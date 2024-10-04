Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2.The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Season 2 finale told an epic story featuring a battle between Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Sauron (Charlie Vickers), the reveal of the Stranger's (Daniel Weyman) identity, and the culmination of the Khazad-dûm plot as the fiery beast stirring in the depths of the mines finally awoke. Not only has the series hinted at this eventuality, but most fans know what's coming for the Dwarven city because of the Fellowship's experience in the Mines of Moria many years later. The Balrog is an important creature in J.R.R. Tolkien's legendarium and Khazad-dûm's history specifically. Still, the changes The Rings of Power made to this particular story create an extra plot hole for the series.

The series introduced Khazad-dûm in its prime, just as mithril is being discovered, and promises to bring great wealth to the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm. Yet rather than sticking to the timeline as Tolkien established it, The Rings of Power raced to the fall of the city. The story escalates too quickly, as Durin III's (Peter Mullan) ring-induced greed inspires him to dig deeper, destabilizing the mines and disturbing the monster below, known as Durin's Bane, who eventually drives them away from their home. While the condensed timeline The Rings of Power is working with may explain the changes, the larger issue is that the pace did not give the Dwarves time to exploit their mithril and earn a fortune before the problems with the Balrog begin, which destroys Khazad-dûm's reputation.

'The Rings of Power' Season 2 Ends With Khazad-dûm Facing a Big Problem

After getting his hands on one of the Seven Dwarven Rings, Durin III grows greedy, exploiting the mines of Khazad-dûm beyond what is safe. And, when he hears of the war between Sauron and the Elves, he hopes to mine mithril to make unbeatable armor that will earn Khazad-dûm a fortune. As Prince Durin (Owain Arthur) watches his father fall victim to his Ring, he fights back to stop Durin III from destroying the city. Slowly, the other Dwarves see the issue and join Prince Durin and his wife, Disa (Sophia Nomvete), in opposing the King, but things take a turn in the Season 2 finale, "Shadow and Flame."

After Prince Durin nearly removes the army from Khazad-dûm, the King sets his guards on the rebels, clearing a path to the mine they are protecting so he can continue to dig despite his son's warnings against it. Durin III knocks down the final barrier, revealing a shaft full of mithril, but in the process, he wakes the Balrog and it attacks. In a final moment of bravery, Durin III gives up the Rings that caused their problem and sacrifices himself to face the Balrog. A partial collapse saves Prince Durin, but that will not keep the creature contained for long now that it is fully awake and posing a threat to the Dwarves' underground home. The danger is too big to be ignored, meaning the fall of Khazad-dûm is imminent in The Rings of Power, especially as outside threats are mounting.

Tolkien Established a Very Different Timeline for Khazad-dûm

While The Rings of Power's story has its roots in Tolkien's version, there is one key difference. Though the author's version includes the Dwarves' greedy search for mithril that goes too deep and unleashes the Balrog, it doesn't happen for many generations. In the original timeline, the fall of Khazad-dûm occurs in the Third Age of Middle-earth, while The Rings of Power is still in the Second Age. After discovering mithril during the Second Age, as seen by the creation of the Doors of Durin, which uses an alloy of the mineral, Khazad-dûm thrived for thousands of years, not disturbing the ancient Balrog until 1980 years into the Third Age.

In Tolkien's writings, the Balrog earned the name Durin's Bane for killing Durin VI rather than Durin III, as Rings of Power shows. A year later, the next King, Náin I, died as well, and the people of Khazad-dûm were forced to flee their ancestral home despite its reputation as one of Middle-earth's richest cities for the past millennia. The threat of the Balrog is relentless and will not lie in wait after being awoken, so The Rings of Power has committed to the fall of Khazad-dûm generations earlier than Tolkien intended. The series has played with the timeline considerably, choosing the most interesting stories from Middle-earth's history to fit together, but the early release of the Balrog creates a considerable plot hole for the series to contend with.

'The Rings of Power's Timeline Changes Khazad-dûm's Significance

The problem is not only that The Rings of Power released the Balrog too early but that it didn't adjust the rest of Khazad-dûm's history to compensate. In the series, Prince Durin and his father have just discovered mithril, which, in Season 1, they kept the mineral a closely guarded secret, and few know what it can do. Only a few things have been crafted out of mithril: the Rings of Power and the Doors of Durin. Though Durin III dreams of crafting more and bringing in a fortune by it, that is nothing more than a plan and one Prince Durin will not be keen on continuing. In this timeline, before news of this resource spreads throughout Middle-earth, gaining the mineral and its miners a legendary reputation, Khazad-dûm is thrown into crisis. The speed at which the Balrog is released happens robs Khazad-dûm of its status.

Khazad-dûm is already impressive by its introduction, and perhaps in The Rings of Power, that will be its claim to fame. However, the city requires mithril to make it into the legendary city, which is in Tolkien's legendarium, and The Rings of Power didn't allow that to happen. Over thousands of years, the Dwarves used mithril to amass a fortune, as the ore is desirable throughout Middle-earth, and because of that, it is one of the richest cities in the world. Certainly, there are other ways for a city to get rich, but the fact that mithril is only familiar to Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), and Sauron makes the material less significant throughout Middle-earth. Moving up the Balrog's involvement by roughly 10,000 years which means Khazad-dûm would fall long before the city or its unique ore can become the legend they should be.

