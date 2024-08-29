Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3.

Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has many new faces, and one of them already plays an important part in the first episode: Círdan the Shipwright (Ben Daniels). He initially helps Elrond (Robert Aramayo) in his attempt to destroy the three Elven Rings of Power by throwing them into the sea, but changes his mind when an unusual wave rocks his boat. He is also regarded by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and High King Gil-Galad (Benjamin Walker) as one of the wisest and most reasonable Elves in Middle-earth. So who is he that commands such respect?

Círdan Is Among the Oldest Elves in Middle-earth

The first-ever thing we hear Círdan say in The Rings of Power Season 2 is that "perfection exists only in Valinor." The fun thing about this line, though, is that he has never been to Valinor himself. In fact, Círdan is the very last Elf to leave Middle-earth for the Undying Lands after the events of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. He is among the oldest Elves in Middle-earth, and his mission has always been to provide safe passage for those who are called beyond the sea.

In the earliest days of Middle-earth, the Elves awoke for the first time and eventually organized themselves into three groups: the Vanyar, the Noldor, and the Teleri. Círdan belongs to the latter, who were known to be expert sailors and shipwrights. When all the Elven groups were first called to Valinor, some of the Teleri decided to stay in Middle-earth, where they became known as Sindar. Círdan was among those. He has never set foot in Valinor, although it's his greatest desire.

Círdan is also known for a unique physical trait: he is the only Elf to have a beard, emphasizing his great age and wisdom. His beard is symbolic of his ancient lineage and the countless years he has witnessed. While most Elves remain perpetually youthful in appearance, Círdan's beard marks him as one of the oldest Elves still living in Middle-earth.

Why Has Círdan Chosen To Stay in Middle-Earth?

Círdan's decision to remain in Middle-earth came from the feeling that his purpose was to aid others in their journeys to Valinor. He became the lord of the Grey Havens, a harbor in the region of Lindon, so he could continue to provide safe passage to the Elves who were called to the West, and always made sure that, if the Light of the Eldar ever faded from Middle-earth, he would be the last one to leave.

Having always been open and sensible, Círdan was often gifted by the Valar with foresight. This made him aware of the critical role he would play in the Second and Third Ages of Middle-earth. He foresaw that his skills and presence would be needed to aid in the fight against evil and to help others find their way to Valinor. He understood that his purpose was not only to build ships, but also to help guide and protect Middle-earth's people during times of great peril.

What Happens to Círdan's Ring of Power, Narya?

While in The Rings of Power Círdan is naturally convinced that the rings have an important role in protecting Middle-earth, in J.R.R. Tolkien's writings his story is a little different. He advises against the forging of the three Elven rings, like Galadriel. Still, when Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) forges the pieces, he chooses Círdan to possess Narya, the Ring of Fire. Narya has the power to inspire hope and courage, and Círdan, being the oldest and wisest Elf in Middle-earth, is a perfect suitor to it.

Círdan kept Narya for some time, but foresaw that its power would be needed by someone with a greater destiny. When the Istari arrive in Middle-earth in the Third Age, Círdan recognizes Gandalf (Ian McKellen) as the one who would most need Narya's strength. Seeing Gandalf's wisdom and knowing his crucial role in the coming struggle against Sauron (Charlie Vickers), Círdan makes the decision to pass Narya to him.

Thus, Narya passed from Círdan to Gandalf, helping the wizard in his mission to combat despair and inspire resistance against Sauron during the Third Age. Círdan's selflessness and foresight were instrumental in ensuring that Narya was used to aid in the fight against darkness, showing his deep wisdom and commitment to the well-being of Middle-earth.

