odds, and Isildur (Maxim Baldry) is not as dead as Season 1 wanted us to think. But buried among the larger plot are references to a much more famous story in Middle-earth's history. Rings of Power is set an entire age before Frodo and his friends come into play, serving as an origin story of sorts, though it holds no connection to the films. Yet, as it adapts directly from J. R. R. Tolkien's work, there are more than a few connections to the more familiar story. From characters like Galadriel, Elrond, and maybe even Gandalf to the Balrog seen in Khazad-dûm, there are plenty of Easter eggs for fans to find. However, Season 2 has already shown a more subtle connection in the Southlanders' new refuge at Pelargir. The rundown city may not seem like much in Rings of Power, but Tolkien gave it a storied history that offers one more tie to the Third Age.

What Is Pelargir in 'Rings of Power'

Pelargir got a passing mention in Season 1. When the Southlands is in shambles, Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) announces that Pelargir is the safest place for the surviving villagers. But in Season 2, it becomes more important, as the Southlanders have made the trek Bronwyn suggested and are living there. Situated on the ocean, it allows the Southlanders to fish for food as they establish their new residence, but there is a history to the city. Though it is rundown, the ancient infrastructure is there. Isildur recognizes the Númenorean work, explaining to Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) that what he thought was a fountain is really an aqueduct that would bring water into the city. However, the system is no longer functioning.

Though Pelargir is not what it once was, it is the perfect place for the Southlanders to settle now that their homelands have been turned into Mordor. However rundown, the city offers them a place to go and, more importantly, walls for protection. Yet, it's strange that Pelargar seems mostly, if not exclusively, populated by the Southlanders. The Southlanders' arrival is not seen, but as Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) brings Isildur and the mysterious Estrid (Nia Towle) into the city, there seems to be no need for the elf to explain his choice to an established leader of Pelargir. Nor does the funeral for Bronwyn have any resistance or show of good faith from Pelargir's citizens. The lack of a native population leaves the Southlanders plenty of space, but begs the question, why was the city ever abandoned?

What Was Pelargir Before 'Rings of Power'?

Rings of Power reveals a little about Pelargir's past, confirming that it was once a Númenorean colony. Though the series has explored Númenor, this seems out of character for the isolationist nation. However, before they cut themselves off, the Númenoreans had a close relationship with the Elves and established several permanent settlements in Middle-earth. Isildur recognizes the Númenorean work despite the age, but the connection to Númenor is only the beginning of Pelargir's history.

Tolkien described the city as a haven for the Faithful Númenoreans, who never lost their way, like the rest of their people. The Faithful clung to the old ways by remaining loyal to the Valar and the Elves. The Faithful have been mentioned in Rings of Power, specifically through Elendil (Lloyd Owen), who, with a name meaning "Elf-friend," is one himself, but in Númenor itself, the Faithful seem to be few and far between. While the series does not introduce more of Númenorean's Faithful through the inclusion of Pelargir, it could set up a larger role for them simply by implying that some are living on the continent of Middle-earth.

Pelargir Plays an Important Role in the Future of Middle-earth

Though Pelargir may not look like much in Rings of Power, its history is far from over. Many things changed in Middle-earth during the Second Age, including the founding of Gondor, and Pelargir plays a role in that. Isildur and his brother, Anárion, establish the country of Gondor, ruling both the Men of the south and the Númenoreans who survived their nation's downfall. Pelargir is one of the original cities in Gondor, becoming a major port for the Kingdom. Isildur's presence in Pelargir in Rings of Power as he establishes a relationship with the Southlanders is a small step towards the creation of Gondor. But the founding of the nation is not the end for the city.

Pelargir remains well into the Fourth Age that follows the War of the Ring, making it yet another connection to the more familiar story. It even plays a role in the Third Age's defining war as Aragorn leads the Army of the Dead into the port city to defend Gondor from orcs, saving Pelargir from being overrun. The Pelargir of Rings of Power is not yet the thriving city it must become to last for several thousand more years, but the settlement promises to play an important role in the series moving forward.

The first three episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are streaming now on Prime Video.

