As Season 2 of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power starts to take shape, we can start to wonder how the future episodes will play out and where the story will go. Even though it’s a little early to speculate, we now know who will be conducting the ship on Middle Earth this time around: Prime Video announced today the full slate of directors who are set to helm the upcoming eight episodes from Season 2 of the hit series.

Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, and Louise Hooper will share directing duties throughout the season, with Brändström taking on the helm of more episodes: She will direct four installments, while Hamri and Hooper will call the shots on two episodes each. Brändström is a Rings of Power veteran: She directed episodes 6 and 7 from Season 1, as well as episodes from other series like Madam Secretary, Counterpart, and Outlander.

Hamri is both a music and TV series veteran: She directed music videos for artists like Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, and Zendaya, as well as episodes from Shameless, Empire, 9-1-1: Lonestar, and Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time. Hooper recently directed episodes from Netflix’s The Sandman and The Witcher.

Lord of The Rings Season 2: Bigger and Better?

Over the past couple of weeks, Prime Video also announced a whopping cast addition of 15 new actors, including a replacement for Joseph Mawle. The actor played Adar (the leader of the orcs in Morgoth) in Season 1, and the role will be taken over by Sam Hazeldine (Slow Horses). Apart from this character, Prime Video is yet to reveal who each of the new faces will be in Season 2, but it’s pretty safe to say that the upcoming episodes are aiming to be even bigger in scale.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been viewed by over 100 million people across the globe, and it’s by far Prime Video’s most successful series. The story takes place in the Second Age of Middle Earth, hundreds of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, and before Sauron rose to power. A lot of the show’s success and popularity hail from its production values, which make each episode feel and look like a feature film. The series, under the guidance of showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, was also able to reproduce the “Tolkien feel” of the novels that inspired the story, something that longtime fans greatly appreciated.

Prime Video is yet to reveal the release window for Season 2 of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. You can stream all episodes from Season 1 on the platform.

