The Big Picture Brace yourself for a season full of villains and fallen heroes in the highly anticipated Rings of Power season 2.

Damrod, a devastating troll, will bring back the brutal power of massive creatures, threatening the elven city of Eregion.

Deception and desire will drive conflict as Sauron manipulates Celebrimbor in forging rings, setting sights on Eregion.

For the rest of the year, there is arguably no other fantasy series that is eagerly anticipated as the second season of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which has its return marked for August 29. Several interviews of the show's cast and crew have suggested that the coming season will see the rise of villains, as seen in the latest trailer. Since the villains will be on a roll this season, it is safe to assume that some heroes will fall along the wayside. Fans of the franchise who have seen the original trilogy will remember the trolls who accompanied the armies of Sauron which stormed Minas Tirith at the Battle of Pelennor Fields. Rings of Power season 2 is set to bring back the devastating power of these massive creatures with the introduction of Damrod.

In a new featurette for the new season, Damrod is introduced as a troll, seemingly in the employ of the orc Adar (Sam Hazeldine), whose patronage he earns by offering him an orc head. The featurette posted on the official X account for The Rings of Power, showcases in all its glory, the sheer brutality of Damrod in battle. In a scene that seems to show the sack of the elven city of Eregion, led by Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), Damrod arrives, crushing elves underfoot, picking several in one hand, and sending scores flying with a single swing of his club. The defense of Eregion might be doomed even before it really begins.

Why Will Eregion Become A Target In Season 2?

Eregion is one of the major elven strongholds in the Second Age and is home to the master elven smith, Celebrimbor. By his hand, the first three elven rings were forged at the end of season one, with more to follow in the coming season. At some point in season two, the smith will be deceived by Sauron (Charlie Vickers) as he becomes Annatar, the Lord of Gifts. Together the pair will forge the remaining rings, imbued with Sauron's magic, unknown to Celebrimbor. Eventually, the pair will fall out, with Sauron setting his sights upon taking the city. This conflict will see Elrond (Robert Aramayo), under orders from High Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), arrive with a force of elves to relieve it.

Like much of Middle-earth, Sauron will be able to deceive Celebrimbor by using their very own desires. While Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) was deceived and blinded by her hate for the Dark Lord that she didn't realize he was right beside her as Halbrand. Celebrimbor will be deceived by his desire to craft a great work to rival the legacy of his grandfather Fëanor. “His ambition has been eating away at him,” Edwards says. “He wants to produce something that will, yes, help the world, but also will ensure that his name is on a plaque somewhere forever.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on August 29. Check out the new featurette from the second season above and stream The Rings of Power Season 1 on Prime Video.

