There's plenty of room in Middle Earth for new talent, including Calam Lynch, Will Keen, and Kevin Eldon, to name just a few.

Prime Video’s epic series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is pretty big, but it seems like the production is aiming for an even bigger Season 2 cast-wise. For the upcoming episodes, the streamer announced today eight new cast members that will be featured in recurring roles throughout the season. This is in addition to the other seven cast members unveiled earlier this month, which means we’re getting at least 14 new characters in Season 2. The series will continue to chronicle the Second Age of the Middle Earth stories, a timeline that precedes the events of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, and features much younger versions of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and the origins of Sauron.

The new cast members are Oliver Alvin-Wilson (Lovesick), Stuart Bowman (Bodyguard), Gavi Singh Chera (The Lazarus Project), William Chubb (The Sandman), Kevin Eldon (The Crown), Will Keen (His Dark Materials), Selina Lo (Hellraiser), and Calam Lynch (Bridgerton). Prime Video hasn’t disclosed which role each of them will be playing yet, or even which race they’ll represent. Even though the massive cast addition may sound convoluted, if you watch Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, you know that there’s plenty of space for new members in this story that is massive in scale.

Season 2 will continue to be produced and showrun by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, who did a stellar job with the first eight episodes of the series. Since the duo revealed that they have a plan for a five-season arc, with elements presented in the first season that only pay off in the last one, it's a relief to see them return.

Rings of Power is Huge in All Senses

Prime Video doesn’t hold back in its praise for its own tent pole series: According to the streamer, Season 1 has been watched by over 100 million people worldwide, and the hour-long episodes accumulated more than 24 billion minutes streamed on the platform. On its premiere event, the series was watched by 25 million viewers – which makes it the biggest premiere in Prime Video history by far.

None of this has happened by chance, of course. Prime Video invested an insane amount of money in the production of the series, and it shows – from costume and production design, to special effects and ambitious storytelling, the series excels in all areas. The production of Season 1 is reportedly the most expensive batch of episodes ever made in television, with a budget that’s close to $1 billion.

Season 2 of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is currently in production, for the first time ever using the United Kingdom's locations. Prime Video is yet to reveal a release date for the upcoming episodes. You can stream Season 1 on Prime Video.

