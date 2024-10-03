The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power had the tedious task of translating J.R.R. Tolkien's massive legendarium to the small screen. Returning to Middle-earth is always worth it, but the Amazon Prime Video series has seriously impressed fans by forging its own path while keeping the essence of Tolkien's writing alive. Delving deep into the extensive Second Age, Rings of Power explores the battle between light and dark, the often gray area in between, and everlasting hope. Its characters go on adventures as cities rise and fall and evil lurks, ready to go head-to-head with a new hero that arises. Middle-earth might look and feel different, but Tolkien's themes are there. So is his love of a meaningful quote.

Many Tolkien-like quotes appear throughout Rings of Power, embodying his themes and love for language. Some are powerful or thought-provoking. They can resonate and inspire or turn a simple message into a complex statement. Some can teach valuable lessons and even show new perspectives. A memorable quote can transform a scene and add a layer of complexity to a character. It can inject emotion and captivate. However, choosing the best quotes in Rings of Power is even harder than choosing the best characters. All of them are integral to the larger story and have a greater purpose.

10 "Never make war in anger."

Adar (Season 2, Episode 7)

As Adar's (Joseph Mawle) forces continue their siege of Eregion, Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Gil-galad (Ben Walker) arrive with their army. During their charge, Adar reveals Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) as his hostage, leading Elrond to negotiate her release. Adar vows to free Galadriel if Elrond gives him her Ring of Power to use in the defeat of Sauron (Charlie Vickers). Elrond claims he didn't bring it to battle and refuses but is granted a farewell to Galadriel. He kisses her as a ruse to trick Adar and hands her a lock-pick. Later, on the battlefield, when all seems lost, Adar seizes Elrond and says, "Have you forgotten your Rúmil? Never make war in anger." He knows Elrond lied when he said he didn't bring the Ring to battle and yanks it out from under his armor.

Not often do characters in Rings of Power reference unseen yet notable characters from Tolkien's legendarium, let alone what those characters said in the books. Rúmil was an Elven sage or loremaster who wrote the Elven alphabet and several other important texts, including the creation story found in The Silmarillion. It's a great little Easter Egg, but the quote has more weight in this scene. It's a hard-hitting last word from one of the show's greatest villains, delivering its blow harder than any punch to the gut. Adar uses the words of one of the Elves' greatest scholars against Elrond at his lowest point, and it's disrespectful. His word choice is even a little hypocritical, as he began this war in anger, willingly putting his children's lives at risk to bring down Sauron once and for all. Still, this isn't the most memorable of quotes despite its powerful message and delivery.

9 "Where there is love, it is never truly dark."

Elrond (Season 1, Episode 2)

Elrond goes to Khazad-dûm to ask his friend Prince Durin (Owain Arthur) for aid in building a mighty forge that Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) needs by spring. However, Durin snubs him upon his arrival, angry and hurt at his 20-year absence. Elrond asks for forgiveness and the chance to apologize to Durin's wife, Disa (Sophia Nomvete), who is more forgiving than her husband. At dinner, Elrond notices that Durin planted the sapling he gave him, which was taken from the Elves' Great Tree in Lindon. Disa says Durin treats the tree like their third child and that many doubted it would grow in the darkness. Elrond says the tree would've grown no matter what because their home is full of love. "How can it not grow in a home like yours?" he says.

Elrond's message of love driving away the dark here relates to the sapling's ability to grow in Durin's home, but it also reflects the overall theme of the season. Where there is love, there's also light. If there's love, even the darkest places aren't without light. This quote embodies Elrond's charm, wisdom, and sweetness. It works to soften Durin's stubborn grudge, too. The quote seems to come straight from Tolkien himself, but it has a Rings of Power twist. However, it's less memorable than other quotes simply because it occurs in an unremarkable scene. It gets lost among all the other quotes with similar messages.

8 "One can’t satisfy thirst by drinking seawater."

Galadriel (Season 1, Episode 6)

During the battle for Tirharad, Adar flees with the sword hilt. Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) informs Galadriel that he must not escape with it, so she chases him down. As she catches up to him, Halbrand emerges from the other side and trips his horse. When Adar starts crawling away, Halbrand holds him under the point of his spear, nearly stabbing him to death, seemingly for vengeance, but Galadriel stops him just in time. She must ask Adar if he knows anything about Sauron's whereabouts. Plus, killing him won't slake Halbrand's thirst for revenge.

Tolkien was great with analogies, so this Rings of Power quote fits right at home. This is precisely how Galadriel would tell someone there's no point in vengeance. However, it's hard to ignore how hypocritical it is coming from her. She's hunted Sauron for centuries, always seeking revenge. Maybe killing him wouldn't satisfy her thirst either. If revenge is all one seeks, the darkness will eventually take over and burn away all the light. It's a notable quote, certainly, as it's used to hold Halbrand back from doing dark deeds again, but it just doesn't have as much punch as others.

