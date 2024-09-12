Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 5.

One of the most celebrated symbols of J.R.R. Tolkien's work has finally made its debut in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2. In Episode 5, the iconic Doors of Durin are at last unveiled, a unique product of the friendship and cooperation between Elves and Dwarves in the Second Age. Narvi the Dwarf (Kevin Eldon) reveals them to those who have worked on them, and they look just like Tolkien himself envisioned them. This is an extremely important piece of craftsmanship and one that will help shape the fate of Middle-earth itself in the ages to come.

How Do the Doors of Durin Work?

Everyone who has ever watched The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring remembers the scene: Gandalf (Ian McKellen) trying to figure out the password to open a beautiful doorway made of light, etched into the very stonewall of the Misty Mountains. Those are the Doors of Durin. They look exactly the same in The Rings of Power as they do in the Peter Jackson movie — not because of any aesthetic choices, but because their design comes from Tolkien himself, who used to draw many of the things he conceived in his stories.

The doors themselves are made of stone, using Dwarven craft, and adorned with ithildin, a magical silver substance that is only visible when illuminated by starlight or moonlight. Otherwise, the doors look almost seamless and invisible when closed, and blend perfectly with the rock. There are also symbols referring to the partnership between Elves and Dwarves that resulted in the creation of the Doors, like the sigil of Khazad-dûm (the crown and stars) and a hammer-and-anvil nodding to Dwarven craftsmanship. Below, the Star of Fëanor, references Celebrimbor’s lineage as the grandson of Fëanor, one of the greatest Elven smiths. There are also Sindarin characters for the letters C, N, and D, which allude to Celebrimbor, Narvi, and Durin. On either side, there are also trees by the pillars of the door, a reference to the two Trees of Valinor.

The most famous of the symbols that adorn the Doors of Durin, however, is the inscription on the top arch. In Sindarin, it reads: "Ennyn Durin Aran Moria: Pedo mellon a minno." In the common tongue, it translates to: "The Doors of Durin, Lord of Moria: Speak, friend, and enter." This is, of course, a riddle. Instead of a secret password, the inscription itself gives out the password to those who know what they are looking for. In The Fellowship of the Ring novel, it's mentioned that intonation matters when interpreting this riddle, the correct being: "Speak 'friend' and enter." The Sindarin word for "friend" is, of course, "Mellon." When spoken by itself, the Doors of Durin open.

The Doors of Durin Have Only Been Opened a Few Times

So far in Season 2, Narvi the Dwarf has played a key role in the Khazad-dûm plot of The Rings of Power, but the unveiling of the Doors of Durin in Eregion is the first time he is seen outside the mountain. While acting as the Delve-master (the Dwarf responsible for coordinating the digging of tunnels through the mountain), he has provided King Durin III (Peter Mullan) with counsel, while also proving himself a faithful ally to Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) and his wife, Disa (Sophia Nomvete).

The unveiling of the Doors is teased in Episode 2, "Where the Stars are Strange," when Celebrimbor shows his assistant, Mirdania (Amelia Kenworthy), his first work in ithildin. However, the Doors themselves, while important and filled with meaning, would only be opened a few times in the history of Middle-earth. The early Second Age is a time of cooperation between Elves and Dwarves. With Celebrimbor establishing Eregion (also known as Hollin in the books) right on the west side of the Misty Mountains, trade between the two races intensifies, and relations between them improve significantly. For that reason, King Durin III decides to open a new entrance to the mountain, the west gate of Khazad-dûm, as the Doors are also known.

However, the Doors have only been known to have opened twice in history. Of course, it probably opens many times during the best days of Eregion, before Annatar appears and the Rings of Power are forged, but, after the Sacking of Eregion, they are shut indefinitely. The Doors are only opened from the outside again when the Fellowship of the Ring decides to cross the Misty Mountains through the Mines of Moria. From the inside, Gandalf has been able to open them once, and the Dwarf Óin (John Callen) also does it when Balin (Ken Stott) fails to retake Khazad-dûm from the Orcs; unfortunately, Óin is slain by the Watcher on the Water (the monster in the lake just outside the Doors of Durin) right away.

The Unveiling of the Doors of Durin Is Adjusted To Fit 'The Rings of Power's Timeline

In The Rings of Power, Celebrimbor and Narvi celebrate the project of the Doors of Durin in the same period as the forging of the Rings of Power; Sauron (Charlie Vickers) himself is even present at their unveiling in his Annatar disguise. A precise timeline of events is not given about when the Doors of Durin are complete in the books, but it happens in the early Second Age, with the realm of Eregion being established only in the year 750. Celebrimbor and Annatar only start the forging of the rings in the year 1500 of the Second Age, so it's safe to assume there is a gap of around 500 years between those events.

It's important for Annatar to be present for the unveiling of the Doors of Durin in the series, however. He is notably cold towards Celebrimbor on the occasion and uses this project as an excuse to once again try and persuade the Elvensmith to forge the Nine Rings for Men. While the friendship between Elves and Dwarves is valuable for the races involved, Annatar makes it into an example of a distraction for Celebrimbor, all but saying he should focus his efforts on something more powerful and important. In the end, Celebrimbor refuses it again, but allows Annatar to use his forge. Later in the episode, the Elvensmith finally comes around, joining the already ongoing forging of the Nine Rings.

Season 2 of The Rings of Power is streaming on Prime Video. New episodes air weekly on Thursdays.

