Despite adapting a creative change to the established lore, the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brought to life an important time period in Middle-earth history. The Season 2 finale of the Prime Video series has brought to a conclusion the first phase of The War of the Elves and Sauron, which culminated in the destruction of Eregion. Whilst war rages in Eriador, in Rhûn, the nameless istar known only as The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) is revealed as the beloved Gandalf the Grey. Many had, since the show's first season, speculated that this would be the case. This begs the question? What other theories or speculations are true?

Prior to The Stranger's unveiling as Gandalf, the istar had spoken with The Dark Wizard of Rhûn (Ciarán Hinds), and he had called Gandalf an "old friend." This had some suggesting that perhaps, he was in fact, Saruman the White. Rings of Power showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have sought to clarify that speculation with a definite response. "I'll say something on the record. Given the history of Middle-earth, it would be highly, highly, highly improbable that this could be Saruman," McKay told Vanity Fair. Payne chimed in, "If not impossible."

In J.R.R Tolkien's acclaimed lore of Middle-earth, only five wizards or istar were sent to Middle-earth, namely Gandalf, Saruman, Radagast, and the two blue wizards: Morinehtar and Rómestámo. McKay adds that the wizard of Rhûn is important to the future of the West and jolly Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear) had intimated as much to The Stranger (now Gandalf). McKay's comments read:

"The Dark Wizard has an important role to play in the doings of Middle-earth, and in the development of our wizard, who's now coming into his own. Tom Bombadil has told him, 'You're destined to face him. And then destined to face Sauron.' So the Dark Wizard's fate is not decided and his name is not out there yet, but it would almost defy the laws of gravity and physics for it to be Saruman."

Yes - The Same Blade That Wounds Sauron

With the finale of the second season of Rings of Power having aired, the pieces are well and truly moving on the board all across Middle-earth and across the Sundering Seas in Númenor. Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) has turned a once prosperous and just kingdom towards injustice and corruption. His reign of terror means the burgeoning romance between former Queen Regent Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) and one-time Sea Guard Captain Elendil (Lloyd Owen) has taken a sour turn. However, in the midst of despair, Miriel gifts Elendil a gift that will ultimately help shape the future of Middle-earth: Narsil. Speaking on its importance, Addai-Robinson said:

"But what was pivotal for me, especially with that moment, is the scene still had to resonate even if you did not know the significance of that sword. As an example, I always think of my mom as somebody who does not know this lore, does not know there's a lore drop happening, but the scene still needs to function, and it still needs to play. So really, it's about the symbolism of this bequeathing of a new role of responsibility. Hopefully, she's taught him enough that he's on his journey as a future king, as a future leader."