7 "Alone, it's just a journey. Now, adventures, they must be shared."

The Stranger (Season 1, Episode 8)

After fighting the Mystics from Rhûn, The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) realizes he must part ways with the Harfoots to continue his journey of self-discovery. Fragments of his memory have returned. He knows he's an Istari or wizard and must follow his star map. Discussing his plans with Nori (Markella Kavenagh), he says their paths are laid before them by powers greater than them. They must make their feet go even as their hearts tell them no. Nori says it sounds like an adventure. The Stranger invokes some of his new-found wisdom by telling her that a journey is made alone, but an adventure is always shared. Since she's part of something bigger now, Nori joins him on his adventure.

Once The Stranger's memories return and he begins speaking coherent sentences, it's only a matter of time before he spouts some of his wisdom. This sounds like something another famous wizard would say, especially to a Halfling. Not everyone has to be a wizard to utter great, meaningful, and memorable messages, but they do say some amazing things. Everything is an adventure in Rings of Power and the grander Tolkien legendarium. Without them, there is no camaraderie or love, and that's when the darkness seeps in. This light-hearted message is simple compared to others but reminds us to value friendship.

6 "Judge the work and leave judgment concerning those who wrought it to the judge who sees all things."

Cirdan (Season 2, Episode 2)

After Celebrimbor finishes making the three Elven Rings of Power, Elrond takes them to Lindon to show Gil-galad before Galadriel can stop him. He suspects something is fishy about their creation and is proved right when Galadriel reveals that Halbrand is Sauron and that he's helped Celebrimbor. Gil-galad says the Rings are the Elves' only hope regardless of how they were created, but Elrond disagrees and flees with them. He goes to Círdan (Ben Daniels), the Shipwright, one of the oldest and wisest Elves, for advice. Círdan attempts to plunge the Rings into the sea but realizes they can be used for good. As Elrond struggles to accept the Rings and the Elves' use of their powers, Círdan sheds some wisdom on him. It's fine to judge something, but only the One can judge its creator.

Elrond's escape to the Grey Havens and his plan to destroy the Rings might seem like a waste of time, but it introduces Círdan, who receives the third Ring of Power. His entrance at this moment is pivotal as he guides Elrond during a difficult time when he's struggling with right and wrong and how to balance it all. Ultimately, no one's opinions about the Rings are wrong, but Círdan's point of view is unique and spoken perfectly through this quote. He says judging a work, not its creator, is called humility, and while it's difficult for most, it's the truest form of sight. Círdan tells Elrond to believe in those who wear the Rings because they are not the enemy. This wisdom alters Elrond's perceptions and guides him as he encounters even tougher roadblocks. So, this quote has some weight behind it that affects the entire season.

5 "It is not strength that overcomes darkness, but light."

Celebrimbor (Season 2, Episode 7)

Having awoken from his illusion, Celebrimbor tries exposing Annatar as Sauron, but no one believes him. He's returned to his forge and shackled to his work desk to complete the Rings of Power. During his second escape attempt, the master smith cuts his thumb off to free himself. When a group of soldiers tries to take him back, Galadriel arrives and stops them. Celebrimbor informs her of everything, and she urges him to escape with the nine through the tunnels. He doesn't want to leave the city, though. He'll buy her enough time to escape with the Rings. In his farewell, he says light will always beat the darkness, even if one does not have the strength.

Celebrimbor's speech is incredibly powerful in this moment as the battle rages on. His skills shine in the forge, but something must be said about his intelligence and ease with words. With passion and his head held high, he adds, "Armies may rise, hearts may fail, yet still, light endures and is mightier than strength. For in its presence, all darkness must flee." Despite being mentally tortured and physically injured, the master smith still has hope and is filled with light, which will get him through this darkness. No matter what, everything will be okay if he holds onto the light. Still, his strength is abundant, too, and his bravery is unparalleled. This Rings of Power quote comes at a perfect time when many on the battlefield feel helpless. It also makes the battle scene more emotional.

4 "True creation requires sacrifice."

Celebrimbor (Season 1, Episode 2); Sauron (Season 2, Episode 7)

During Elrond's first meeting with Celebrimbor, he marvels at Fëanor's hammer, the tool that wrought the Silmarils, the jewels that contain the very light of Valinor. He says it's strange how one object could be responsible for creating so much beauty and pain. The master smith replies, "True creation requires sacrifice." Later, he uses the statement again to convince Galadriel to hand over her brother's dagger, as he needs gold and silver from Valinor for the alloy. In Season 2, while awakening to the illusion that Annatar (Sauron) formed around him, Celebrimbor discovers that the “Mithril” he had been using to craft the Rings is Sauron’s blood. Annatar says he's learned a lot from the master smith, but no lesson is more lasting than this: "True creation requires sacrifice.”

