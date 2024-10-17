He would forever be known as the smith who birthed the rings of power, Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), Lord of Eregion and the greatest of Elven smiths, has passed from this world, having met his fate at the hands of Sauron (Charlie Vickers) in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Season 2 finale. The Prime Video series ended its sophomore season with the Fall of Eregion, and with it the loss of many Elven lives, but none resonates quite as much as Celebrimbor's. Subjected to Sauron's mind games for much of the second season, Celebrimbor manages to break the cycle just before his city falls, and he is impaled by Annatar (aka Sauron) after being filled with Orc arrows.

"I’ve been very lucky in having Charlie Vickers as a scene partner for most of it, and we’ve had a wonderful, wonderful time. And thank you, bye," Edwards says while addressing the team on set in a new behind-the-scenes video shared by Prime Video. The clip reveals that Edwards' final moment on set wasn't his impalement at the hands of Sauron, but the Galadriel and Sauron fight, when Annatar shapeshifted into the master of Elven smiths. Discussing his exit from the show later in the video, Edwards called it "heartbreaking," referencing how enjoyable the experience had been. "It is heartbreaking for me, genuinely because we had a truly wonderful time, the two of us," the actor said in an interview with co-star Vickers.

Edwards' depiction of Celebrimbor in Season 2 of The Rings of Power is noteworthy. Grandson of Fëanor, the greatest Elven smith ever who forged the Silmarils, Celebrimbor from the show's very first season, sought to surpass the deeds of his grandfather. Pride and ambition were two of his most defining traits, and while his personality, while untainted by Sauron, still held some warmth. Ambition was the key with which Sauron, disguised as Annatar, was able to manipulate him into forging the other sixteen Rings of Power after forging the Elven Rings in Season 1.

In the End - Celebrimbor Bests Sauron

The last time we see Celebrimbor on screen, not Sauron's shapeshifting, he was riddled with arrows and impald on a pike. Bloodied, bruised and broken, he looks at his weakest. However, in that moment, Celebrimbor showed great strength, arguably the most we had seen from his character all season. Refusing to divulge the location of the Nine, the master smith goads Sauron into killing him, and it represents one of the few times the Dark Lord loses control of his emotions. "There's great sadness and anger that it's ended like this," Vickers tells Collider. "But also anger at himself because there is probably this element of truth that he is now a slave to these creations. So much so that he has killed Celebrimbor in order to find the Nine. And, worst of all, Celebrimbor has defeated him in the moment because he hasn't told him where the Nine are. In dying, he has won."

Season 1 and Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are streaming now on Prime Video. Watch the clip above.

