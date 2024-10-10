Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2 finale.The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power tells a complex story. With characters spread out around Middle-earth, there is more than enough to fill the episodes, and even the loss of several characters in the Season 2 finale will not change that. But just because some characters will not be coming back doesn't mean the storyline they set up should go away. The best example is Adar (Sam Hazeldine), whose perspective gave The Rings of Power a unique angle on the Orcs. Of all the different species in Middle-earth, the Orcs are the least liked. Always serving a villain, they come off as mindless war machines incapable of good. However, The Rings of Power took a different approach through Adar.

Adar calls himself their father, caring for the Orcs in a way that humanizes them. This allows the series to expand in a new direction, but Adar's Season 2 death threatens to be the end of this storyline. With the Orcs turning on him, they join Sauron (Charlie Vickers), becoming the villains that fans expect them to be. Yet if The Rings of Power continues to develop the Orcs and their storyline, it could become even more fascinating as they serve Sauron. The truth is, Orcs don't have a lot of options. The Elves are not eager to befriend them, the Men don't trust them, and even the Dwarves are quick to choose their ancient rivals (the Elves) over them. Showing the Orcs not to be innately wrong, The Rings of Power makes the conflict of Middle-earth less cut and dry. Sure, Sauron is the Dark Lord, but not everyone fighting for him is evil, and that is worth exploring.

'The Rings of Power' Makes Orcs More than They Appear

The Rings of Power takes a rare, sympathetic look at the Orcs. In Season 1, the Orcs terrorize the Southlands. However, they are not trying to awaken the evil forces of the world. Instead, Adar is leading a charge to create a safe place for the Orcs to live. Throughout the series, Adar represents them. As one of the Elves tormented by Morgoth and transformed into the first Orcs, Adar is the perfect window into this plot. His past makes him empathetic, even though he is fighting against the heroes, and that trait is passed to his so-called children, the Orcs.

So often, the Orcs are seen as nothing more than an overpowering army set on destroying the light, but not in The Rings of Power. The series allows them to be more nuanced than that by giving them human traits and showing the society they live in. Their relationship with Adar shows their loyalty to be a choice. They follow him because he generally wants what is best for them. When Sauron should have become their leader, they supported Adar in killing him and served Adar instead. Throughout the series, they expressed their concerns and fears to Adar, looking for solutions and understanding, proving they can think for themselves. The Rings of Power even shows their family structure by having baby Orcs in the background. This creates a much more well-rounded portrayal of Orcs, and it is refreshing.

Adar's Death Threatens the Orcs' Storyline

Season 2's ending spells trouble for the Orcs because Adar is no longer there to shine a light on their struggles. Losing their mouthpiece is a blow, especially because his relationship with them did so much for the Orcs, but how it happens puts them in a worse spot. Just as The Rings of Power was bringing the Orcs' struggles to the forefront of the series, there is an abrupt change. Their story culminates in the series finale as they make an important choice: who they should serve. Throughout the season, and especially in the penultimate episode, the Orcs lose faith in Adar. Once a caring father, Adar grows intent on killing Sauron above all else, even the lives of the Orcs.

The episode gives additional attention to the Orc Glûg (Robert Strange), who on several occasions goes to Adar with concerns about the Orcs, suggesting they retreat, but each time, Adar doesn't seem to care. His callousness drives Glûg away and into the arms of another character who needs an army and is willing to manipulate his way into it. The Orcs go to Sauron to help them with Adar, and he does. Because Adar alienated the Orcs by sacrificing his children's lives and ignoring their concerns, they turned on him. Through murdering their father by stabbing him repetitively in a Julius Caesar-esque display, the Orcs make a poor choice. In his goal of ridding Middle-earth of Sauron, Adar was on a path to ally with Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), meaning the Orcs almost joined the heroes in a way. Instead, they cement their place by joining Sauron's cause. Though their self-interest is understandable, joining Sauron of their own free will is a huge step back in their humanizing storyline.

‘The Rings of Power’ Would Benefit From Continuing the Orcs’ Story

Of course, the finale shows them to be worse off under Sauron than they were with Adar, as Sauron murders Glûg for expressing his opinion. Though the Orcs trusted the wrong man, they are struggling more than ever. Even if he lost sight of that towards the end, Adar cared for the Orcs in a way that Sauron never will, making this storyline even more relevant. The Orcs' plot could become even more interesting as the show goes on, as they come to regret their decision to side with Sauron. With Adar killed by their own hands, they have no one else to turn to for help, meaning they will now have to fend for themselves.

Just because Adar is no longer there to be their voice, their storyline should not end. The Orcs are now tied to the series' main antagonist, but they do not have to be totally evil. Being mistreated at the hands of Sauron can humanize them more. The Rings of Power would be well-served to continue its exploration of the Orcs' plight while they serve Sauron, as it would add complexity to the story and build Sauron's villainy. Making the Orcs more understandable would also set them apart from other adaptions of this world. Even without Adar, the Orcs' story could develop in a fascinating direction if The Rings of Power allows it to.