There's a reason this quote is used so frequently throughout the show. It's almost Celebrimbor's motto. He understands that to create something monumental that will seal his legacy, he must sacrifice something. True creation doesn't just come without a price. It all depends on what a person is willing to sacrifice, though. The smaller the sacrifice, the lower the quality of creation. Higher sacrifice yields a greater creation. When he tells the motto to Elrond at the beginning of Season 1, he's ready to sacrifice whatever he has to in creating the Rings of Power, but he also foreshadows the dark events of Season 2. At that moment, he has no idea he'll have to sacrifice his freedom, craft, and sanity after Sauron exploits his ambition and manipulates him into thinking he chose everything. By the end of Season 2, Celebrimbor feels the weight of the statement and doubts whether he wants to sacrifice anything more for his creations. The short quote almost embodies Celebrimbor's whole story and explains the complexities of his situation from start to finish, which is why it's essential to understand. It's also pretty foreboding at the same time.

3 "There are times when one path becomes two, and you must choose."

Tom Bombadil (Season 2, Episode 6)

After throwing Nori and Poppy (Megan Richards) the Valar knows how far away in his sand tornado in Rhûn, The Stranger is more confused and lost than ever. However, his map of stars leads him to Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear), a puzzling character who was here before "the river and the trees." Among his cryptic ramblings, Tom drops some clear messages on the Istar. The Stranger only has a few clues about his purpose, but Tom makes everything black and white, forgoing his riddles: The Stranger must find his staff and face both Sauron and the Dark Wizard, ensuring they never join forces. He takes The Stranger to where the Dark Wizard found his staff, a quarry of dead trees, but the Istar wants to find Nori first. Tom is suddenly deathly serious, telling him he cannot return to find his staff if he leaves to find the Halfling. He must choose his path.

Who knew stumbling upon Tom Bombadil would make one's destiny clearer, or at least less murky? Despite being more confusing than not, Tom does say some of the clearest things sometimes, especially in this dire situation. He takes on the mentor role and speaks hard truths to The Stranger. This quote is very Tolkien-like in that it's about destiny and paths. It almost resembles what Gandalf tells Frodo in Fellowship of the Ring: "All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.” This is a pivotal time for The Stranger, but nothing weighs more on him than hearing "choose a path." It's simple yet holds a ton of meaning. Tom isn't just talking about The Stranger's path, but everyone's. All decisions from here on out will massively affect the future. Only the oldest being can see that.

2 "Sometimes to find the light, we must first touch the darkness."

Galadriel (Season 1, Episode 5)

On the eve of departure from Númenór, Galadriel's plan of sending aid to the Southlands hangs in the balance. They lost two out of the five ships in a fire. Without Halbrand, the mission could fall through. Galadriel swallows her pride and apologizes for using him and his claim to the Southlands throne for her own gain. She doesn't understand why he's fighting her, but he reveals that she'll cast him out once she learns of the evil he's done. Galadriel tells him what her brother told her when she was a little girl. Sometimes, we might not know how to find the light until we've touched the darkness.

Tolkien's legendarium describes one big battle between light and dark, but Rings of Power explores the relationship between the two more deeply, especially the gray area. This quote describes that sometimes blurred line perfectly. Many of the series' characters, even Galadriel, the Lady of Light, wrestle with good and evil. She uses Halbrand to get her Númenórean army. She also puts her company in peril during their relentless search for Sauron. Sometimes, one must do dark deeds to realize the path of the light is better. It's knowing when to stop doing those dark deeds that's important.

1 "Hope is never mere, even when it is meager."

Gil-galad (Season 1, Episode 5)

After sending Galadriel away, Gil-galad asks Elrond to help Celebrimbor with a significant project, building a mighty forge. Elrond suggests asking the Dwarves to help construct it quickly, not knowing that's exactly what the High King wants. Elrond doesn't just go to Khazad-dûm for friendship or collaboration. Gil-galad uses him to get to the Dwarves because he knows they might've found Mithril, an ore containing the light of the last Silmaril, which could potentially help the Elves from fading. He needs Elrond to confirm the Dwarves have the ore. If he'd told Elrond this sooner, he might not have sworn secrecy to Durin. Elrond says his oath might hold little weight, but he believes such things bind one's soul. He doesn't want to tarnish it based on mere hope, but Gil-galad reminds Elrond that hope is never mere, even when it is meager.

This is the most important quote in Rings of Power because it embodies one of Tolkien's biggest themes. When darkness threatens to extinguish all light, there's always hope, no matter how small. In Rings of Power, the line between light and dark is often blurred. Gil-galad used Elrond to help his people. It was a dark deed but ensured that light endured. The gravity of the situation is felt in the way the High King passionately delivers the other part of his message: "When all other senses sleep, the eye of hope is first to awaken, last to shut." He hopes it'll make Elrond reconsider his oath, and it does. This is a powerful quote, not only because of the way Gil-galad says it, in his chilling seriousness but because it's being told when things are at their worst. Gil-galad's words will continue to ring true throughout the series in every situation our beloved characters encounter.

