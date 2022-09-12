From showrunners JD Payne & Patrick McKay, the Amazon Studios multi-season drama series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth’s history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and at a time when a terrifying villain called Sauron is looking to conquer the kingdoms, defeat the heroes, and gain control over all life. Following an ensemble cast of characters that are both familiar and new, the eight-episode first season is setting up an epic adventure that’s expected to take five seasons of story to conclude.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Robert Aramayo (who plays Elrond, a young statesman who’s still learning to navigate Elven politics) talked about what has most surprised him when it comes to making this show, what he always turned to for help in understanding the character, finding his own voice in a character that was previously played in later years by another actor, the incredible attention to detail throughout the production, the experience of doing the scale work between Elrond and Durin (Owain Arthur), the relationship between Elrond and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), and what he’d like to dig even deeper into with his character.

Collider: Compared to your expectations going in, if you had any, what has most surprised you about this show and the experience of making this show, that has been just really specific to what this whole production has been?

ROBERT ARAMAYO: Of the many surprises along the way, being a part of it, you experience the epic scale of the show and what the show is capable of, which is sometimes mind-blowing. And then, other times, you’re surprised by how intimate it can be, and it’s just you and another actor working on a scene, like anything else. I think there’s a good balance of a good focus on the work and these amazing set pieces that blow your mind.

Because this is such a big story in scope and scale, it seems like it would be overwhelming to even know where to begin, as far as finding your own entry point. What were the little things that most helped you relate to and define the humanity of it all? Were there things that you always turn to, when it came to trying to understand the character or what he was going through?

ARAMAYO: Always for me, it was the books. I have a real passion, especially for First Age Tolkien, with The Silmarillion, Fall of Gondolin, Children of Húrin, and Beren and Lúthien. Those books were my bible. Elrond doesn’t feature in the First Age, but if you’re trying to determine something about his direct past, then you can find it in there. I think Tolkien’s themes are so strong in his First Age work. You can learn a lot about what he intended in certain moments by looking at some of that work. That was always really useful.

It feels like there would be a little extra pressure on you, playing this specific character. What’s it like to find a character that someone else has embodied, but also be confident in your own choices for your performance and find a way to live in it yourself?

ARAMAYO: Yeah, there’s no doubt it’s a really big undertaking and it can be overwhelming, but I think that’s true for Elrond, as well. He’s at a point in his life where the most famous deeds that he would be known are that of his family. He’s in a situation where his brother created a country, essentially. His parents saved the world. That’s a lot of pressure on him. At certain points, it’s useful in lots of ways. It’s intimidating and scary, wanting people to like it, but also Mr. Tolkien and what he intended. I really love Elrond and I’ve always been super interested in him. Whilst I’m his custodian, I just wanna do the best I can.

Between the hair and makeup, the wardrobe, and the sets, there’s so much attention to detail paid that, as the audience, we’ll never see it all or even know about it all. Is there a detail with the costumes or the sets that most stood out for you? Is there some small thing that you know is there that we’ll probably never even see?

ARAMAYO: Yeah, lots. There are tons, actually. Everywhere you turn, there are examples of what you’re talking about. When people experience Númenor, it’s really, really mind-blowing. Inside the city, there was graffiti in certain fonts. I got the chance to go in and see the guy who was creating all of the language for Númenor, and I got to see all the stuff that was thrown out, that wasn’t used. That exists across every department of the job. There was a scene that me and Charlie Edwards did in Celebrimbor’s office, and everything there has a story. They’re a piece of history that has been thought about and made, and it’s just never gonna be seen. There’s stuff all around you. None of it’s arbitrary. Everything has been placed with detail and care. That’s absolutely everywhere

What’s it like to do the scale work, when you have scenes between Elrond and Durin?

ARAMAYO: It can be quite strange. Those can be quite overwhelming days. I had many of them, working with scale. The great thing about scale on the show is that they use it all the time. You’re never doing a thing with Durin without scale being involved, but they use it in moments when they need it. You’re not constantly talking to tennis balls. If they can, they’ll put me on a ladder with Owain [Arthur], so we can still look at each other and do the scene with each other. They were really keen on protecting performance and the ability for me and Owain to be able to talk to each other. I was really grateful for that because there I another version of that, where it’s not so creative.

We also get to see some of the bond that Elrond has with Galadriel. What do you most enjoy about that relationship and what it’s been like to explore that dynamic?

ARAMAYO: Me and Morfydd [Clark] spoke a lot about things like, how long have they known each other? When did they meet? How much of a part of my childhood was she? She’s a legend in Middle-earth, and she has been for a long time. She’s done so much and seen so much. He hasn’t achieved any of the great deeds that make him the Elrond that we know from the Third Age books, so there’s an interesting dynamic there with him and her, of that duty and friendship thing that’s at the core of Elrond in Season 1. He’s figuring out what to do to honor the words of his king and do the right thing for the kingdom whilst his heart is involved. That’s what I love so much about playing him. There’s always an emotional attachment to any decision that he’s making, which just makes everything more fun. With Galadriel, that is really strong.

I love a show that has characters that have such a richness to them that it feels like there are so many aspects that we’re just never going to be able to see or learn about because there just isn’t enough time. If you could create your own spinoff for Galadriel, that we could watch in between seasons of this show, what would you want to explore her doing? Is there an aspect of her that you’d really love to dig into, that there might not be time for on the show?

ARAMAYO: I’d like to know more about his past. I’m super passionate about his relationship with his brother, who created Númenor. He was an orphan. He was brought up by one of the sons of Fëanor in this cave when he was a kid. All that stuff is super interesting. That would be super interesting to learn about because it’s a really interesting part of his life, bordering mortality and immortality, making the choices that defined his life forever. I always think about that time and what must have gone through his head when he had a choice to live forever or not. It’s a big decision.

This show has such a big and epic scope that it feels like there’s endless material that you can’t fully entirely cover.

ARAMAYO: It’s so expansive. That’s what I love so much about Tolkien. There’s so much detail that’s so rich. You can go back and read his material, and reread his material, and you just get lost in it. Every time, you notice something new. He invites you to his world. He sometimes writes as if he’s looking through the crack of a doorway and describing what he’s seeing, which invites the reader to come to the table and make your own imaginative choices about it. The show is a product of our choices. We know some things, but there’s a lot that we don’t know. A good way to think about the show is that we’ve made certain choices about why certain characters did certain things, in an age where there isn’t really tons of history. That’s the unique thing. As a fan, I really enjoy that. I really enjoy the idea of, why did that person do that? How did that person get to that point? That’s hopefully what people enjoy about what we’ve done, and what hopefully we’ll continue to do.

