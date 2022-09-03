Don't try to review The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime's site yet. There's a 72-hour delay in place that is making that a bit hard. But don't worry, this delay is also a good thing. News broke that Amazon Prime Video quietly introduced a delay to try and stop bad faith reactions to their programming and are weeding out those reviews that are simply "review-bombing" to give a more authentic rating scale for their programs.

According to Variety, the process is meant to weed out troll responses and is seemingly working, as their last show, A League of Their Own, having an average of 4.3 out of 5 ratings. When it comes to The Rings of Power, the series has been getting a lot of unnecessary (and racist) hate online due to the fact that the series has cast people of color in several roles. There are people furious that the series, expanding the world that J.R.R. Tolkien created with his books, has people of color playing elves, dwarves, hobbits, and other mythical beings in the world of Middle Earth.

Because of this, it has led to a lot of bad faith reviews breaking through. This is now sadly par for the course with any property trying to bring any amount of diversity to a pre-established world. It happened recently with both Ms. Marvel and the currently running Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and so sadly, it isn't surprising that people are trying to do the same to The Rings of Power.

While Prime Video's strategy may have worked on A League of Their Own, the test of time will show whether the three-day window and vetting process will keep out those angry about the changes to Tolkien's world. Thankfully, the show is stunning, intriguing, and has done an excellent job of creating fascinating characters. In other words, Rings of Power is very good.

That doesn't mean that racists and sexists aren't going to racist and sexist their way into writing bad review just because they can. They may still find a way to review-bomb around Prime Video's delay. We'll know for certain around September 4, when the delay should be up, but until then, we can talk about how this is a good thing.

Something needs to be done on review sites where anyone can review any project; implementing a similar vetting process to Prime Video may help fight trolls and review-bombing. Hopefully, this process works for The Rings of Power in the way that it did A League Of Their Own because The Rings of Power deserves a fair shot.